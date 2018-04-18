Baby Driver is a great heist movie, a clinic in rhythm, and proof that Edgar Wright should direct a Bond movie some day. If you haven’t seen it, you can rent it for just $1 right now from Amazon and iTunes.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Yes, You Should Rent Baby Driver For $1
Baby Driver is a great heist movie, a clinic in rhythm, and proof that Edgar Wright should direct a Bond movie some day. If you haven’t seen it, you can rent it for just $1 right now from Amazon and iTunes.