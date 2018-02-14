Fall in love with deals this Valentine’s Day on smart light bulbs, a Tile Slim, a Bissell cordless vacuum, and more.

Bookmark Kinja Deals and follow us on Twitter to never miss a deal.



Top Tech Deals

Logitech MX Master 2S Mouse | $80 | Amazon

The incredible Logitech MX Master mouse was the sequel to one of our readers’ favorite mice, and the new MX Master 2S is the sequel to the sequel.

You still get an ergonomic design, great battery life, and a mouse sensor that works on any surface, including glass. But the 2S increases resolution from 1,000 DPI to 4,000, and introduces Logitech’s flow software, which lets you switch between computers on the fly, and even drag or copy files or your clipboard from machine to machine.

Amazon’s marked the 2S down to $80 today, a $20 discount, and the best deal we’ve seen so far.

Anker’s PowerCore line has long been our readers’ favorite brand of USB battery packs, and you can save big on the slimmest 10,000mAh model, while supplies last.



Advertisement

The PowerCore II Slim appears to be the first PowerCore battery pack to include Anker’s new chipset, which delivers the fastest possible charging speeds to every USB device you own, including Quick Charge 3.0. That said, you’ll notice it’s not actually a Qualcomm-certified Quick Charge 3.0 product; it just replicates the tech on Anker’s own chip. That means less internal circuitry, and more room for battery, resulting in one of the thinnest 10,000mAh battery packs ever made.

Today’s $26 deal doesn’t require a promo code, but it’s a solid $12 less than usual.

Update: Today’s the last day of the sale.

Anker has not one, but two brand new sets of truly wireless earbuds on the market, and both are on sale for Valentine’s Day.



Advertisement

We just put up our impressions of both the Zolo Liberty and Liberty+ earbuds, but the gist is that they’re both solid, fitness-friendly options at a lower price point than most other competitors. The Plus model adds a transparency feature that uses microphones to let through a bit of ambient noise, customizable EQ settings, a case with 48 hours of battery life (compared to 24), and a few other features, but you can’t go wrong either way.

You can get the basic Liberties for just $80 right now with promo code LOVEZOLO, or save $30 and get the Liberty+ for just $120 with code ZOLOLOVE, which is the best deal we’ve seen on those since their crowdfunding campaign.

Tile Slim | $19 | Amazon

Tile is the ultimate device for anyone who can’t stop losing their things, and you can get one for just $19 right now, easily an all-time low for the 1-pack.

Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, you just slide this thing into your wallet, keep it in your car, stick it in your luggage...anything you frequently misplace, and the Tile app on your phone can ping them over Bluetooth and cause them to beep until you find what you’re looking for. And if your lost item is outside of your phone’s Bluetooth range, it’ll show up on a map automatically any time another Tile user comes into range.

Google Wifi is one of the highest profile competitors in the exploding mesh router market, and Amazon’s marking down their three-pack of Wifi access points to just $259, within $10 of the best price we’ve ever seen.

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, these Samsung microSD cards down to great low prices in four different capacities.

HDTV bias lights are nothing new to our readers, but Luminoodle’s are some of the most highly-rated out there, and you can save 30% on the white models today on Amazon.



Advertisement

For a limited time, you can choose from all three lengths (there’s a guide to help you pick on the product page, but you can trim them every two inches to get the right fit) for 15% off with promo code ZZF6XQB3. If you aren’t familiar, these ease eyestrain when watching TV at night, improve your TV’s perceived contrast, and just look really cool.

$19 is a really good price for a 45W USB-C Power Delivery wall charger, but this one is particularly notable for including a 6.6' USB-C to C cable in the box. That would normally set you back at least $5 or so on its own.



Advertisement

45W is more than enough to charge a Nintendo Switch or 12" MacBook at full speed, and it should be able to recharge a 13" MacBook Pro as well, albeit somewhat slower than its included 61W charger. Just be sure to use promo code PDWALLCH to get the deal.

At the best price we’ve ever seen, buying this 8-pack of rechargeable AmazonBasics AAA batteries should be a no-brainer.

