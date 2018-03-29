Graphic: Shep McAllister

Why buy paper towels at the store when you can get them delivered to your front door? Amazon’s running what I have to assume is the first ever paper towel Gold Box deal today, with your choice of 16 Pick-a-Size or 12 Tear-a-Square rolls from Brawny. Plus, extra savings are available if you use Subscribe & Save, which you can always cancel after your first shipment.

