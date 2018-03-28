Graphic: Erica Offutt

Not to alarm you, but swimsuit season is fast approaching. If you’re looking to get your body back in shape, this $40 Core Max ab machine might do the trick.

With adjustable arm resistance, you can tailor your workout to your fitness level. Although it’s advertised as an ab machine, it’ll workout your arms, glutes, pecs, and more (see third photo on Woot for details), and folds up for easy storage. This deal will only last through the end of the day or until the product sells out, so don’t let this deal run away from you.