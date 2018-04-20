If you’re getting bored of trading wheat and sheep back and forth, Game of Thrones Catan is a completely new take on the game:



The Brothers of the Night’s Watch recognize you as a natural leader as you struggle for promotion within their ranks. You hope to gain recognition by improving infrastructure in the area south of the Wall known as the Gift. Drawing sustenance from this unforgiving landscape offers enough challenges, but you must also man and defend the Wall against the onslaught of Wildlings fighting their way into Westeros to escape the horrors that awaken in the North. Build, defend, and rise above your brothers to become the new Lord Commander. But be wary—the north holds many dangers, and winter is coming.

In case it wasn’t clear, the board has an actual, physical wall. How cool is that? $55 is an all-time low price, so get this deal before its watch comes to an end.