A Sonos speaker, a UPS backup battery, the best-selling Dash egg cooker, and more are all part of today’s best deals.



Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.

Top Tech Deals

While it lacks the built-in Alexa smarts of the new Sonos One, the Sonos Play:1 is still a damn good speaker, and a steal at $140, or $60 off. That’s better than its “official” Black Friday discount, and within about $5 of the lowest it dipped over the holiday season.



The larger Play:3 also has a $50 discount going right now.

APC 850VA UPS | $85 | Amazon

This 850VA/510W APC UPS battery backup gives you a few options during a power outage:



Power multiple PCs long enough to save your work and shut them down safely

Run your router and modem for several hours to stay online

Recharge your phones and tablets for days on end, if it’s a really bad outage

So needless to say, people don’t think they need a UPS until they really, really need a UPS, at which point it’s too late. So go ahead and pick one up from Amazon’s today for an all-time low $85.

Belkin 12-Outlet Surge Protector | $16 | Amazon | Prime members only

This Belkin surge protector is one of our readers’ favorites, and Prime members can save 20% on it today, bringing it down to $16. If you haven’t replaced your main home theater or home office surge protector I several years, it might be time.



Anker Wireless Vertical Mouse | $14 | Amazon | Promo code ANKERMIC

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $14 today (with promo code ANKERMIC). In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

Cowin E-7 Noise Canceling Bluetooth Headphones, $40 with code KLDMUUU5

One of my mom’s favorite purchases of 2017 is back on sale. These top-selling Cowin E-7s are just $40 right now, or $30 off with promo code KLDMUUU5. Are they as good as Sony’s noise-canceling headphones? No, of course not, but they boast 30 hours of battery, and offer solid value for anyone on a budget.

If you got a new Qi-compatible phone over the holidays, this discounted wireless charger will support your device’s fastest possible wireless charging speed. The stand itself is identical for both deals below, but the $24 version includes a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which is overkill if you’re using this for an iPhone.



Logitech Marathon Mouse | $20 | Amazon

My car battery doesn’t even last three years, so I can’t begin to imagine how this Logitech mouse can survive for that long. This is within a few cents of the best price we’ve ever seen on the Marathon Mouse, so I’d sprint over to Amazon to order one, if I were you.

iClever Car Charger | $6 | Amazon | Promo code ICICICIC

This iClever car charger is just as tiny as the top-seller from Aukey, but it’s only $6, and includes blue lights in the USB ports so you can find them in the dark.



AmazonBasics Metal Monitor Stand | $15 | Amazon

If you got a new monitor under the tree today, this $15 stand from AmazonBasics will raise it to a more ergonomic height, and also give you back some precious desk space.



iClever 10,000mAh Solar Battery Pack, $15 with code GGGGDDDD

$15 is a pretty good price for a 10,000mAh battery pack. It’s absolutely insane for one with a solar panel and 12-LED flashlight array. Obviously, that little solar panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it can trickle charge it while you’re outdoors, so it’s nice to have.

Samsung microSD Card | $10-$130 | Amazon | Multiple capacities available

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to their lowest prices in all four of the capacities listed below.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, hardly ever goes on sale. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



Top Home Deals

We love Pyrex around these parts, and their 3-pack of measuring cups is down to $12 today. In addition to looking great, the cups are microwave and dishwasher safe, and since they’re made of glass, they won’t absorb any odors, flavors, or stains. Plus, they just feel heavy and professional, so you’ll feel like you actually know what you’re doing in the kitchen when you use them.

Cooking eggs isn’t exactly rocket science, but I’d say the ability to make soft, medium, and hard boiled eggs, plus omelettes and poached eggs at the touch of a button is worth $15. The Dash is Amazon’s top-selling egg cooker, and carries a stellar 4.5 star review average from nearly 5,000 customers, so get it while it’s on sale today!



Bestsellers: Dash Egg Cooker An item has to sell 10,000 units to join our Bestseller club. The Dash Egg cooker can cook six eggs … Read more Read

FoodSaver V2244 Vacuum Sealing System | $30 | Amazon

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today only, Amazon’s selling the well-reviewed FoodSaver Starter Kit for just $30, complete with everything you need to get started. That’s the best price ever by over $15, and the first time it’s been under $50 on Amazon since 2012.



Of course, you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

If you can’t start your day without a morning cup of coffee, but you’re still using an electric drip coffee maker, or even a Keurig, you might want to try out a flavor-extracting french press. This 4.3 star-rated Bodum Chambord is one of the most popular models on the market, and it’s within a few cents of its lowest price ever right now on Amazon.



Advertisement

If you’re not convinced, know that french press took the #1 spot in Lifehacker’s coffee-making Hive Five, and many coffee aficionados swear by it. And with no disposable filters to buy (not to mention K-Cups), this $27 machine should pay for itself over time.

Did you find a new KitchenAid mixer under the tree? Start buying accessories for it, like this spiralizer at its all-time-low price of $62, which can turn boring, old veggies into noodles, which might not taste significantly better, but is way more fun. This is perfect timing for your upcoming healthy eating resolution.

