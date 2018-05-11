I don’t care how old you are; mini basketball hoops are irresistible fun, and this highly rated, glow-in-the-dark model from SKLZ is just $20 right now on Amazon, within a few cents of an all-time low. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go put this one over my door so I can feel like I’m Boban Marjanovic.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
You're Never Too Old to Enjoy a Glow-In-The-Dark Mini Basketball Hoop
I don’t care how old you are; mini basketball hoops are irresistible fun, and this highly rated, glow-in-the-dark model from SKLZ is just $20 right now on Amazon, within a few cents of an all-time low. Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go put this one over my door so I can feel like I’m Boban Marjanovic.