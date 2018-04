Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, all orders of $30+ are 50% off (excluding new and sale items), plus there’s automatically free shipping on orders of $25 or more. I highly recommend picking up the Lip Exfoliator, Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Baked Highlighter.