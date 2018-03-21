Extra discounts from Shopbop, a big Smartwool sale, discounted Keds x kate spade new york sneakers, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 20% off sale is perfect for you too. Basically everything (except sale items and the new collections) gets 20% taken off with the code TAKE20. Stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can, or try out their insane glitter face mask called... Glow Job.

The Big Sales

Shopbop consistently has those hard-to-find pieces that really make a wardrobe stand out. And with their Sale on Sale going on right now, you can get an extra 25% off sale styles with the code SOEXTRA. Brands like Marc Jacobs, rag & bone, Carven, and more are marked down.

Some the of the choices Urban Outfitters makes are questionable, but based on the selection of 30% off dresses and rompers, it seems they’re trying to mature. Replenish your wardrobe with a new dress or jumpsuit, so you don’t have to actively think about wearing pants for most of the summer.



Eddie Bauer is one of those reliable, every day brands. You can basically get anything you need for work or outdoors all in one place, for a reasonable price. And right now, they’re taking 40% off of basically everything, no code needed.



If you didn’t find anything in the full-price section, head over to the sale section and use the code RAINIER and get an additional 50% off the entire sale section.

When you think of Old Navy shoes, you probably think of their wall of rubber flip-flops. But they also make some really simple, comfortable shoes for men and women, and they’re 50% off, today only. Basically every style is under $25, which is unheard of for shoes, but not for Old Navy.

Keds has a ton of gorgeous collaborations in the past, but the Kate Spade collab is simple, sparkly, and on sale. Pick up a pair of glitter slip-ons for $60 in either navy or pink, or opt for the leather platform styles for $70. Easily add comfort to your designer shoes.

Smartwool easily socked it to the competition when it came to finding out what your favorite everyday socks are, and with good reason: they’re kind of awesome. The downside to their awesomeness is they’re on the pricey side. But right now, you can get socks, leggings, tops, and more for up to 50%. If the year goes as well as it has been for the East Coast, you’ll need wool socks until June.



Timex makes one of your favorite affordable watches, the Weekender. And, it’s about time you got yourself a decent timepiece that you aren’t afraid to wear every day. Timex is knocking 20% off their select styles for men and women, Weekender included, when you use the code VIP20 at checkout.



One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by making all bikini bottoms $5 when you buy a top. Mix and match, get a set, the world is your affordable oyster.

What Band-aid is to adhesive bandages, SPANX is to shapewear. Nordstrom Rack’s SPANX sale is full of all kinds (if you feel like you want some), from strapless slips to bike shorts. They even had some really great leggings/jeggings, tights, and bras.



Designer sunglasses are a luxury afforded to those of us that don’t lose sunglasses like it’s their job. If you’re one of those people, Solstice Sunglasses is the place for you. And if you’ve been eyeing a pair, they have a ton for 25% off, plus free 2-day shipping, thanks to their Spring Sale. Just add your new pair of shades to the cart to see the discount.

Note: There are some exclusions, so keep an eye out.

Spring is almost here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With 20% off dresses to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 1,700 dresses included in this sale, so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Home Goods

Yesterday’s 15% sitewide discount is over and done with, but eBay’s still running a 20% promo code for a variety of home goods sellers, most notably Dyson.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order(maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRETTYDAY including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200, perfectly maxing out the discount at $50. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PRETTYDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including eBags, Puma, Worx, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Whether you’re just starting to get into anime, or want to expand an already extensive collection, Amazon’s discounting a bunch of great Blu-rays in today’s Gold Box.



Highlights of the sale include a Season 1-9 box set of Dragon Ball Z, Space Battleship Yamato, and a copy of Akira in a collector’s box, but you should head over to Amazon to see the complete sale.

Have any favorites or suggestions? Drop them in the comments.

Save yourself a trip to the vending machine, and pay just 31 cents per bag on this $11 Frito-Lay variety pack. Today’s price matches its historic low, and it includes all the classic chips, plus the less-common Smartfood White Cheddar popcorn, which I can say is pretty tasty.

Kershaw’s popular Leek knives are great general-purpose fold-out blades, and several different styles are on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, starting at just $24. Now, you can be that person who has a knife on them whenever a difficult box needs opening. That person is respected and admired by all.



One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder one of them is in our bestsellers club. Today’s $7 deal (with code NYLQKZ8Q) also happens to be the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.



TECh

Portable battery packs with USB ports are a dime-a-dozen, but your options are a lot more limited if you need a portable AC outlet. The Jackery PowerBar though is a great option at a solid price.

The PowerBar is a big battery pack, let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. It’s pretty similar in size to a tallboy beer can, albeit with flat sides, so you aren’t going to be sticking this in your pocket. But in that package, you’ll find a 20,800mAh battery pack, two USB ports (one of which features Quick Charge 3.0), a USB-C port that doubles as the input, and yes, an 85W AC outlet that can charge a laptop, power a lamp, or even run a small TV for a time. You can save $30 on yours today with promo code JPowerBar, so this is a great chance to stay on the grid even when you’re off the grid.

