An under-desk elliptical, discounted Klipsch speakers, nearly-indestructible Blunt umbrellas, and more are part of today’s best deals.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Klipsch’s The Sixes are great-sounding powered monitors (I’d encourage you to check out this review on CNET), and you can use them both as Bluetooth speakers for music from your phone and high end bookshelf speakers for your home theater.



For a limited time, you can get the pair for an all-time low $498 with our exclusive promo code KINJA17K. Just be sure you see Roberts LP as the seller.

In a complete coincidence, Amazon is also running a Gold Box deal on Klipsch’s The Three Play-Fi tabletop stereo system, which includes a built-in subwoofer. It’s refurbished, but only $340, or $160 less than buying it new.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Advertisement

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Anker’s SoundBuds Slims are our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth headphones, and you can grab a pair for just $21, or $5 less than usual.

Advertisement

The SoundBuds Slim are, as you might have gleaned from the name, far smaller than the original SoundBuds. Heck, they look like a small set of wired earbuds; you might never guess there were batteries and Bluetooth radios in there. Despite the size, these buds are still rated for seven hours of battery life, and recharge fully in just 90 minutes.



Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $600 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.

Advertisement

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s just $600, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.

NETGEAR’s Nighthawk X6 includes all the networking features you could possibly want, including tri-band support, six beamforming antennas, and two USB ports for connecting printers and external storage drives. Oh, and it’s fast. Like, really fast. It’s marked down to $150 right now on Amazon, which would be a really great deal on its own, but stack the $20 coupon to bring it down to its best price ever.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you thought 4K/60 video capture was reserved for the most expensive smartphones and GoPros, think again. The Yi 4K+ action cam is the highest end model of our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and it’s down to $238 on Amazon, a solid discount from its usual $300, and well below the GoPro HERO6's $400 asking price.



If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 55" 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop ($100 less than Amazon), or an all-time low $2000 for 65" (almost $600 less!).



Advertisement

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. Whichever size you choose, it’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Anker’s PowerCore line has reigned as our readers’ favorite USB battery pack for over a year, and its long awaited sequel is down to $40 today, or $10 less than usual.

Advertisement

In addition to a fresh new design, the PowerCore Elite (previously called the PowerCore II) includes three high speed USB charging ports with a whopping 30W shared between them, plus dual 10W microUSB inputs, allowing you to recharge the entire brick in as little as six hours, which is extremely impressive for a battery of this size.

Update: You can save an additional $5 with this Amazon promotion. The only way I can see to redeem it though is by mousing over the promotions area at the top of the product page, and clicking the button highlighted below.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This miniature surge protector and USB charging hub accomplishes something all too rare for this sort of product: It gets out of the way. Its AC prongs and its AC outlet rotate independently of each other, meaning the surge protector itself and whatever you choose to plug into it can be arranged in whatever fashion makes the most sense.

Advertisement

That makes it ideal for hotel rooms, which often give you a single nightstand outlet with about an inch of clearance. Promo code 686KINJA knocks the price down to $9 today.

If you still haven’t tried out a home theater bias light, today’s a great day to pick one up.



Advertisement

Vansky’s LED bias light strips plug directly into your TV’s USB port for power, and stick to the back of the set via built-in adhesive. Once you turn your TV on, the LEDs cast a soft glow on the wall behind them, which can reduce eyestrain when watching in the dark, and improve your TV’s perceived black levels.



You can choose from an RGB or plain white strip today on Amazon for $12 or less, and if that’s too long for your TV, you can actually cut it to length.

Look, I get it, you don’t think you need an endoscope. And you probably don’t! At least right now. But the day will come—it could be in a week, it could be in 10 years—where you need a snake-like camera to look down a drain, or in the recesses of a car engine, or inside your air conditioning ducts, and you’ll be glad you bought one for $19.



