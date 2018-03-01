Grab deals on a Nokia smart scale, Eero’s mesh Wi-Fi mesh router, a 3-piece luggage set, and many more.

Top Tech Deals

Eero basically invented the mesh router market, and their new wireless system is a marked improvement from the already impressive original.



Amazon’s currently offering the Eero 3-pack (one base station and two beacons) for $300. That’s a big chunk of change, but it’s $50 less than usual, and within a few bucks of an all-time low price. The Eero base station is basically a small but powerful Wi-Fi router, while the beacons plug straight into the wall and create a strong mesh Wi-Fi signal throughout your entire house. They also double as night lights, if you weren’t already sold on them.

iClever 4.2A USB Power Receptacle | $12 | Amazon | Promo code BBBBHHHH

We’ve seen our fair share of USB power receptacle deals, but this $12 model from iClever is one of the most affordable options yet. Half the things you plug in these days probably plug into USB, so it just makes a ton of sense to install these.

Anker PowerCore II Slim 10000 | $30 | Amazon | Promo code NEW8YEAR

Anker’s PowerCore line has long been our readers’ favorite brand of USB battery packs, and you can save a few bucks on the slimmest 10,000mAh model, while supplies last.



The PowerCore II Slim appears to be the first PowerCore battery pack to include Anker’s new chipset, which delivers the fastest possible charging speeds to every USB device you own, including Quick Charge 3.0. That said, you’ll notice it’s not actually a Qualcomm-certified Quick Charge 3.0 product; it just replicates the tech on Anker’s own chip. That means less internal circuitry, and more room for battery, resulting in one of the thinnest 10,000mAh battery packs ever made.

iClever Folding Keyboard | $24 | Amazon | Promo code GSSGDO4O

iClever’s new folding Bluetooth keyboard is the only mobile keyboard I’ve ever actually enjoyed using, and a great investment for anyone that needs to work on an airplane, or just wants to get some typing done at the coffee shop without lugging around a laptop.



It’s a bargain at its usual $30, but for a limited time, promo code GSSGDO4O will knock that down to $24.

Aukey Water Resistant Bluetooth Speaker | $12 | Amazon | Promo code AUKEYM13

Whether you like to sing along to music in the shower, or just need to catch up on your podcast backlog, it’s worth owning a water-resistant Bluetooth speaker that you can take into the tub, not to mention the beach or the pool, once this winter hell is behind us. For $12, why not?



Refurb T-Mobile AC1900 Router | $48 | Amazon

While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $48 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $136 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

The Logitech Harmony Hub is one of the best Alexa-compatible accessories out there, and you can get it bundled with a cheap Echo Dot right now.



If you aren’t familiar, the Harmony Hub is a little puck that blasts out RF signals like a TV remote to control all of your devices (Logitech’s database has nearly 300,000; it’s pretty comprehensive). Normally, this would work with a Harmony remote to control devices that are hidden behind cabinet doors, but it’ll also work with just your voice if you own an Alexa device.

So, for example, you could say “Alexa, turn on the TV” to turn on your TV, change to the correct input, turn on your cable box, or whatever else you programmed it to do. The same holds true for your smartphone; just open the Harmony app, and you’ll have full control over your entire home theater.

The Harmony Hub costs about $75 on Amazon (though it’s sometimes bundled with a barebones remote for about $70), but right now, you can get an Echo Dot bundled in for just $15 more.

Anker USB-C Power Delivery PowerPort+ 5 | $35 | Amazon | Promo code ANKER517

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. Save a whopping $15 today with promo code ANKER517.



Logitech MX Master 2S | $80 | Amazon

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $80 today, a $20 discount, and the best deal we’ve seen so far.

Smart plugs are the gateway drug to home automation, and TP-Link’s model with energy monitoring is down to $40 for a 2-pack right now. These things add smartphone and Alexa control to any power outlet, and unlike some less expensive models, it’ll also tell you how much electricity is running through it so you can identify what’s running up your power bill.

It’s 2018 now, and all surge protectors should have USB ports from this point forward.



It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. This is the holiday shopping season though, so for a limited time, you can sign up for two years of the service for just $60, down from its usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.



iClever 15000mAh Peak 600amp Portable Car Jump Starter | $50 | Amazon | Use code BBQBBQ22

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car.

