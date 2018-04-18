Discounted shoes from Urban Outfitters, up to 70% off clearance styles at American Eagle, Timbuk2 on Amazon, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Right now, all orders of $30+ are 50% off (excluding new and sale items), plus there’s automatically free shipping on orders of $25 or more. I highly recommend picking up the Lip Exfoliator, Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Baked Highlighter.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

At first glance, the American Eagle clearance section is full of leftover winter styles. But if you dig through the pages of up to 70% off merchandise, you’ll find some pretty great transitional pieces. Dresses and shorts are hidden among the sweaters and jackets, you just gotta dig a little.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

In case you weren’t already aware, Urban Outfitters has a pretty extensive shoe collection. Brans like Sorel, Adidas, Jeffrey Campbell, Vans, and more are housed in this hipster haven, and right now, they’re all up to 50% off. No need for a code, just find the new pair of kicks you’ve been eyeing and add them to your cart for the discount.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Like most things ‘90s right now, one-piece swimwear is back in style. Pick one up from Aerie for under $20. There are a bunch of styles to choose from, some with cut outs or a super deep-v, so you’re bound to find something that won’t give you flashbacks to the neon floral and bucket hats of our collective youth. Plus, they added Long sizes for all those blessed with height.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Nordstrom Rack is marking down a bunch of Sperry styles for both men and women. Tons of their classic boat shoes are discounted, as well as sneakers, loafers, and even some sandals. It’s about time to start thinking about the footwear you’ll need for the warmer months. You should definitely hurry up, though, because styles are already selling out.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 60% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 10,000 dresses on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking up to 50% off over 500 styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everythingduring their Friends & Family sale, including sale styles and their beauty section, with the code THANKYOU20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target may be a vast, black hole in which you end up with 17 things that you didn’t come for, and none of what you did, but it sure knows how to gie good deals. Right now, spend $40 or more on any clothing, shoe, or accessory purchase from their in-house brands, and they’ll automatically send you a $10 gift card to be used on anything you want.

Note: Unfortunately this doesn’t include the new Hunter x Target collection.

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Pack your travel stuff into a new Timbuk2 bag. Today only, Amazon is marking down six different styles of Timbuk2 bags: The Classic Messenger, the small and medium Closer Case, The Blink Pack, The Transit Briefcase, and The Ramble Pack. All of them are under $120, with most in the $75 range, which means you can organize your commuting style pretty easy. Plus, they make pretty good gifts.



It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $110 from Woot, with free shipping for Prime members. It’s ostensibly a one-day deal, but I’d be shocked if it wasn’t sold out by lunchtime.



Photo: Sony

Baby Driver is a great heist movie, a clinic in rhythm, and proof that Edgar Wright should direct a Bond movie some day. If you haven’t seen it, you can rent it for just $1 right now from Amazon and iTunes.



OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal. Shedding season is in full bloom, so today’s deal is perfectly timed.



Photo: Amazon

It’s nearly pool season, and this Amazon deal brings the water to you in the form of a an Intex above-ground pool for the best price ever. It’s not really big enough for swimming laps, but it’s perfect for lounging and water games on a hot day.



The kit includes a pump to circulate the water, a ground cloth to protect your lawn, a drain that hooks up to a garden hose so you can empty it into a storm grate instead of your back yard, and everything else you need to get started (except water). Just remember that this price could sell out at any time <blows whistle>, but no running!

This $25 drinking fountain filters water, not once, not twice, but three times to produce water worthy of being in your cat’s presence. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in 6 months and there’s a chance it *might* make him/her love you.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Featured in the newest season of Netflix’s Chef’s Table, Christina Tosi is the face behind New York City’s Momufuku Milk Bar. It’s a little bakery specializing in nostalgic classics that aren’t too fussy, like rainbow-sprinkled birthday cake, cereal-steeped milk, and something called Crack Pie. Her cookbook is Amazon’s #1 selling dessert cookbook and is at the lowest price of 2018 today, just $21.

TECh

Photo: Anker

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (in all four colors) for just $13 with promo code ANKER823. I have a similar 10' Anker cable running behind my couch, and it offers tons of slack so I can lounge while I charge, and it’s tough enough to be repeatedly eaten by the Roomba with no repercussions. Five stars would recommend.



Photo: Amazon

Discreet, this Bluetooth speaker is not. But with 30W of power, IPX7 water resistance, and a ridiculous 30 hour battery (which can be shared with a phone via a USB port), it’s perfect for outdoor get togethers, backyard barbecues, and tailgates. Just don’t use it at the beach if there’s anyone else around, some of us are trying to relax.



Use promo code XNHGFQIJ to knock $20 off the price at checkout, bringing it down to $50.