Advertisement

Dr. Meter’s Wi-Fi endoscope is a 720p camera with built-in LED headlights at the end of a five-meter, semi-rigid cable. At the other end of the cord is an included Wi-Fi module that that broadcasts live video to your phone or computer over, so you see what the camera sees. It also comes with three attachments (a hook, a magnet, and a mirror) that you can slip onto the end to peer around corners, or retrieve tiny items.



At this point, I feel like I should cover my bases and point out that this is not a medical device. Please, don’t put it inside yourself or anyone else. Otherwise, have fun. Thanks.

Update 3/5: They’re back!

Sennheiser’s HD 650 open back headphones are widely considered some of the best-sounding cans you can buy for under $1000, and the best chance to get them is when MassDrop drops a new shipment of the legendary HD 6XX.



Advertisement

The 6XX is basically exactly the same as the standard 650, but with a 6' cable rather than the original’s 10', which is actually a better length, in my opinion. The 650s are currently listed for $375 on Amazon, and have never been cheaper than $287, but MassDrop has a limited number units of the 6XX available for $200, while supplies last.

Photo: Amazon

As good as they were when they launched a few years ago (and they are very good), Bang & Olufsen’s Beoplay H7 over-ear Bluetooth headphones were a tough sell at their original $450 price tag. But now, the street price on them is a much more palatable $250, and our readers can save an extra $50 on a pair with promo code KINJAU20 (must purchase from Roberts Camera via Amazon).



For a more in-depth review on these, head over to CNET.

The advent of inexpensive Bluetooth headphones has been a net positive, but there’s no getting around it: They’re a pain in the ass to charge.



Advertisement

Luckily, Mpow’s headphone carrying case includes a built-in 800mAh battery and microUSB cable, so you can recharge your earbuds while simultaneously keeping them from getting lost or tangled in your bag. Yeah, you’ll still need to recharge the case, but this definitely makes Bluetooth earbuds a simpler option while traveling.

Photo: Amazon

Knock on wood, but SSD pricing seems like it might finally be recovering from a multi-year, worldwide NAND shortage. Upgrade your PC with a 250GB drive from SanDisk today for just $75, or go all out and get a terabyte for $230, both all-time low prices.

GIF Graphic: Shep McAllister

This 64GB flash drive has a retractable USB-C connector on one end for your newer devices, and a retractable standard USB port on the other for older computers. If that’s something you could use, $22 is within a few cents of an all-time low.

Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.



DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

Top Home Deals

Blunt Classic Umbrella | $64 | Amazon | Promo code 5W355TSY

Blunt Metro Travel Umbrella | $48 | Amazon | Promo code 5W355TSY

Even if you aren’t caught up in the latest bomb cyclone in the northeast, April showers will be upon us soon, so you might want to invest in a Blunt umbrella for 20% off with promo code 5W355TSY.

Advertisement

Blunt umbrellas feature rounded safety tips to avoid poking anyone in the eye, include a special pocket for a Tile device tracker, and most importantly, can withstand winds of up to 72 mph (in the case of the standard model, others are lower). For reference, tropical storms become hurricanes at 74 mph, so if your Blunt ever succumbs to the wind, you probably have bigger things to worry about. You can see it in action in the video above, which never fails to impress me.

This deal is valid on the full-sized Blunt Classic and the portable Blunt Metro The code should work for any color as long as it’s sold by BLUNT USA - it won’t work on listings sold by Amazon directly.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve posted deals on Ghost Paper’s unique notebooks with embossed lines before, and now, they make stationery too. Each set comes with 20 sheets of embossed line paper, plus 15 matching envelopes with subtle lines for addresses. Even if you aren’t much of a letter writer, these would be great to keep around to use as thank you notes.



