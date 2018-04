Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Image: Amazon

Posed at its all-time-low price, this $17 yoga mat boasts 4.5 stars from over 1,500 reviewers. There a bunch of color options to pick from and it even comes with a carrying strap. So come down from your headstand and grab this deal before it’s gone.