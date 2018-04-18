Score discounts on pressure washers, OLED TVs, Timbuk2 bags, and the rest of today’s best deals.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1300 today on MassDrop (about $300 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Photo: Amazon

Discreet, this Bluetooth speaker is not. But with 30W of power, IPX7 water resistance, and a ridiculous 30 hour battery (which can be shared with a phone via a USB port), it’s perfect for outdoor get togethers, backyard barbecues, and tailgates. Just don’t use it at the beach if there’s anyone else around, some of us are trying to relax.



Use promo code XNHGFQIJ to knock $20 off the price at checkout, bringing it down to $50.

Photo: Anker

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get the 10' model (in all four colors) for just $13 with promo code ANKER823. I have a similar 10' Anker cable running behind my couch, and it offers tons of slack so I can lounge while I charge, and it’s tough enough to be repeatedly eaten by the Roomba with no repercussions. Five stars would recommend.

Nebula Capsule | $280 | Amazon | Promo code KJNEBULA

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.



At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $280 on Amazon with promo code KJNEBULA, which is about $70 less than usual, and within $2 of the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $6 off today when you clip the on-page coupon.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I appreciate that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get four Tiles (in two different designs) for $46 today, an all-time low.



You’ll get two Tile Slims, which are designed to slide into a wallet or stick to objects, and two Tile Mates, which you can attach to keychains or keep in bags. Once you have your Tiles in place, the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Buying these Tiles a la carte would set you back about $110, so if you can think of four things you want to track, this is a fantastic bargain.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You aren’t getting the most out of your computer monitor until you put it on a fully articulating and rotating arm. This one from North Bayou can hold monitors up to 27", and even includes cable routing and a USB hub on the base that can be easier to reach than the USB ports on the back of your display. At $20, it’s an absolute steal.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Remember the little calculator you had in school that powered itself via a tiny solar panel? Logitech makes an entire wireless keyboard based on the same concept, and it’s on sale for $38 today, within a few bucks of an all-time low. Assuming you don’t live in a cave, you’ll never have to charge it.

Photo: Amazon

The vast majority of USB-C Power Delivery-capable battery packs top out at 30W of output, which is great for a 12" MacBook or a Nintendo Switch, but is a little underpowered for, say, a MacBook Pro.



But this 19,200mAh pack from Jackery though boosts the USB-C port to 45W, which should keep your high-draw devices humming even if you’re working on processor-intensive tasks. That USB-C port works both ways, too, so it can recharge at a speedy 45W if you have a powerful-enough wall charger. At $60, it’s very well priced for this space, and even includes an LCD screen that shows you the actual percentage of battery remaining, rather than, like, a series of dots or whatever other batteries use.

Today’s price is $20 less than usual, and an all-time low, no promo code required.

Photo: Amazon

Amazon’s Echo Buttons can turn your Echo device into a competitive trivia machine, and you can buy four today for just $10. Normally priced at $20 for a 2-pack, just add two 2-packs to your cart, and you’ll see a $10 discount automatically at checkout.



Once you pair the buttons to your Alexa account, you can use them to buzz in on apps like Trivial Pursuit and Don’t Cut That Wire. The buttons are open to third party developers, meaning more games and use cases are sure to come as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This gadget stand is made of aluminum, can hold your device at any angle, and is only $9 with promo code Gizmodo8. It’ll work with phones, tablets, and even the Nintendo Switch, so what are you still doing here?



The Grenco G Pen Elite was already one of the best ground material vaporizers for the money at its usual $150, but now, you can get it for just $89 this week during the company’s 4/20 sale with promo code CHILL15.

Or, for just $64 (with the same CHILL15 code), you can also opt for the smaller G Pen Pro, which should perform similarly, but with a smaller chamber capacity and less precise temperature adjustment. Either way, these deals aren’t available for long, so get in before they go up in a puff of smoke.

From Gizmodo’s review:

“Pleasant” has come to define much of my time with the Grenco G Pen Elite. It charges quickly via USB and has battery life that last for days of regular use. It also feels great in my tiny hands and fits easily in a coat pocket or a purse. The thing that takes it from “perfectly pleasant” to near outstanding is the price. It’s just $170. That’s damn cheap compared to it’s competitors. The Firefly 2 costs $329.95 and the Crafty retails for $339. Sure those products heat via convection instead of roasting a ceramic chamber, they’re much easier to pull on, and the clouds they produce are enough to fishbowl someone sitting with you, but for nearly half the price the Grenco G Pen Elite is a fantastic deal.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $30 today, or $10 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

Photo: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

While deals on older Apple Watch models aren’t uncommon, we don’t see too many discounts on the new Series 3. Today though, (checks notes...) Nike? Is offering some of the best savings we’ve seen.



Choose from a bunch of different sizes, finishes and band styles, and be sure to check if you’re buying an LTE model or not, as both are included in the sale.



The Series 3 is where the Apple Watch really came into its own as a product, and is probably the best wearable you can buy if you’re really into fitness. It’s very waterproof, includes built-in GPS, and the LTE models can stream music, or receive calls and texts while you’re out on a run.