Advertisement

There is a slight catch though: Due to a manufacturing issue, many of the cartons that they ship in have small tears. The envelopes and sheets themselves are in perfect condition (they sent me several packs to see for myself), but because of the slight defect, Ghost Paper is selling them for 50% off until they run out. Just add a set to your cart, and you’ll see the price drop from $20 to $10 at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This mandoline can slice up all your favorite vegetables, cheeses, and fruits for just $10 with code UDZTJNXR. Plus, its five interchangeable plates and three thickness settings mean it can adapt to many different recipes, and it creates uniform cuts for even cooking. Just watch your fingers!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This KitchenAid food processor will make quick work of your kitchen chopping duties, and you can get it for $58 today, which is a significant discount from its usual price of $80. It features a large feed chute, and three speed options. Your first duty: Use it to make homemade salsa.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Airline luggage rules aren’t going to get less stingy any time soon, so this $6 baggage scale is smart to include a built-in tape measure. Now you can be sure that your checked bag won’t weigh too much, and that your carry-on will fit in the overhead bin after you’ve stuffed it full of souvenirs. Just remember to use code JL98L479 at checkout to save.

You don’t need to buy a new car to enjoy the benefits of a backup camera; you just need $77 (with promo code CI2XBKF8), and a few minutes to run the wires. This model attaches to your license plate, and runs to a special rear view mirror that attaches in front of your existing mirror.

Advertisement

Oh, about that mirror...it has a dash cam built into it too! Just pop in a microSD card, and you have a backup camera, plus a dual-lens dash cam to record any accidents.

3/7 Update: This Friday, March 9th, is the last day to book to get the $15 discount. You schedule your appointment for up to 90 days in advance.

Advertisement

Amazon is here to help jump start your spring cleaning efforts. For a limited time, if you book a deep cleaning from Amazon Home Services, you’ll get $15 off at checkout. It’s as simple as that. Every deep cleaning service includes the following:

Includes deep cleaning of all rooms in your home

Bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet cleaning

Kitchen counters, floor, and range/cooktop cleaning

Washing all window interiors and countertops (walls not included)

Trash removal to your outdoor cans

Pro will provide cleaning supplies

You can also add the insides of your fridge and oven, or the insides of your kitchen cabinets for an additional fee.

Advertisement

After you complete your purchase, you’ll have 90 days to redeem, so you can pick whatever time works best for you.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: This sold out for a bit, but it’s back in stock now.

If you’re curious to give Soylent a try, but don’t want to commit, this Amazon Sample Box is for you.



Advertisement

Pay $6 up front for three bottles (a cacao, a vanilla, and a Coffiest), and you’ll get a $6 credit to spend on a future Soylent purchase from Amazon. Even if you don’t end up using that credit though, $2 per bottle is a solid price, and this is the cheapest way to try multiple flavors.

And in case you missed it yesterday, Amazon’s also running a 25% coupon on full-sized Soylent orders, so you can stock up on your favorite flavor.

If you’re hooked on sparkling waters, these IZZE sparkling juices are more flavorful way to get your fix. Plus, today you can save an extra $4 on a 24-can variety pack today, courtesy of Amazon. Drink up!

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Most of us know letting wine breath will make it taste better. This $24 aerator will speed up the process by mixing in air as your pour. I have one of these at home and it honestly makes a noticeable difference, normally taking out the initial harsh acidic taste of some wines. Today’s price is $4 less than usual and a historic-low.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

These highly-rated air-freshening bags contain activated charcoal, and are believed to remove funky smells, mold, and bacteria from the air without harmful chemicals or fragrances. This deal is on a 5-pack of bags, so you can spread them around your house, throw one in a gym bag, and one in your car.

Advertisement

Unlike other air fresheners, these last for a full two years before needing to be replace. These typically sell for $25+, and are discounted to $22 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve finally invested in some great knives, but they’ll still need a little tender loving care to keep them sharp. Linkyo’s electric knife sharpener boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 2,000 Amazon customers, and you can pick one up for $17 today after clipping the $6 coupon.



Photo: Mahkeo (Unsplash)

If you want to get away next month for not a lot of money, Icelandair (via Travelzoo) is offering entire vacation packages (including roundtrip airfare) starting at just $599.



