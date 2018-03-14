Graphic: Jillian Lucas

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. Today’s the first day of their Spring Sale, with deals for under $1. I recently fell in love with their Hydrating Bubble Mask and the Liquid Highlighter (though they aren’t included in the sale), which I highly recommend.

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money, because everything is buy one, get one free because it’s philosophy’s 22nd birthday. Use the code BDAYBOGO at checkout.

Sephora isn’t known for their discounts and deals like other retailers, but they’re trying something new this year with their Weekly Wow deals. Every Thursday, Sephora will drop a bunch of deals and offers for one week only. This week features:

The Big Sales

It’s a day full of geekery. In honor of 3/14 aka Pi Day, ThinkGeek is taking 31.4% off 314 products. Grab clever t-shirts or a mug to show off your brainiac tendencies. Or stock up jewelry and accessories for the next birthday or anniversary or whatever.

Today only, GAP is taking 40% off your entire order when you use the code HAPPY at checkout. The exclusions list is long (as usual), and it does include denim this time around, but there are a ton of majorly marked down pairs that you won’t even need the extra discount to grab for cheap.



It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good. They straddle the line of business casual and trendy streetstyle and it’s kind of great. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles, no code needed. Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

ModCloth is getting into the Pi Day “fun” with a flash sale with 20% off a ton of science-inspired clothes and accessories. Everything from equations to dinosaurs to outer space (both real and fictional) are spattered about this flash sale. There’s no code needed, but it’s today only, so you’d better put a fire under that Bunsen burner.

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code FAMILY40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

Eileen Fisher is a classic American brand that features comfortable, chic pieces that make up a wardrobe’s staples. Right now, Nordstrom Rack has a bunch of Eileen Fisher clothes and shoes on sale, so you can look good and feel good with the changing of the season.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Nordstrom Rack is have a huge Cole Haan sale. Grab a pair of heels or the oxfords in any color you’d like. Or, if you need a new bag, those are on sale as well.

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get up to 70% off women’s, men’s, kids, and home goods, starting at just $5. It’s silly not to at least take a look.

Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score suede or leather pieces at ungodly low prices.

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking 15% off sitewide when you use the code SHAMROCKS at check out.

Home Goods

If you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for $75 today. The Bissell SpotClean includes multiple attachments for different types of stains, and even an integrated heater so your cleaning solution doesn’t go gold.



With a few short-lived exceptions, today’s price is as low as it ever gets, so buy one before you spill your next glass of red wine.

Think of it like a first aid kit for your clothes. You’re not going to use this sewing kit everyday, or even every month. But, the day will come when a button breaks off your favorite shirt or the hem falls on your pants, and you’re going to wish you had one of these. It’s just $9 with promo code LYAJ66BW.

There’s nothing fun about fun-sized Snickers bars that leave you wanting more, but a real bar packs a gut-busting 280 calories. Now though, you can compromise with these mid-sized, 100 calorie alternatives, available in a box of 24 for just $9 on Amazon. Good luck not eating them all before Easter.

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $24, courtesy of Amazon.



This Dyson AM09 looks like a futuristic portal to another dimension, but really it’s a sleek fan/heater tower. The new AM09s typically sell for ~$400, but you can get this for just $240, as long as you don’t mind getting a refurbished.

You can set it to work like a thermostat, turning on and off within set temperature ranges, and select an area to focus on or spread air throughout a room. There are a couple of different colors to pick from, but don’t think on it too long, these might sell out quickly.

Cuisinart’s 3-in-1 Griddler is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances you can own, and it can be yours today for just $57.



If you aren’t familiar with this amazing little gadget, it’s a surprisingly large indoor grill, a griddle, and a panini press, all rolled into one. I’ve owned it for over a year, and I use it on a weekly basis.

Why stop with just a griddle, grill, and panini press? Add the optional waffle iron plates to your cart, and get even more use out of your new toy.

Add the newest season of Twin Peaks to your Blu-ray collection for just $39. This set includes all 18 episodes of the Showtime series that picks up 25 years after Laura Palmer’s death, plus behind-the-scenes special content. Every day, once a day, you should give yourself a present, and this $39 set would be great.

TECh

If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up the Hue White starter kit for $45 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. That gets you two soft white bulbs and a Bridge that lets you control them from your phone, or with voice assistants like Siri and Alexa.



Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $85 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

No matter how you prefer to mount your phone in your car, there’s probably an Anker deal for you today. Three different smartphone mounts are on sale, including one that transforms your fallow CD slot into something useful again.



Note: As of the time of this post, the magnetic vent mount has a Lightning deal running for $7. Once that’s over though, you’ll still be able to get it for $8 with promo code ANKERA713.