Eufy Genie Smart Speaker | $20 | Amazon

Launched under Anker’s home brand, Eufy, the Genie smart speaker has Alexa built in, and mimics almost every feature of Amazon’s Echo Dot. That makes it a great deal at its usual $35, but at $20, you can afford to put them all around your home.

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

Our readers’ favorite USB travel charger pulls double duty as a USB battery pack, and you can get one for $21 on Amazon right now, almost $5 less than usual.

Advertisement

I’ve had the Fusion since it first came out, and it quickly became my favorite Anker product ever, mostly because it’s the only Anker battery pack that you can charge by plugging straight into the wall. You can read all of my impressions here, and then head over to Amazon to get yours on sale.

Anker makes a smart plug now, because Anker makes everything, and today it’s discounted to just $14, $6 less than it was for Cyber Monday. Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring is a great feature at this price.

You probably won’t use them for at least a few more months, but these Anker dry bags can protect your phone from surf and sand once it’s finally warm enough to get in the water again. Get two for just $7 today on Amazon, while they last.



VPNs are in the news these days, and with good reason. So if you’re curious to sign up and start protecting your browsing history and personal data (or, you know, getting around websites’ geoblocks), NordVPN charges less per month than a typical trip to Starbucks.

Advertisement

NordVPN has long been one of the most popular and reliable VPN providers out there, and if you sign up for a one-year membership, promo code VIP70 will drop your annual price from $69 to $48. If you’re sure you want to commit, use this link to get a special two year plan for $79 with code 2YSpecial2017, or this link to get three years for $99 with code 3ydeal. Lifehacker has recommended Nord in some previous guides, but if you have any firsthand experience with the service, sound off in the comments!

Top Home Deals

If yesterday’s Amalfi Coast vacation deal didn’t float your boat, or if you couldn’t find a date that worked for you, Great Value Vacations (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $100 off per person when you use code LOVETOGO.



Advertisement

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from a number of US cities into Shannon and out of Dublin, a rental car, daily breakfast, and nights in the B&Bs of your choice, so you can explore the country on your own, and not be tied to a tour group.

By default, this package is for six nights and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Pricing out of JFK was pretty consistently under $1,000, but it seemed like most other departure cities had the best prices in August and September, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to have a Guinness for us once you get there.

Heat things up with this Gotham Steel Gold Box, which includes a 15-piece cookware set, 5-piece bakeware set, and 3-piece frying pan set. All of it is this nice copper color, so if you’re into that, all the items in this Gold Box are $20 to $30 less than usual.

It’s too late for Valentine’s Day, but Amazon’s Prime Surprise Sweets box is back down to $14 today, down from its usual $18, matching an all-time low.



Advertisement

You don’t get to pick what comes in the box (it’s a surprise, after all), but previous boxes have included cookies, brownies, brittles, candy, and even donuts. I think it’s a safe bet that there will be sugar involved.

This clever light switch has a screen built right in, allowing you to program its connected light and fan on a seven day schedule. It won’t connect to your smartphone like a lot of smart home gear, but it works with basically any light fixture, and is within $1 of an all-time low price today at $28.



Update: Sold out.

It’s 2018, and your vacuum cleaner shouldn’t have a cord anymore. Luckily, you can save $40 on this uniquely-designed Bissell AirRam.



Advertisement

The AirRam includes a rechargeable lithium ion battery that can run for 30 minutes at a time, a multi-surface brush roll, and LED lights to help you track down dirt. The feature that really sets it apart though its its slim design and lie-flat handle, which allows you to slide it completely under couches, beds, and other furniture, which hopefully means you’ll actually clean those areas more than twice per year.

Shopping for pillows can be a snoozefest, but pillows are something that should be replaced every once in a while. If you can’t remember the last time you bought some new ones, Amazon has got you covered today with the a historic-low price on this 2-pack of Sable pillows.



Advertisement

They’re stuffed with hypoallergenic down alternative, and are said to be ideal for everyone from stomach to side sleepers.