Advertisement

The Golden Circle and Iceland Spa package includes flights and checked baggage from several major US cities, three or more hotel nights, an excursion to several natural wonders (including Gullfoss Waterfall, pictured above), access to geothermally heated open air baths, and at least one day in Reykjavik to do whatever you want.

Prices will vary based on the hotel you choose, but the $599 dates and departures cities can be found at the top of this page. You can also go in May for not much more. To find the package, first select your departure city, then choose “Iceland City Break” from the Travel Type dropdown, then “Golden Circle & Iceland Spa” from the Package Name dropdown.

Whether you’re standing for long periods of time in the kitchen, over a workbench, or at your standing desk, a good anti-fatigue mat can make a world of difference for your feet and ankles. This Royal mat is just $25 today, which the lowest we’ve seen in over a year.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

A first aid kit is one of those things you should probably keep in your glove box, and you should definitely have at home, and at $17 for 130 pieces (with code KQ6S7K95) in a nice zipper bag, there’s no excuse not to be prepared for minor accidents.

Advertisement

It includes bandages, gauze, an instant cold pack, and even glow sticks, all tucked away in a refillable soft pack. You can thank us later.

Screenshot: eBay

If your car is due for some new tires, you can save $100 on any $400 purchase from Discount Tire Direct’s eBay storefront today with promo code PMOTORS318. Admittedly, most sets of tires don’t cost $400, so you’ll likely need to bundle some wheels, or buy for two vehicles to take advantage.

Grabbing breakfast or lunch with coworkers can be a great way to break up the day, but more often than not you’ll just wallow in your own indecision before ordering a bad $12 sandwich.

Advertisement

Break the cycle with Soylent, a nutritionally complete meal replacement shake that now comes in a variety of flavors (no, green is not one of them). Clip the coupon to save 25% on your favorite flavor, or a variety pack to try several.

The original flavor also comes in powdered form now, which is also available with the aforementioned coupon.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head this year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with this 20% off deal.



Advertisement

Over on Amazon, you can also browse the entire collection, and get any pair you want for just $24 with promo code PRMARCH2. That includes ever popular aviator-styles like “The Commando” and “The Dealer.”

Note: Be sure to click on the Men or Women tag to see all of the styles - Privé’s main Amazon landing page only shows you a small selection of options.

Philips OneBlade + 2 Replacement Blades | $33 | Amazon | After $10 coupon

We didn’t think Philips OneBlade deals could get better than the $17 price tag we saw around Black Friday, but I think this actually has it beat.

Advertisement

Amazon’s currently listing the OneBlade plus two replacement blades (a $25 value) for just $33 after a $10 coupon is applied at checkout. That’s $2 less than the regular price of the OneBlade by itself, with no replacements.

If you aren’t familiar with this thing yet, Shane shared his thoughts about it on Gear:

I’m pretty blown away by the Philips OneBlade. I was expecting a deconstructed electric razor or a souped up Gillette Power-style situation, but the OneBlade is more like the next evolution of beard trimmers. The OneBlade can be used to get a close shave, edge, or trim down to your preferred length. It’s also washable and rechargeable, and the replaceable blades that last an estimated four months are already available on Subscribe and Save. The OneBlade can be used in the shower or over the sink, with or without shaving cream or oil. To be clear, this is not going to give you a straight razor-close shave, but it’s going to get you 99.5% of the way there in no time and with no irritation.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Merrell may be most known for their quality hiking footwear, but their outdoor gear in general is pretty top notch. Right now, they’re knocking off 20% from all their clothing, just in time for the weather to start getting consistently nice. Use the code SPRING20 at checkout to see your total descend.

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out your TPS reports. This typically sells for over $100 on Amazon, but it’s just $80 today on Woot, with free shipping for Prime members.

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 15" Lifewit bag is actually incredibly attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather, a padded interior, and five pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. Pick it up for just $37.