Screenshot: Amazon

Amazon aficionados know that the company sells lightly used products at significant discounts under its Amazon Warehouse brand, and to celebrate Earth Week, you can save an extra 20% at checkout. Because it’s sort of like recycling, I guess?



Tons of categories are included in the sale, including video games, TVs, kitchen appliances, and cameras. Just find an Amazon Warehouse listing of an eligible item, add it to your cart, and you should see an extra 20% discount at checkout, on top of the already-discounted price you got for buying used. Most products tend to only have a handful of Warehouse listings though, so go cross a few things off your wish list before the good stuff is all gone.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

$14 (with promo code TTTTZZZZ) is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You might not have an immediate need for a pressure washer, but if you own a home, it’s a useful thing to stash in the back or your garage. Today only, Amazon’s spraying out deals on a couple different models from GreenWorks, plus a bunch of accessories.



The washers themselves are just $58 (an all-time l0w) and $102 (just a few bucks shy of an all-time low), so if you don’t already own one, this is a fantastic opportunity to save. Just be sure to check out the discounted accessories as well, and remember these prices are only available today, so get yours before they’re blasted away.

It’s a matter of taste, but some might say that the new, cheaper Nest Thermostat E is even nicer looking than the original, while still packing in almost all of the original model’s features. It’s a bargain at its usual $170, but today you can get it for $110 from Woot, with free shipping for Prime members. It’s ostensibly a one-day deal, but I’d be shocked if it wasn’t sold out by lunchtime.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

OxyLED’s motion-sensing T-02 lights are perfect for lighting up dark closets and cabinets without running any wires, and you can save big on the three-pack of your choice today. Use promo code MQJRAVDH to get a three-pack of the standard T-02s for $16, or code MZMRKK97 to get three of the supersized T-02 Plus lights for $45.



OXO made a fur-lifting brush for your rugs and carpets, which doesn’t seem all that interesting until you realize that it’s self cleaning. Every time you slide the housing back over the brush, it pushes all of the collected hair into a receptacle for easy removal. Shedding season is in full bloom, so today’s deal is perfectly timed.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Pack your travel stuff into a new Timbuk2 bag. Today only, Amazon is marking down six different styles of Timbuk2 bags: The Classic Messenger, the small and medium Closer Case, The Blink Pack, The Transit Briefcase, and The Ramble Pack. All of them are under $120, with most in the $75 range, which means you can organize your commuting style pretty easy. Plus, they make pretty good gifts.



Photo: Amazon

It’s nearly pool season, and this Amazon deal brings the water to you in the form of a an Intex above-ground pool for the best price ever. It’s not really big enough for swimming laps, but it’s perfect for lounging and water games on a hot day.



The kit includes a pump to circulate the water, a ground cloth to protect your lawn, a drain that hooks up to a garden hose so you can empty it into a storm grate instead of your back yard, and everything else you need to get started (except water). Just remember that this price could sell out at any time <blows whistle>, but no running!

This $25 drinking fountain filters water, not once, not twice, but three times to produce water worthy of being in your cat’s presence. Today’s price is the best we’ve seen in 6 months and there’s a chance it *might* make him/her love you, so you might as get one.

Photo: Amazon

Before you do any electrical work around the house, you might want to pick up this outlet tester for $5 with code QBK2WKE9. A series of three lights corresponds to a chart printed right on the device, telling you if the outlet is properly grounded, has reversed polarity, and more. It’s not fancy, but it’s cheap, and could save you from a nasty surprise.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This glass leftover container set didn’t win our recent poll of your favorite food storage containers, but these might be even better. These are glass, oven, freezer, microwave-safe, and leakproof containers and are cheaper than ever today when you enter promo code JUB45HT2 and clip the 8% off coupon.

We see deals all the time on copper string lights, but if you prefer the look of globe-style incandescents, you can get a 25' strand with 25 bulbs for $9 today with code 3QV7EIWN.

Illustration: Amazon

If you’re lucky enough to have a garage or some work space, this 32" x 16" pegboard will really expand your storage space. You can hang it up for $28, a good $6 less than usual.

If you have some smaller gadgets to organize, throw in these discounted wire baskets too.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

There are a couple different homemade fixes (toothpicks, rubber bands, etc) to remove stripped or damaged screws, but if you don’t have the time or patience to try those out, consider grabbing this $7 Dr. Meter kit. It includes four bits that fit into any drill, and grip onto screw making them easier to remove. Just be sure to enter NJNWSJG3 at checkout.



Graphic: Erica Offutt

If someone in your household eats all the tasty marshmallow bits out of the Lucky Charms box, leaving you with the cardboard-like cereal, your dreams have come true.

Amazon is selling this 3 pound bag of dehydrated marshmallows for just $20, the best price we’ve seen in a few months and within a $1 of this product’s historic low. Reviewers note they taste pretty much the same as the ones that come in the Lucky Charms box, and you can shovel these in by the fistful without the silly cereal taking up space



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It may be an Add-on Item, but this storage case is only $6 and you probably need it more than you think. Store comforters, table clothes, curtains, and more, plus it easily folds up when you’re not storing anything in it.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The computer in your car is a treasure trove of information about gas mileage, engine performance, maintenance issues, and more, but without an OBD2 scanner, most can only communicate with you through the primitive language of dashboard warning lights.



