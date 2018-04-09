Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and now, they’ve brought that expertise to an extremely affordable dash cam.



$28 gets you the Yi Dash Cam today (with promo code ILVGZV3N), this model doesn’t support 1080/60 recording like another Yi dash cam we’ve seen (you’re stuck with 1080/30), but it does have Wi-Fi for easy offloading of clips onto your phone.