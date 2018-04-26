Wolfenstein II Collector’s Edition [PS4] | $35 | Amazon
Wolfenstein II Collector’s Edition [Xbox One] | $35 | Amazon
Photo: Amazon

Wolfenstein II is a very good and timely game, and right now on Amazon, the Collector’s Edition is only $5 more than the base game for both PS4 and Xbox One. And this isn’t some lame collector’s edition with a few extra digital outfits: It comes with a Terror Billy action figure and accessories, a steelcase game box, and a special poster.