Discounted socks at Backcountry, an outdoor furniture sale from Anthropologie, the Last Chance Clearance event at Nordstrom Rack, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

I’m not the biggest fan of mud and clay masks but the Aztec Secret Indian Healing Clay mask has survived the testament of beauty time. With a 4.4 star rating with over 17,000 (yes, thousand) reviews, it’s safe to say this shit works. And, for $11 you get a giant, 2lb tub of the stuff that’ll last you until you’re as dried up and powdery as the mask itself.



Gel manicures are A Thing right now, but paying for one (especially if you’ve already mastered the art of painting your nails) seems redundant. Amazon is having a one-day sale on a bunch of different nail dryers. And with a 4.3 average rating with over 1,200 reviews on a few of them, this may be your best time-and-money-saving investment yet.



Marc Jacobs Beauty makes some pretty stellar products, with a lot of them in my own personal collection. Their lipstick is highly pigmented, as is their nail lacquer. And with 20% off with the code MJBFRIENDS you can stock up on some staple beauty products.



I recently bought the Magic Marc’er Liquid Eyeliner and let me tell you, this thing is a game-changer. I accidentally fell asleep with it on and it was still practically perfect the next day. And I mean, for $24, it’d better be. I also own the Feather Noir mascara, which is great for everyday makeup and bottom lashes.

Target has updated their beauty offerings with an insane amount of options. They expanded their Kristin Ess products, added brands like Lip Bar and HALEY’S, and added a bunch of bliss products that you’re going to want to pick up. That being said, if you spend $30 on beauty products, you’ll get a $10 gift card.

Screenshot: philosophy

If you have yet to try philosophy products, I feel pretty comfortable saying you’re missing out big time. Now’s your chance to try out a really great beauty brand, and save money because they’re doing a buy one, get one free sale sitewide when you use the code MAYBOGO.

Get beautiful skin and get free stuff at the same time. Pick up a $20 Amazon Luxury Beauty Daily Skin Care Sample Box, which is a little more all-encompassing than the typical beauty box, and receive equivalent credit to use on select beauty products. It’s basically free money that you can use to further your beauty obsession.



The Big Sales

It ain’t a Clear the Rack sale, but Nordstrom Rack is taking up to 90% off certain items for their Last Chance Clearance event. There’s over 2,300 items to look through, from dresses and outerwear to shoes, and even beauty and some home goods”, so there’s bound to be something you’ll want to buy.

Okay, so socks aren’t the most fun thing to buy, but when it comes to technical materials and form factors, it can be a jungle out there. What style is best for hiking compared to rock climbing? Do you even need socks if you’re fishing? Backcountry’s 20% off sale lets you decide what kinds of socks you need from brands like Smartwool, Darn Tough, Pendleton and more.



Steve Madden somehow makes shoes that look like they should cost triple what they actually do. And right now, Nordstrom Rack is marking down a ton of Steve Madden styles. Grab boots, sandals, heels, dress shoes, and more for up to 70% off.

I’m not judging you if you stock up on shoes like you would t-shirts: one in every color. Because with up to 20% off women’s shoes and accessories at ASOS, it’ll be hard not to end up with multiple pairs. Most everything is under $200, with a lot under $100, including swimwear and lingerie.

As Amazon slowly puts department stores out of business, it’s expanding its own fashion department twofold. Right now, Prime Members can try out their in-house shoe brand, The Fix, for up to 30% off. There’s a dozen styles to choose from, each with a very...unique style. If you need statement shoes for under $100, this is the sale for you.



Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with a buy one, get one 60% off sale. Use the code BOGO60 and you can grab plenty of pairs for under $10, so you really have no excuse not to get more than one.

Home Goods

Anthropologie isn’t a one-trick pony. Their home goods section is insanely good, albeit a bit pricey. But right now they’re taking 20% off a bunch of outdoor furniture, no code needed. Just add all your favorites to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Everything from rugs to chairs to tables is included in the sale, so get ready to redo your patio.

If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the high end Philips Somneo includes tons of lighting options, built-in white noise, a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, and a bunch of wake-up sounds. The best feature though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally! Its price has been falling precipitously over the last few weeks, and it’s now down to $119. Prior to this month, it rarely dropped below $160.

Mother’s Day is 11 days away, so if you’re on the hunt for a gift, you’re sure to find your mom’s favorite chocolate in this Amazon sale. They have the fancy Ferrero Rocher, Lindt, and Godiva boxes, the more classic favorites like Reese’s and Hershey’s, and more.

This deal will only last until the end of the day or until the chocolate sells out, so don’t wait too long.

<Blows into bugle> Attention, everyone. The best Instant Pot you can buy is on sale, if you hurry. You should buy one.



The Instant Pot Ultra features a completely revamped, dial-based UI that makes fine-tuned adjustments faster and easier than the older models. A new processor allows it to compensate for altitude and carry out completely custom programs, and it also has a few modes you won’t find on the standard Instant Pots, like cake, eggs, and sterilize. For a limited time (probably very limited), the 6 qt. version is on sale for $40 off, bringing it to within $10 of the price of the regular model.

We saw a similar deal on the 3 qt. model yesterday, and it was gone within hours.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to speedy pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically, it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $16 2-pack from iClever is the most affordable deal yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these around your house. Just make sure you know what you’re doing. Just use promo code WALLPLATE at checkout to save a few bucks.

Typically selling for around $45 on Amazon, you can snuggle up with one of these all-season down alternative comforters for $27 or less today, thanks to this Woot sale. The comforters have a solid 4.3 star rating on Amazon and over 1,300 reviews. Plus, you’ll have six color options and sizes ranging from twin to king. This sale will only last through the end of the day or until the products sell out, so if you’re in need of a new comforter, don’t sleep on it.

Mother’s Day is less than two weeks away, and if you haven’t already ordered flowers, you can save 25% on any $39+ order from ProFlowers today by using our exclusive link.



This deal should work sitewide, but you can find the most popular Mother’s Day bouquets here. Any bouquets that starts at over $39 shows the discounted price by default, but you can also pick a cheaper option and add a premium vase to get over the $39 threshold, but you won’t see the discounted price until you get to checkout.

TECh

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $136 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

If you want to try a standing desk, but you’re not ready to commit to it for eight hours per day (editor’s note: don’t stand at your desk for eight hours per day), today’s Amazon Gold Box has a couple of deals just for you.



These 35" and 42" risers from iMovr aren’t the cheapest we’ve seen, but they do have a few features that you won’t find on most competing products, including compatibility with monitor arms, a tilting keyboard tray that encourages better wrist positioning, and even an included standing desk mat. Trust me, you’re going to want the standing desk mat.

Today’s prices are both all-time lows, but they’re only available today, and could sell out early.

There’s not a whole lot to say here: This phone stand has a nearly perfect review average form almost 7,000 customers, looks great, and is only $6 today with code 7LM3H6FB. Why wouldn’t you put one on your desk?