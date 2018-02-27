Dissidia Final Fantasy NT | $40 | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon

If you somehow missed out on Dissidia Final Fantasy on the PlayStation Portable in 2008, or on the arcade re-release at your friendly neighborhood Dave & Busters, you can finally play it at home on your PS4. The game only came out less than a month ago, but today only, you can already get it for $40 in Amazon’s Gold Box.

More Deals