Top Home Deals

Amazon makes its own luggage now, because Amazon makes everything, and you can get a complete three-piece hardside spinner set for just $170 right now, a match for an all-time low. That gets you a 20" carry-on, plus 24" and 28" checked bags, all of which include multiple zippered pockets and liners to keep your stuff from exploding out when you unzip the bag, even if TSA makes you open it up in the middle of the airport.



Dyson Big Ball | $300 | Amazon

$300 is a lot to spend on a vacuum cleaner, but the Dyson Cinetic Big Ball Canister vac has quite a few tricks up its sleeve:



When it topples over, it stands back up on its own.

A dirt ejector...ejects dirt when you empty the vacuum, so you don’t have to touch it.

A five year warranty

The thing’s a behemoth, and it’s still not cheap, but it’s one of the most powerful vacuums Dyson makes, and it legitimately normally sells for $500. In fact, prior to this sale, the best price Amazon’s previously offered on it was $425, so we’re talking about a pretty massive discount. Just be sure to get yours before they’re all cleaned out.

Lifewit Men’s Messenger Bag | $33 | Amazon | Promo code 6UNWVTQP

Laptop bags that protect your computer during transport are usually all function and no form. And rightfully so. But this 17" Lifewit bag is actually pretty attractive and functional, with durable genuine leather accents, a padded interior, and a ton of pockets for things like your phone, chargers, and more. In fact, it’s just big enough that you could probably stuff enough clothes in there for the weekend. Use the code 6UNWVTQP and pick it up for $33.



Every new year heralds new fitness goals, but cruelly, no extra hours in the day during which you can achieve them. If life doesn’t afford you enough time to consistently hit the gym, a FitDesk lets you get in some low intensity cardio while you’re sitting at your desk.



Both the new 2018 FitDesk under-desk bike and recumbent bike desk are on sale today on Woot for $105 and $205 shipped, respectively. The under-desk model works with desks as low as 25", while the recumbent bike folds up so you can store it in your closet at home when not in use.

Update: This 6-hour Zippo hand warmer is also on sale today, just $37.

Unlike those disposable hand warming packets, this $26 Zippo hand warmer will keep your hands toasty for two hours, then can be charged with the included USB cord, and reused over and over again. Plus, you can use it year ‘round to charge your phone, as it doubles as a 1900 mAh USB battery pack. It’s down from its usual $29 price tag, just in time for the winter chill.



Anker Roav DashCam C1 Pro | $80 | Amazon | Promo code ROC11229

Anker’s Roav dash cam has been a hit with our readers, but today you can save big on the newer Pro model.



Everything covered in our review of the original still applies here, but the Pro upgrades the resolution from 1080p to 2560x1440, and bundles in a 32GB microSD card so you don’t have to provide your own. Just think, your crazy dash cam footage could be the next to be featured on Jalopnik.

Royal Air-Tight Food Storage Container Set | $45 | Amazon | Use code Q4RTDCRR

Store all your snacks, dry foods, liquids, and pretty much anything else you can think of in this highly-rated 10-piece set of airtight containers for just $45 after entering Q4RTDCRR promo code at checkout. Normally selling for more than $65, today’s price is a very good deal.

Anker’s settings its sights on the affordable LED lighting market with the release of its Lumi night lights, and right now, you can save a few bucks on a few different types.



The stick-anywhere battery lights include a motion sensor to save power, while the plug-in lights will glow whenever it’s dark. There are no codes necessary for this deal, but these prices are the best we’ve ever seen.

Ohuhu 77-in-1 Screwdriver Kit | $22 | Amazon | Promo code OHDRIVER

If you’re the kind of person who scoffs in the face of warranties and wants to repair their own phone, this $22 tool kit has everything you need to open pretty much any gadget, including a suction cup, spudgers, and of course, tons of tiny screwdrivers. Just leave the battery replacements to Apple, though.

It’s not fun to scramble for your keys in the dark, so stick up these solar-powdered, motion-sensing lights, which don’t require wiring or any maintenance. There are three options to pick from, a one-pack for the brightest bulb and a remote for $17, a slightly less bright for $16, and a 4-pack of dimmer bulbs for $35. Just remember to add in the promo codes and see the discount at checkout.

