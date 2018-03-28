Graphic: Jillian Lucas

You probably already got your Bean boots from last year and are ready for whatever 2018 throws at you (weather-wise, at least). But if you need to replace a few things, or you need a new pair, L.L.Bean is giving you 25% off with the code 25OFFNOW, plus you’ll get a $10 gift card (plus free shipping) for any order of $50+ to be used on a future offer. Stave off what’s left of the winter weather in the best way you know how.