Sitewide discounts from Stila, roller bags on sale at Timbuk2, Patagonia’s Web Specials, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Stila Cosmetics is one of those brands you stumble upon at Sephora and become instantly devoted to. They also make your favorite eyeliner by a very wide margin. So, if you’re a Stila loyalist, or if you’ve been wanting to try them out, use the code THANKYOU20 on their site and grab 20% off sitewide, plus a free mini Glitter & Glow in the shade Kitten Karma.

The Big Sales

If you haven’t found that new favorite pair of jeans by now, American Eagle’s BOGO 50% off sale on jeans and shorts may be your saving grace. Just add two pairs to your cart for the discount. Or, if you don’t need any bottoms, all tops are 30% off when you buy two or more.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.



Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking an extra 20% off their recently reduced styles when you use the code RECYCLE at check out.

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 1,700 items from “big brands,” which include Big Agnes, Helinox, Mammut, Marmot, and Patagonia. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a spring camping trip.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan just marked down a couple styles during their Style Steals event. Use the code APRILDEAL at checkout and get a 50-70% discount.

It’s your lucky day, because Nordstrom Rack is discounting a ton of Lucky Brand jeans, tops, and outerwear, including extended sizes. Plus, they’re also marking down women’s swimwear and men’s styles as well. Everything is up to 70% off, so you can score jeans for a steal. No four leaf clover required.

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a sale on all bralettes and bras, in basically every style you could think of. Grab bralettes for $20, or pick up a bra for under $25. Plus, their 7-for-$29 underwear deal is still happening.

Home Goods

The Timbuk2 Copilot is already one of your favorite roller carry-on bags, so why not pick one up for 30% off? Use the code TRAVEL at checkout and get 30% off, plus free shipping, not only the Copilot Luggage Roller, but also their Quest Duffel Roller as well. You’ll be set with options for how to stuff as many clothes into a carry-on as possible.

Upgrade your current pitcher to this 10-cup Brita. It’s just $26 today after you clip the $3 off coupon and, with its larger capacity, you’ll have to refill it less often. Unfortunately, it won’t stop your bad roommate from consistently leaving it empty on the kitchen counter.

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get two of them today for an all-time low $28 with promo code CODQE2IC.

If you cook regularly, getting a quality set of pots and pans is a must. Our readers have bought thousands and thousands of All-Clad tri-ply skillets, so if you’re ready to take the jump and get a whole tri-ply set, today’s price on Amazon is the best we’ve seen all year.

The 10-piece set includes 8 inch and 10 inch fry pans, 2 quart and 3 quart sauce pans with lids, 3 quart sauté pan with lid, and 8 quart stockpot with lid. But these aren’t regular stainless pans, they’re tri-ply bonded meaning they have a layer of durable stainless steel encapsulating an aluminum core, which heats more evenly than their cheaper counterparts.

Typically priced around $700, today’s $571 price tag is great discount. If that still feels like a big chunk of change, consider that these will likely last a lifetime.

It might be counterintuitive, but the sharper the knife is, the safer it is to use, since a sharper knife requires less force to slice. This Chef’s Choice sharpener uses 100% diamond wheels to manually sharpen both serrated and non-serrated knives. Today’s price of $22 is a good ~$15 discount from the usual and an all-time low.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Strawberry are the only Pop-Tart flavors worth a damn, and you can save 35% on a 32-count box of both today. You’ll also save a little extra if you use Subscribe & Save, which you can cancel after your first order ships.



If you’re making the switch to rechargeable batteries, the best place to start is the Eneloop Power Pack. With eight AAs, two AAAs, two C and D spacers, and a charger, it has everything you need to fit most battery-powered electronics you have in your house.



$31 isn’t an all-time low, but it’s the first discount we’ve seen this year, and about $5 less than usual.

Your feet deserve a little TLC every once in a while, especially if your job requires you to be on them all day. This Mynt foot massager heats and delivers a deep tissue massage, all for just $40 with promo code MYNTFOOT. $40 is the lowest price we’ve seen and about $12 less than the last time we posted this product, so go ahead and grab this while it lasts.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $86, or $14 less than usual. While that’s not as good as deals we saw late last year, including a nice $69 one-day deal, it is the best deal Amazon’s run on it in 2018.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

TECh

Ultimate Ears added Alexa to one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, and you should absolutely buy it today.



The UE Blast is basically a UE Boom, but with all the voice control benefits of Alexa added in. It’s always sold for $180-$230, but today only, Amazon’s marked it all the way down to $100, in a variety of colors.

That’s the same price you’d pay for a regular Amazon Echo, but unlike Amazon’s first party speaker, you can take the Blast anywhere, including underwater. Hell, it could worth buying even if were to just live on your countertop, since it sounds way better than a standard Echo, though Gizmodo’s review notes that it’s not quite as fast at responding to your voice.

This is a Gold Box deal, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out early. If you aren’t seeing the right price, be sure to check the other colors.