Prep over a week’s worth of food in these Rubbermaid Take-Alongs, now cheaper than ever. This 30-piece set also has smaller containers for breakfast, sides, and snacks, so you won’t be starving all day and tempted by those day-old donuts in the break room. Plus, these containers come in some wild colors so your food won’t get mixed up with the sea of containers in the shared office fridge.

Trolli Large Sour Brite Crawlers Gummi Candy Worms, 5lb Bulk Bag | $12 | Amazon | After 20% off coupon

Dieters, look away. Perhaps find a new book to read.

Everyone else, you can clip this 20% off coupon and get this 5-pound bag of Trolli gummi worms for just $12 today. Or even less if you Subscribe & Save, remember you can cancel your next shipment at anytime.

Gonex Expandable Packing Cubes | $13 | Amazon | Promo code ABPATFE5

You already know that packing cubes can make traveling slightly less terrible (though they won’t stop United from beating your ass), but Gonex’s take on the product category includes a second zipper and extra material, allowing them to expand while you’re packing, and compress when it’s time to stuff everything in to your carry-on. For a limited time, get a set of three in the color of your choice for $13 with promo code ABPATFE5.

24 Rolls Cottonelle Clean Care Toilet Paper | $18 | Amazon | Clip the 20% coupon

You have to buy toilet paper anyway, but paying full price is basically just flushing money down the toilet. Get 24 rolls of Cottonelle Clean Care for $18 when you use Subscribe & Save (you can cancel any time) and clip the 20% coupon on the product page.



AccuPark Vehicle Parking Aid | $7 | Amazon

I know that you, a well-above-average driver, don’t need a parking aid to pull the correct distance into the garage. But maybe you have a spouse or a kid who is a far worse driver than you are, and could use the help.



Gaiam Evolve Balance Board for Standing Desk | $40 | Amazon

Standing desks are great for you, but working standing on a balance board while you work is even better. This one from Gaiam is designed specifically for standing desks, and it’s never been cheaper.



Top Lifestyle Deals

If you’re starting to work off your winter blubber, the ever-popular Nokia (formerly Withings) Body+ smart scale can help you monitor your progress. $60 is the best price we’ve ever seen on this thing, and a whopping $40 less than usual.



The Body+ syncs tons of body composition stats for up to eight different users to their phones, and integrates with MyFitnessPal to help you monitor calorie intake hit your weight goals. You can also save all of your stats to frameworks like Apple HealthKit and Google Fit to access them in an array of other apps. This deal is only available today though, and could sell out early, so don’t let other customers gobble them all up.

Remington Shortcut Pro Haircut Kit | $28 | Amazon | Clip the $10 coupon

If you’re enough of a daredevil to give yourself a haircut, Remington’s Shortcut Pro makes the process as simple as possible.



For an all-time low $28 (after clipping the $10 coupon), the Shortcut Pro can run for 40 minutes on its built-in lithium-ion battery, and includes nine different length combs to customize your look. And unlike most electric trimmers, it’s shaped like a puck, rather than a wand, which makes it much easier to maneuver around the back of your own head. Just note that you won’t see the $10 discount until checkout.

Crest 3D White Glamorous White Whitestrips Dental Teeth Whitening | $29 | Amazon

Let’s say you’ve already upgraded to a good toothbrush; what’s the next step for cleaner teeth? Judging by the excellent user reviews and thousands of readers’ purchases, this 14-treatment box of Crest 3D Whitestrips is a great place to start. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon before you check out.

Nature Made Vitamin Sale | Amazon

If you start your day with a vitamin supplement, there’s a good chance you can save on your next bottle in today’s Amazon Gold Box. The Nature Made vitamin sale doesn’t include any general purpose multivitamins, but you’ll find fish oil, B12, calcium supplements, and more.

40% off | GAP | Use codes HAPPY

GAP is ringing in the new year with huge discounts on a ton of stuff. Right now, get 40% off everything when you use the code HAPPY at checkout (including their Winter Sale) plus, you’ll automatically get $25 in GAP Cash for ever $50 you spend. You may have gotten all you want for the holidays, but this is too good to let pass.

