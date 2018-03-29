So you got yourself a nice monitor at work, and don’t have to stare at a tiny laptop screen all day. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount that display to an arm that lets you move and articulate it in any direction, or even flip the screen from portrait to landscape mode. This one from AmazonBasics is down to $81 right now, or $19 less than its usual price.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Your Monitor Can Do Gymnastics With This Discounted Arm
So you got yourself a nice monitor at work, and don’t have to stare at a tiny laptop screen all day. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount that display to an arm that lets you move and articulate it in any direction, or even flip the screen from portrait to landscape mode. This one from AmazonBasics is down to $81 right now, or $19 less than its usual price.