Old Navy’s huge sale, Fenty by PUMA at Nordstrom Rack, sitewide discounts from BH Cosmetics, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.

BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

BH Cosmetics is Beauty Instagram royalty, with their name popping up in descriptions everywhere. If you want to get your hands on some of your own, they’re giving you up to 50% off sitewide no code needed. Plus, if you end up spending $50+ (which won’t be too hard), you’ll get free shipping,

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Now down to $23.

Neutrogena is one of the most well-known and well-liked drugstore brands out there. Heck, I swear by their moisturizer and face wash. Right now, you can get their popular Light Therapy Acne Mask (and be one step closer to a killer Imperial Guard cosplay) for just $25, which is a lot less than a facial.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s been a couple weeks since we’ve seen discounts from Madewell, and it’s come at a perfect time to spend all the money you should be saving for summer. Use the code FOLLOWURCART and get 20% off basically everything, or 30% off any order of $200+. That includes the sale section, which is full of off-season styles.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Fenty by PUMA collection is a break from the ordinary for the activewear brand, and when it first launched, sold out in basically a week. Right now, pick up Fenty by PUMA pieces (plus other regular PUMA pieces) for less at Nordstrom Rack. Though, once again, things are selling out fast, so you’d better hurry and click Add to Cart button.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good. They straddle the line of business casual and trendy streetstyle and it’s kind of great. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles, no code needed. Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Old Navy may not be first on your list of shopping destinations, but their more-or-less daily sales make it very appealing. Right now, they have a huge, up to 75% off section, that gets the help of an extra 30% off sitewideto bring you deals as low as $3. Jeans, sweaters, dresses, and more are marked down, and don’t forget, that extra 30% off applies to everything on their site.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s finally getting to the point in the year where you can stop only wearing sweaters, and LOFT is here for it. Right now, get any two t-shirts or tank tops for just $25, no code needed. Just add your favorites to the cart to see the discount. It’s basically an excuse to get rid of all the shirts you were holding onto until you found something better to wear. These are better.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We all know and love the classic Chuck Taylor high-top, but Converse branched out (especially after being taken under the Nike umbrella) and now makes a ton of different styles. If you need a new pair, or just want to expand your Converse horizons, use the code CHUCK25 and take an extra 25% off all clearance Converse items, shoes and clothing included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. But they also have a ton of workout apparel as well. For the next couple days, use the code APPAREL70 at checkout and get additional discounts on all the apparel the carry.

If you don’t need any clothes, but need new workout sneakers, they also have up to 60% off a ton as well.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

H&M’s fast-fashion is even faster and cheaper, with their huge sale going on right now. Get an extra 30% off their entire sale section when you spend $60+ with the code 6767, or 25% off your $40 purchase with the code 2102. It’s silly not to at least take a look. Plus, both of those codes include free shipping.



Because H&M does tend to be on the buy now, throw out later track of fashion, look for the premium pieces, rather than the lower end ones. Go against your entire nature and change the drop down to show Price: Highest to Lowest. Trust me on this on. Basically everything is going to be under $100 anyway, but you’ll score silk or leather pieces at ungodly low prices.



Plus, this extra discount includes their home goods sale items.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of your favorite underwear. If you missed out Monday, Aerie is now giving you 10 undies for only $35, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

Home Goods

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can’t put it off much longer, folks. Taxes are due in less than two weeks, but if you still haven’t filed, Amazon’s rewarding your procrastination with a fantastic deal on H&R Block Deluxe + State.



$18 is an all-time low price, and you can even choose between a disc or a download. Unfortunately, this deal only applies to the Deluxe tier, so check this chart to make sure it’ll work for you before you buy.

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Sweetnight 10' gel memory foam mattresses to under $430. Featuring a dual-sided system (one side is a pillow top, the other is firm), a queen will run you just $329 and a king is $411.



Most of us know letting wine breath will make it taste better. This $11 aerator will speed up the process by mixing in air as your pour.

I have one of these at home and it honestly makes a noticeable difference, normally taking out the initial harsh acidic taste of some wines.



It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $123 from Rakuten with promo code SAVE15 today. This won’t last long.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Anthropologie isn’t a one-trick pony. Their home goods section is insanely good, albeit a bit pricey. But right now they’re taking 20% off all full-price items, no code needed. Just add all your favorites to your cart and you’ll see the discount at checkout. Everything from rugs to vases to furniture is included in the sale, so get ready to redo your place.



TECh

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



USB-C Power Delivery battery packs are magical devices that can charge MacBooks and Nintendo Switches no matter where you are in the world, and one of the most popular options out there is on sale today with promo code 26800MON.

$56 gets you RAVPower’s 26,800mAh battery pack, complete with a 30W USB-C port that can power a MacBook or Nintendo Switch at basically full speed, plus two regular USB ports as well, making it the ideal companion for a long flight.