Sperry is ready to outfit your feet in fall styles with a couple deals for you to choose from. Right now, they’re taking up to 60% off a ton of things, no code needed. That includes the boat shoes we all know and sometimes love, snow and rain boots, and even sweaters, coats, and hats for the upcoming weather.

You’re probably thinking about working out in January, I know. You’re buying weights or running shoes or whatever, but what about looking like you’re working out when you’re not? PUMA is having a huge, up to 50% off sale right now, so you can spend a lot less than you would on a gym membership and give the impression that you care about your health at the same time.

Bralettes are a lazy girl’s best friend when it comes to being comfy and covered. Aerie is having a sale on all bralettes and unlined bras, in basically every style you could think of. Grab bralettes for just $15, or pick up a bra for $20. Plus, their 10-for-$30 underwear deal is still happening.



Work on your core muscles, posture, and relieve back pain while you sit at desk chair with one of these discounted balance balls, part of an Amazon Gold Box today. These balance balls are all marked down $10 - $20 and come in a couple different styles, even one for kids. So check them out and if you’re still on the fence, you can read Lifehacker’s in-depth review.



ASICS Sale | Nordstrom Rack

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes, head over to Nordstrom Rack and pick up a new pair of ASICS. Styles for both men and women are on sale, so you can hit the pavement.

HeatTech Sale | Uniqlo

Update: This sale ends tomorrow, so get your orders in!

I’m not sure if you’ve noticed, but for most of the country, it’s cold outside. Like, way too cold. Luckily, Uniqlo’s running another sale on its awesome HeatTech gear for both men and women.



Eddie Bauer makes great stuff all year ‘round, but their wares really shine in the winter, and you can stock up on coats, pants, boots, and pretty much everything else from their semi-annual sale, including a rare deal on the iconic Downlight Stormdown jacket for men and women, which can keep you warm in temperatures well below zero.

Philips Norelco Multigrom 5000 | $20 | Amazon

Update: Now down to $15.

The Philips Norelco Multigroom is actually a ton of shaving tools in one: A beard trimmer, a hair cutter, and a body groomer. $20 gets you the trimmer, 13 length combs, a precision trimming attachment, a nose hair trimmer, a wide hair-cutting blade, and more. Oh, and the whole thing runs for up to three hours on a charge, so you won’t have to travel with the charger.

Top Media Deals

Biographies and Business Reads Kindle Sale | $1 - $5 | Amazon

It’s a new day, and there’s a new Kindle sale. Today’s is filled with biographies and business reads, all $5 or less. Just to throw some ideas out there, you can start understanding the algorithm with How Google Works, learn from the greatest with Muhammad Ali’s biography, and pick up the Notorious RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

There are plenty more to select from, so go over to the sale and start browsing, this sale will only last until the end of the day.

If you own a 4K Blu-ray player (or an Xbox One S), here’s one of the best deals we’ve seen for building up your movie library. Just pick any three films out of the 114 on this Amazon page, and no matter what they cost individually, you’ll only pay $50 at checkout (so long as they’re all shipped and sold by Amazon directly). Most of them also include regular Blu-ray discs, and digital copies too.



My picks, based on both quality of the film and how much they’d benefit from a 4K upgrade: The Martian, Mad Max Fury Road, and Star Trek, though I could be talked into The Revenant.

Marvel First Issue Sale | Comixology

We still have a few months to kill until Infinity War comes out, so load up your favorite digital reading device with over 100 first-issue digital marvel comics from Comixology. Every issue in this sale is the first in a series, and they’re all marked down to just $1, for a limited time.

If one of your 2018 New Year’s resolutions was to learn Python (specific, yeah, but not the worst idea), this Humble bundle has 25 ebooks and video courses to help you get started from ground zero, or hone your skills if you already know the basics. As always, the titles are locked behind three different price tiers, the most expensive of which is only $15 this time around.

Top Gaming Deals

Humble’s kicking off the new year with a staff-picked game bundle, including the likes of Bioshock Infinite, Punch Club, Shenzhen I/O, and even a $2 wallet credit if you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber*. As always, the games are DRM-free, and split across multiple price tiers, the most expensive of which unlocks at just $12.



*Speaking of Humble Monthly, there are only two days left to get this month’s games, which include Quantum Break and The Long Dark.