Luckily, two such scanners from Kobra are on sale right now, including a wireless ones that syncs to your phone and work with third party apps to track and record anything and everything about your car.

The Wi-Fi one ($12 with code WS86992L plus a 20% clippable coupon on the page) will work with both iOS and Android, but there’s also an old-fashioned code checker on sale ($13 with code ER2QNVZN), if that’s all you’re really interested in.

Although it looks exactly like a leg stretching medieval torture device, this Teeter Inversion Table can actually be quite helpful for those who suffer from back pain, sciatica, herniated discs, and more. Today, you can get this normally-$400+ table for just $229, if you don’t mind getting refurbished one.

Even for those without back injuries, this table can be used to amp up your workout, by allowing for more range of motion and thus deeper stretching. The table features a lumbar bridge, acupressure nodes, and aero-space-grade ankle straps so you’ll feel secure.

This deal will only last through the end of day or until the product sells out, so pick it up before the price flips back.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I could dance around what makes this underwear unique, but it’s easier to just say it: It has a separate compartment for your penis to keep it away from your balls. It sounds a little ridiculous, but as the weather starts to warm up, it couldl certainly keep you out of some, uh, sticky situations. Try out a three-pack of the soft micro-modal version for $25 with $5 off promo code STAPRILSALE.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Today only, Amazon’s running a Gold Box deal for shaving and grooming just about every hair on your body.



For your beard, here’s a four-blade electric shaver from Panasonic for $77, within $2 of an all-time low. This is perfect for getting a razor-close shave, and also includes a pop-up edger for those tricky hairs under your nose.

And for everything else, this $50 Panasonic has 39 adjustable trim settings, and is designed for beard trimming, haircuts, and body hair grooming. It’s never been cheaper, but again, this deal is only available today.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Amazon’s in-house brands have been dominating the “wardrobe staples” category for a bit now. And if you didn’t know they had a women’s underwear and PJ brands too, you’re missing out. Prime Members can pick up undies and bras from Mae or PJ sets and shapewear from Arabella, discounted today only. It’s a great way to stock up on comfy clothes, without going to the store.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Foam rollers are great for soothing aching muscles, and $13 gets you a hollow core and solid core roller today. One even nests inside the other for easy storage and carrying. I’d say that’s a better use of your money than 15 minutes at a massage parlor.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s the perfect time to plan for a a big run (or finish off training for an upcoming race). Nike has the perfect sale for those of us that need to update their workout wardrobe, because god knows how long you’ve had those leggings or basketball shorts for. For the next few days, they’re taking up to 50% off over 500 styles for men, women, and kids. Everything from running tights to sneakers to sports bras is included.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Need Supply, the Richmond, VA shop for everything trendy and cool, is having a sweet sale. Right now, they’re giving you 20% off everything during their Friends & Family sale, including sale styles and their beauty section, with the code THANKYOU20. Stock up on minimalist staples, or some really great beauty steals while you can.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Super Straps

Super Straps can’t save you from potentially getting seen wearing a backpack, but they can take away the physical pain.

Super Straps are brilliant little simple machines that create an arc under your backpack straps with a quick pull. It might not seem like it would do much at first blush, but the effects of greatly increasing the surface area over which the force is distributed are immediately noticeable.

I’ve been testing an aesthetically rough but functionally final prototype of Super Straps with my Cotopaxi Allpa with great results. Preorder for $49 and take a load off.

Photo: Sony

Baby Driver is a great heist movie, a clinic in rhythm, and proof that Edgar Wright should direct a Bond movie some day. If you haven’t seen it, you can rent it for just $1 right now from Amazon and iTunes.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s ebook bundles don’t always hew close to Humble’s gaming roots, but this one certainly does. Pay what you want today for nearly $200 worth of digital gaming comics based on series like Assassin’s Creed, Dark Souls, The Evil Within, and even, uh, Tekken. The comics are all DRM free, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to unlock all of them.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Xbox Live Gold is basically a requisite add-on for your Xbox One, but don’t get suckered into paying the full $60. While supplies last, here’s an entire year for $45.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

We’ve seen a few good deals on the base version of Horizon Zero Dawn, but today, Amazon’s offering a $10 discount on the complete edition, which includes the Frozen Wilds expansion pack, some in-game items, and a few other bonuses. That’s within $5 of the best price we’ve seen, and the best deal Amazon’s ever listed on the physical copy (previous deals have been on the digital download).

Shadow of the Colossus | $30 | Amazon

If you never played the original Shadow of the Colossus, or even if you did, it’s worth picking up the remaster for your PS4, especially for an all-time low $30. If you’re suffering from Breath of the Wild withdrawals, this should scratch a lot of the same itches.

Photo: Amazon

$13 is cheaper than a lot of standard sized mouse pads, but today, that gets you a massive 3' wide model that can accommodate your keyboard as well. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYKM3 at checkout to save $4.



Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.

So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

