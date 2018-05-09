Urban Decay at Nordstrom Rack, jewelry for mom from Amazon, discounted swimwear at Old Navy, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Urban Decay wants you to spend day stocking up on all your makeup needs during their sale on Nordstrom Rack. Some stuff is already sold out, but there’s plenty still to pick up, like their Prep Spray, Revolution High-Shine Lipgloss, and more.



Screenshot: First Aid Beauty

First Aid Beauty is the solution to pairing down your skin care, and right now, everything is 15% off all their treatments and serums with the code SUPERCHARGE. A lot of what they carry is safe for sensitive skin, which is especially important in the summer.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Did you know that Old Navy makes some pretty cute bathing suits? Did you know that they’re all 50% off, today only? Pick up a new one-piece or mix-and-match bikini for a heck of a lot less than you’d find elsewhere. They have a ton of options in styles, cuts, and colors as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The time is upon us to gather your gear and hit the hiking trails while the weather still holds out. Backcountry is helping you out in the gear department by discounting a ton of prAna gear. And as our Director of Performance Marketing, Zach Custer, put in an email when this deal came in: “If you don’t know, PrAna rocks.”

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Uniqlo x JW Anderson collection only launched a couple weeks ago, but it’s already being marked down, this week only. Pick up the only seagull-emblazoned sweater you could ever need, plus skirts, parkas, denim jackets, and more.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

This is the fourth (?) jewelry sale for Mother’s Day that Amazon has had, and it’s probably the biggest. Choose from over 450 pieces, from pendant necklaces to charm bracelets, to gold earrings. The styles are all over the place, so if your mom loves something sparkly, or maybe prefers something a little more subtle, there’s bound to be something you can buy.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Target’s gotten really good at simple, easy-to-wear clothing, and right now, all their dresses are buy one, get one 50% off. Maxi dresses, swim coverups and more are included, so let your legs free and go pantsless.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring is here and ASOS wants to make sure your wardrobe is prepared. With up to 20% off an unbelievable amount styles to help get you ready for the new season, it’s going to be hard to let your shopping bag stay empty. There are over 2,000 things on sale (seriously), so it’s unlikely you won’t find anything.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I wonder if Nordstrom Rack had some insider info on Kate Spade when they launched this sale, because there are literally six pages of bags, two pages of clothes, three pages of accessories, and a whole lot of shoes. These Kate Spade prices may not be feasible in the coming months now that Big Daddy Coach owns them, but for right now, this isn’t a sale to pass up.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s not that American Eagle is that pricey, but they have sales so often, it’s worth waiting until things are discounted. And, right now they’re having a sale that you cannot beat, taking an extra 20% off everything in their clearance section with the code EXTRA20. Denim, dresses, tops, Aerie styles, and more are included, and it’s not just leftover crap no one wants.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Superga is one of those brands you see everywhere without knowing it. The comfortable canvas sneakers are on everyone from soccer moms and supermodels. Grab 25% off basically any style with the code LIKEFAM, plus free shipping, and get into spring with new sneakers.

Home Goods

Photo: Ridel

I’m not proposing you replace all of your wine glasses with Riedel, but if you want to have a couple pieces of really nice drinkware for special occasions, you can pick some up for $45 each today on Amazon, down from the usual $60.



Inside, you’ll find glasses shaped for all types of wine, and also martinis. They’re all machine-blown crystal, have oversized bowls to bring out the smell of your wine, and feature those thin-as-hell rims that will instantly remind you of drinking wine at a Very Nice Restaurant. Riedel also claims they’re dishwasher safe, but I’d be very careful about that.

Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code 2AZZ9H4K

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $47 | Amazon | Promo code 2AZZ9H4K

Even if you aren’t caught up in the latest bomb cyclone in the northeast, April showers will be upon us soon, so you might want to invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code 2AZZ9H4K.

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

Advertisement

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to an all-time low $18 today with promo code DGY8TLE6, while supplies last.

Advertisement

Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule the Eufy Smart Plug Mini with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring feature is a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Last year, Gravel’s well-designed toiletry bag was a hit with our readers, and a Kickstarter success story. But if the original didn’t have enough space for all of your travel gear, their bigger Expeditioner bag is now available for preorder.



The Expeditioner has every feature that made the original great, like a waterproof exterior, a hanging strap for bathrooms lacking in counter space, pockets that are perfectly sized for common travel items, and a water-resistant compartment for liquids that will keep broken bottles from soaking the rest of your gear. In short, it’s still a fantastic toiletry bag!

Advertisement

The big difference is that the Expeditioner is, well, bigger. It has enough space in its toothbrush compartment for a full-sized electric brush like the Sonicare Essence, all of its major compartments can hold more items, and it even includes a pocket on the back that can hold an included, TSA friendly clear pouch. The $54 super earlybird and $59 earlybird reward tiers have been sold out since last week, but they just opened both back up for a limited time, so get your preorders in while you can to save on the $69 MSRP.

Of course, the downside of a larger toiletry bag is that it takes up more space in your suitcase. If you think you can get by with the original model (now called the Explorer), you can still get it for $44 through Indiegogo OnDemand.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover, unless otherwise noted.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Bodum’s double walled drinking glasses keep your beverages hot or cold for longer, and look awesome while doing it. If you want to give them a try, Amazon’s selling 2-packs of 12 ounce coffee mugs for $16 right now. I don’t know why they call them coffee mugs, if we’re being honest; they’re just tumblers. Use them for cold drinks, if you want!



I’m not saying you could row this boat across the border to sneak into Canada, but I’m also not not saying it. If you’re a little less ambitious, it’ll also work fine in a pool or calm lake. It’s an add-on item, but it’s $8, so add it to any other Amazon orders you place today.

It doesn’t come with oars, so add those for $7 if you need them.

TECh

Who knew you could get six speaker components for so cheap? This entire 5.1 channel Logitech speaker set is only $53 brand new right now. That’s within a few bucks of the popular set’s all time low price, and a fantastic price for anyone who wants to experience 5.1 surround sound on a budget. Just make sure whatever you’re plugging into has 6-channel output, otherwise you’ll have to use a 3.5mm cable, which will force the speakers to convert stereo sound into 5.1.



$110 for the Logitech Harmony Companion remote is a great deal on its face (within about $1 of the best price this year), but the real reason to buy this model is the included Harmony Hub.



Advertisement

The Hub allows you to use your iPhone, Android device, or even an Amazon Echo to control everything a Harmony remote can (which is basically any piece of home theater gear you can think of). So even when you inevitably lose the included remote behind the couch cushions, you’ll still have multiple ways to take control of all of your home theater gear.

Considering the hub alone sells for about $69, getting the hub plus a remote for $110 is a great deal. We sometimes see deals of around $60-$70 for the Harmony Smart Control, which also includes the hub, but the Companion remote includes additional buttons to control various smart home devices like smart plugs and light bulbs.