“Flossing” with a Waterpik is easier, and arguably more effective at cleaning in between your teeth than traditional floss. This discounted Waterpik Whitening Professional Water Flosser adds on to the usual benefits by whitening your teeth as well.

Advertisement

You add whitening tablets to the spray nozzle, so your teeth will gradually whiten the more you use it. After the $15 off coupon, today’s price of $76 is the lowest we’ve seen ever seen.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good. They straddle the line of business casual and trendy streetstyle and it’s kind of great. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles, no code needed. Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of Zante V3s, using the code KINJAZANTE, for just $44 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.



Dorco’s insane razor discounts continue unabated this week with the Pace Power Shaving Kit, just $14 with code KINJA35X. The Pace Power looks like a regular razor handle, but pop a AAA battery in there, and it can lightly vibrate to help lift hairs for an easier shave. It’ll work with any of Dorco’s standard cartridges, but this particular bundle includes nine six-blade Pace 6s.

We’re getting close to the point where Bluetooth-enabled smart bathroom scales cost about the same as their “dumb” brethren. This one’s $22 with code SUZ4L2JP, and its app even ties into Apple HealthKit, so you can keep all of your health data in one place.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One day our wallets will be replaced by our phones, but until then, you should probably carry the smallest wallet you can find. Kinzd makes a bunch of different styles of front pocket wallets for about $11-$13, and you can save an extra 30% on all of them today with promo code KINOFF30.



Amazon makes their own puffer down jackets now, because of course they do, and the entire line is on sale today for 30% off. You should be able to find all of the options here, but you can choose from vests, jackets, hooded jackets, and even full-length coats. You also get to pick from a bunch of different colors of each item.



Advertisement

Note: Shep ordered one of these late last year (the non-hooded men’s jacket), and it was very warm, but it did run a little big, so you might want to order a size down.

Top Media Deals

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Screenshot: ComiXology

Season 2 of Jessica Jones comes out on Netflix this week, and ComiXology is celebrating with a huge sale on the comics that inspired the show. Single issues are just $1 each to download, and there are also several collections that offer even more bang for the buck.



Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $30, courtesy of Amazon.



Kindle Unlimited is basically Netflix for ebooks and audiobooks, and Amazon’s offering a very rare discount on the service today. You’ll get your first two months for just $1, after which you’ll be automatically billed the regular $10 per month, unless you cancel. If you love to read, this is a great chance to sample the service without fully committing.

Top Gaming Deals

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The upcoming PS4 Pro God of War bundle costs the same $400 as the base console, but it comes with a copy of God of War, plus a limited edition controller and console paint job. It ships on April 20, but you can ensure you’ll get one by preordering now.



This UtechSmart gaming mouse is perfect for MMO players (or even for general computing tasks), and you can pick it up from Amazon for just $29 today with promo code venus2k8. That’s still a decent chunk of change, but it gets you a 16,400 DPI sensor (!), Omron switches, adjustable weight, dynamic backlighting, and 18 (!!) programmable side buttons.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Outside of major sales events like Black Friday, Xbox One controllers don’t drop to $39 very often, so if you think you might want one, now’s the time to place your order. This is the newest model with built-in Bluetooth, so they’ll also work with your PC without an adapter.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can seemingly build just about anything with a Raspberry Pi, including your own miniature game console, and here’s a great deal on the newest Raspberry Pi 3. The kit comes with a case, a power supply, and some heatsinks, an HDMI cable, and a microSD card. Get the kit for $58 with promo code ATAGNMFT.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

TECH

Storage

Power

Audio

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Mobile Devices



One Press Install Air Vent Car Phone Mount | $6 | Amazon | Use Code UAHZ8JG7

Photography

HOME

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

LIFESTYLE

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors



Fitness

MEDIA

Movies & TV

Books

GAMING

PC



FREE Devil May Cry 1 - HD | Twitch Prime

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Toys