OxyLED T-04 Motion Activated Light | $15 | Amazon | Promo code UF354X5F

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the T-04 is a great upgrade.



Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well.

Aukey LED Light Strip | $18 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYSS1

You can’t control it from your smartphone like a Philips Hue Lightstrip, but this 16.4', 300 LED light strand from Aukey can glow in several different colors, is capable of daisy chaining for longer stirps, and is even water resistant if you want to set it up on your patio. Oh, yeah, it’s also just $18 with promo code AUKEYSS1.

Zinus Memory Foam Mattress Sale (Full/Queen/King) | $159-$204 | Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Zinus 12" foam mattresses down to just $159 for a full, $179 for a queen, or $204 for a king, all of which are all-time low prices.



Advertisement

It’s certainly a little scary buying a mattress sight unseen, but the Zinus boasts a 4.4 star review average from over 12,000 Amazon customers, so it might be worth the risk, at least for a guest room.

If you’ve ever spent more than 5 seconds sorting through your mismatched food containers to find the right lid, it’s time to throw them all out and upgrade to the uber-popular Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid system.



These containers come in six different sizes, and yet you only have to deal with three different lids, making it much easier to find the right one. The 42 piece set is on sale for $15 today on Amazon. We’ve seen better prices in the past, but this set has been selling for around $20-$24 for most of the year, so this isn’t too shabby.

Top Lifestyle Deals

NCAA Gold Box | Amazon

They probably aren’t that unique or interesting, but you can still dress up for your school’s upcoming bowl game, get ready for March Madness, or support your alma mater’s other sports with today’s Amazon NCAA apparel Gold Box.



Advertisement

The school choice varies by item, and is somewhat limited, but you might find something you like in here. Just note that on most items, schools will be greyed out, so you should first select the appropriate size.

40% off, plus 20% off | GAP | Use codes WISH and GIFTS

GAP is ringing in the new year with double discounts on a ton of stuff. Right now, get 40% off everything when you use the code WISH at checkout, plus you can stack the code GIFTS and get an additional 20% off. You may have gotten all you want for the holidays, but this is too good to let pass.

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of something you’ll actually like wearing. Aerie is giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+.

Advertisement

If you don’t find anything in the clearance section, they also have 7-for-$29 on the rest of the underwear they sell.

Up to 70% off select items | Tarte Cosmetics

Tarte Cosmetics is really going for it during their end of the year celebration. Right now, grab up to 70% off a ton of palettes, makeup sets, cult-favorite products, and more for their Year End Sale. Basically anything you want from Tarte is included in this sale, so stock up now.

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. They upped the ante with their sale stuff, by adding a whole bunch of new products, plus taking an extra 20% off. The sale section is fairly expansive, but I recommend picking up the Mad for Matte Lip Set or Eyeshadow Palette, the Runway Ready Lip Palette, or any shade of the Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow.



Philips Sonicare Essence | $12 | Amazon | After $13 coupon

The Philips Sonicare Essence is usually pretty affordable at $20, but we’ve never seen it go as low as $12 before. Just be sure to clip the coupon on the page to get the deal.



If you’re planning on getting in better shape in 2018, Amazon’s supplement sample boxes will let you try out a bunch of different protein and supplements to find brands that you like, and they’re basically free.



Advertisement

You know how these work by now: Spend $10 on the samples, and you’ll get a $10 credit to use on full-sized versions of the products you got to try. Assuming you use the credit, that’s like getting the samples for free. There are actually two boxes to choose from, with no clear delineation between them, so check out the included samples, and pick your favorite. Or, just buy both.

For as ridiculously cheap as e.l.f. Cosmetics is, they have some outstanding products. They upped the ante with their sale stuff, by adding a whole bunch of new products, plus taking an extra 20% off. The sale section is fairly expansive, but I recommend picking up the Mad for Matte Lip Set or Eyeshadow Palette, the Runway Ready Lip Palette, or any shade of the Aqua Beauty Molten Liquid Eyeshadow.

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed, as post-holdiday deal. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Advertisement

Note: If you don’t see the discount, try using promo code WINTER25, which is how this deal was supposed to work.

Clear the Rack | Nordstrom Rack

Yes, it’s already happening again. Nordstrom Rack has brought back their Clear the Rack sale and it’s full (and I mean FULL) of really incredible deals. Designer clothing, brands you’ve never heard of, everything in clearance an extra 25% off. This lasts through Sunday, so you have a good amount of time to pick up some discounts.

Zappos is basically a one-stop shoe destination already, but right now, they’re having an actual sale, marking down thousands of shoe, boots, and apparel for the winter season. Heels, boots, sneakers, sweaters, layering pieces, all kinds of styles from brands like UGG, Adidas, Nike, SOREL, Converse, Dr. Martens, and more. Stock up for the season while you can.

Choose What You Pay Sale | Everlane

Everlane usually has a pretty small Choose What You Pay section, but every now and then, they add a bunch more. This allows you to opt for three different price ranges when buying the garment, which is almost better than a sale. Both men’s and women’s styles are marked down, and even the highest price to choose is 10% off.

