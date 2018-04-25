Breda watches for you and your mom, extra discounts from GAP, discounted vegan beauty at BH Cosmetics, and more lead Wednesday’s best lifestyle deals.



BEAUTY STEAls

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

BH Cosmetics is Beauty Instagram royalty, with their name popping up in descriptions everywhere. If you want to get your hands on some of your own, they’re giving you up to 40% off a ton of their vegan beauty products, no code needed. There’s something for every part of your face in this sale, so you’d better take advantage.

The Big Sales

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Right now, GAP has a huge sale where a ton of stuff is discounted up to 70%, which is great, sure. But use the code OURTREAT to get 20% off your entire purchase. This has the usual long list of exclusions, but if you love something, you should definitely take advantage of it.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Pick and choose your swimwear from Urban Outfitters’ in-house brand Out from Under, and get 25% off, no code needed. They have a ton of options from one-pieces that look like works of art to all the high-cut, Brazilian bottoms you’re all of a sudden seeing on Instagram.

Photo: Breda Watches, Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code MOM35 and grab the Agnes, Baer, and Joule for 35% off.



Note: The code works for any regular-price watch as well.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

One of this biggest problems with buying bikinis, besides finding the right size, is having to buy two separate things. Even with affordable swimsuits, you wind up spending $50+ on two small pieces of fabric. Aerie wants to help you out by doing a buy one, get one free sale on all their bikinis. Mix and match, get a set, the world is your affordable oyster.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Spring is finally upon us, and if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is having a massive Private Sale with up to 75% off over 1,200 items. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. if only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for good reason. Well, right now you can grab a bunch of organic and “clean living” styles for 30% off with the code CLEAN30. Stock up on basics while saving the planet (and some money).

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need a new pair of shoes? Nordstrom Rack is marking down three pages worth of Sam Edelman boots, heels, sneakers, and sandals to much easier-to-swallow prices. Basically, if you’re looking to put something nice on your feet, they have something for you.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The weather is actually pretty nice right now, and Mountain Hardwear has the apparel and gear for you to enjoy it. Take up to 65% off a bunch of jackets, pants, and more from their Web Specials section. Use the code MAY65 and checkout to get the discount. Go climb a mountain or hike a trail. Or just look like you do those things while walking the dog.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The days are moving more and more towards the correct temperatures for the season that we’re in. That means you can start wearing materials that work for the warmer weather, like linen. Pick up a couple linen shirts from Uniqlo for only $20 each for both men and women, so you can pull beach vibes every day even when you’re sitting at your desk.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

May the Fourth isn’t actually here for another week and a half, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.

Home Goods

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Bonsai trees have been a Japanese tradition for thousands of years, and maybe you can add a bit more zen to your life in a more natural way with this Gold Box. Choose from a 15 different kinds of trees like jade, maple, juniper, and more.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The newest, pint-sized 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $56 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, the best price of the year.



And in case you missed it yesterday, the 6 qt. and 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultras are both $20 off as well. Compared to the Duo, they have an easier-to-use UI, automatic altitude compensation, and a few extra cooking modes.

While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these could make great Mother’s Day gifts as well, even if you already have one of your own.

Carve out some time in your schedule today. You’re going to need a little while to look through these massive one-day-only sales on Target and Wayfair.



Wayfair is running an event called Way Day (their take on Amazon’s Prime Day) with huge discounts on pretty much every category the site offers, like area rugs starting at $40, up to 70% off lighting, patio furniture, and more. Plus, Target is discounting a whole bunch of home decor items by 30%, including furniture, bedding, bath, and decor, as well as a ton of outdoor furniture. Just remember to get your orders in tonight before the sales end!

Photo: Amazon

You’re not a true internet user until you’ve bought a mattress online, sight unseen. These highly rated Linenspa 10" mattresses combine four layers of foam into one big block of comfort, and they’re marked down to just $150-$300 today, depending on the size you need.



Unlike a lot of mattress-in-a-box deals, this one doesn’t offer a 100 night free trial. You can return it within 30 days, but supposedly, you’d have to pay the return shipping yourself. That being said, they have good reviews, they’re incredibly cheap, and they’d be perfect for a guest room, even if you don’t want to take the risk for your own bed.

You’ve listed these AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers as one of your all-time favorite hangers. They’re lined with velvet to keep slinky shirts from slipping and they’re cheap, really cheap today. Priced at just $18 for a 50-pack, that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen in months. This is perfect timing as you move your spring wardrobe out of storage.

Nest Cam IQ | $200 | Woot | 2-Pack also available for $340

Nest’s high-end IQ security cameras include high end optics, yes. But their real secret sauce is their ability to differentiate a person from a moving object, and a face you know from a face that shouldn’t be in your home. You can also combine them with a Nest Aware subscription to save your recordings to the cloud, set activity zones, and get intelligent alerts no matter where you are in the world.

Today only, Woot will sell you one camera for $200, or a 2-pack for $340, a $100 and $160 discount, respectively. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one sold out early.



Photo: Amazon

It’s not the sexiest vacuum out there—you still have to plug it in, in the year 2018—but the Bissell CleanView Rewind Deluxe has terrific reviews, and includes a washable filter, a retractable cord, and edge-to-edge suction that cleans those tricky corners around your baseboards.



It typically sells for around $100-$120 on Amazon, but you can get it for an all-time low $81 in today’s Gold Box.

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $8 for a half-dozen (with code 799yazer) is a fantastic deal.

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, as well help humidify the air during drier weather.

This Mynt diffuser is just $10 (with code MYNTGIFT), has a mid-sized 100ml tank and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. If you buy two, you’ll save a little more. Simply add both to your cart and enter promo code MYNT3173. Throw in this 8-pack of essential oils at $14 with code RUPPT5FC, and you’re all set. Plus, these make great gifts.

Image: Amazon

Our readers’ favorite cutting board brand, Boos Block is selling an 18" x 12" edge-grain maple board for $41, which is less than a dollar away from its all-time-low price.



If taken care of, wood cutting boards can last forever and dull your knives less than most plastic boards, so consider this an investment for your home. Plus, they make nice serving platters.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like Every Emjoi Ever and Marvel Origins: A Sequential Compendium. Enter the code CHARTWEATHER at checkout to see your discount.



TECh

Photo: Pisco Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s breaking out all of their audio products into a new SoundCore band, and they’re celebrating the launch by releasing their first ever over-ear headphones.



The Soundcore by Anker Vortex features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them in wired mode if you forgot to charge them. They also fold up for easy transport in your bag, and of course, come with Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, you can save $10 on the launch price with prom code VOTX3032, bringing them down to $60.