Graphic: Shep McAllister

While it lacks modern conveniences like USB-C or Quick Charge, this 16,750mAh USB battery pack does include a Lightning input, meaning Apple devotees can recharge it on the road without carrying around a grody old microUSB cable. You can also plug in a Lightning cable and microUSB cable at the same time to recharge it twice as quickly. Get it for just $28 in today’s Gold Box.

