If you own a decent PC, but don’t have a copy of Rocket League, it’s down to just $12 today on Amazon, within $2 of the best price they’ve ever offered. Just be prepared to lose your job and forsake all of your most important relationships as you play this game for 80 straight hours without any sense of time passing.
You Can (and Should) Buy Rocket League For $12 On PC Today
