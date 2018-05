Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Refurb Sphero R2-D2 | $65 | Woot

At its original $180, Sphero’s R2-D2 droid was something for Star Wars fans to drool over, but probably not buy. But at $65 refurbished? It’s the droid you’re looking for.

You can make R2 run around your desk with a virtual joystick on a phone app, but more importantly, you can make him emote. Even its included charging cable matches the copper color of the power couplings on his feet. Just note that this deal is only available today, so May the Fourth be with you.