Free shipping on all orders | Uniqlo

Uniqlo not only has a bunch of new styles (including new colors of their Ultra Light Down), they’re giving you free shipping on your entire order, today only. Pick up HEATTECH for the whole family, or new outerwear for your upcoming winter travels.

Extra 60% off sale styles | J.Crew Factory | Use code SIXTY

There must be something in the air, because J.Crew Factory has had major discounts lately. Use the code SIXTY and take an extra 60% off all clearance items, which is insane seeing as practically everything is already marked down under $100. This time though, the 60% off is for just two days only, so it’s in your best bet to head there now.



Extra 20% off sale items | Sephora | Use code SALEONSALE

It’s pretty uncommon for Sephora to have a massive sale, but they’re feeling the holiday spirit. Use the code SALEONSALE and grab an extra 20% off their entire sale section, including some crazy good holiday sets and legacy products like Kat Von D’s Lock-It Concealer, beautyblenders, and more.

30% off sitewide with code WANT30 | Sunglass Warehouse

Sunglass Warehouse has some of the best pricing out there, but they’ve amped it up with early access to their post-holiday sale, which is basically a free-for-all. Use the code WANT30 and take 30% off everything on the site, including sale styles. That means you can grab plenty of pairs for under $5, so you really have no excuse not to get a backup.

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3100 | $13 | Amazon

The Philips Norelco Multigroom 3100, is, as you might have guessed, a tool to groom multiple parts of your head. There are attachments here for your hair, your beard, and even your nose hair, and you can even choose from 18 different length settings. Not bad for $13.



Philips Sonicare Air Floss | $35 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

The new Philiips Sonicare AirFloss is a better way to clean between your teeth, and (hopefully) one you’re less likely to forget about. Just fill it with water or mouthwash, position the tip between your teeth, and hit a button, and between 1-3 high pressure bursts will rinse out all of the grime between your teeth, no floss required.



Advertisement

For a limited time, Amazon’s offering it for $35 when you clip the $10 coupon, which is just $2 shy of an all-time low. So go order yours now, and impress your dentist at your next appointment.

Top Media Deals

Kindle eBook Sale | Amazon

If you got a shiny new Kindle for Christmas, or maybe just looking to restock your Kindle for the trip back home, pick up a Kindle book for $5 or less. Today’s theme is popular titles, so you can find book 1 of the Game of Thrones series, a feel-good dog book to help you through any post-holiday blues, and the #19 most sold Kindle book of the year, The Hideway. There are many more to pick from, so head over the sale before the end of the day.

$3 The Hideaway 23 purchased by readers Gizmodo Media Group may get a commission Buy now

$5 off Movie Tickets | Fandango | Check out with Apple Pay and use code APPLECHEER

If you still haven’t seen Star Wars, or want to catch up on Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, Downsizing, or anything else still in theaters, Fandango’s discounting all movie tickets by $5 when you use code APPLECHEER and pay with Apple Pay.

Amazon’s running a Marvel digital comic sale that’s bigger than any Avengers movie today, with literally thousands of titles marked down to just a few bucks, in most cases. You’ll find everything from the Guardians of the Galaxy to Darth Vader to Deadpool to Captain America in there, and every hero in between, so there’s never been a better time to stock your digital shelves.



If you’re only interested in Star Wars, those comics are all separated here.

The selection is overwhelming (400 Amazon pages, or over 25,000 titles!), so we dropped a few of our favorites here. Let us know what you got in the comments though!

GIF First Month Free | CBS All Access | Promo code BINGE

To appease the whims of some high-level executive that just got a nice tax cut, the new Star Trek Discovery show is only available on CBS’s online streaming service, CBS All Access. That’s really annoying, but this deal makes it slightly more tolerable.



For a limited time, when you sign up for a new CBS All Access account and use promo code BINGE, you’ll get your first month for free, rather than the typical 7 day free trial. That gives you enough time to get caught up on the first half of Discovery’s first season before the show returns on January 7.

Humble’s new sci-fi & fantasy ebook bundle has enough reading material to last you for months, if not longer. 26 books are split across four different price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $18. Titans of sci-fi like Octavia Butler and Robert McCammon are well represented here, as is Timothy Zahn’s incredibly creepy Soulminder, just for starters. As always, you can name your own price, and a portion of the proceeds will go to charity.



Top Gaming Deals

If you got yourself a new Nintendo Switch over the holidays, you can save on a bunch of important accessories today on both Amazon and Rakuten.



Assassin’s Creed Origins | $30 | Amazon | PS4 and Xbox One

Assassin’s Creed Origins is largely a return to form for the series, and you can pick it up for just $30 on Amazon today. If you just got a new PS4 or Xbox One, you could do a lot worse for your first game purchase.



PDP Bluetooth Media Remote For PS4 | $15 | Amazon

The DualShock 4 is great at many things, but it’s a little over the top if you’re just using your PS4 to watch Netflix. This remote includes all of the DualShock 4's buttons in a tiny Bluetooth package, and at $15, it’s never been cheaper

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones with Microphone Hi-Fi Deep Bass Wireless Headphones Over Ear | $40 | Amazon | Use code KLDMUUU5

Home Theater

Computers & Accessories

Photography



Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

Peripherals

PC

PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Switch



3DS