You don’t need to buy a new car to enjoy the life-changing benefits of a rear-view camera; you just need $64 and a few minutes to install one yourself (with promo code CMI9M63M). This model doesn’t even require you to run a wire all the way to the front of your car; a wireless transmitter can just stay in your trunk and beam the picture to the included screen from up to 100M away.

After you clip the $4.50 off coupon, the price on this Outland propane fire pit is the best it’s been in over a year.

Advertisement

You can use this firebowl to enjoy your patio this spring, or bringing along on camping trips with convenient lid and carry kit. The reviews on this product, albeit limited right now, are pretty stellar, so if you’re in the market for a fire pit, this would be a good thing to try out.

Furbo Dog Camera | $179 | Amazon

Furbo Dog Camera, which is almost back down to its Black Friday price.

It might seem a little ridiculous to some, but could be super helpful if your dog has separation anxiety, or if you find yourself wondering what your pup does all day while you’re gone. After you connect the device to your home’s Wi-Fi, you can use the app to see, talk to, and dispense treats to your dog. It even doubles as a security camera.

Advertisement

It was $169 over the holidays, but has been since for over $200 for several weeks, so today’s price of $179 is something to wag your tail about.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore, it just needs to recharge over USB. This Tacklife lighter is matching the cheapest price we’ve ever seen, just $10 with code 8WBYZBHY.

Advertisement

It doesn’t have a flexible neck, but it can still spark 400 times on a charge from its 220mAh battery.

We’ve seen several deals recently on Anker’s hub-free smart light bulbs, but if you don’t mind buying a 2-pack, today’s discount is the best per-bulb price we’ve seen.

Advertisement

This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home.

Kitchen scales are a necessity, especially if you do any baking. This one has a nice modern look and easy-to-clean glass top. Today, you can buy it for just $7 (with code 2VEOS7M9) and weigh in on your own.

If you care about your knives even a little bit, you know that you should never put them in the dishwasher. This Joseph Joseph BladeBrush will make cleaning those knives (and any other utensil) that much easier.

Advertisement

Yes, I guess you could fold a sponge in half and achieve something similar, but today’s price of just $6 is the lowest we’ve ever seen on Amazon, and the brush bristles provide more scrubbing action.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

Advertisement

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

Today only, Amazon’s running big discounts on the iconic Casper mattresses; much larger than you’d ever see on Casper’s own website. The queen is down to $796, which is almost $200 off, and other sizes have similarly sizable discounts. You’ll also get the same 10 year warranty and 100 night trial period that you’d enjoy if you bought from Casper directly.

Pop Chart Lab’s newest poster is comprised of dozens of common English language mistakes, with examples and definitions to help you learn how to write good. Irregardless of whether you’re disinterested in proper grammar, it’s such a well designed poster, you’re basically insured to enjoy it. You can save 20% for a limited time with promo code LITERALLY20, which is literally the best code I’ve ever seen.



Score the best price ever on this 20-piece food storage set with snapping lids. These microwave and dishwasher containers are selling for $10 less than usual, so if you’re in the market for some new leftover containers, I’d grab this deal before it’s gone.

GIF

This lilliputian libation lid liberator leisurely lies in wait until you need to open a bottle, pry open a paint can, or slice open your latest Kinja Deals purchase. Get if for fifteen bucks as of this writing for a preorder.



We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRESDAY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



Advertisement

That same PRESDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Pick up this large 299-piece first aid kit for just $12. It’s full of bandages, scissors, anti-bacterial wipes, and gauze, and it’s perfect to store in your car. You can thank us later.

Thousands of our readers have purchased Vansky’s motion-activated under-bed light, and Jackyled recently launched its own version, and you can get a set for just $5 today with promo code DOZGB8ZR.



Advertisement

These are great for shuffling to the bathroom at night without stubbing your toes, or lining under shelves for soft light. Just remember to add the promo code at checkout.

These $7 gloves let you grab a hot pan out of the oven, pull meat right off a grill, or even turn logs in an active campfire without getting burned, like some kind of kitchen superhero. We’ve seen silicone barbecue gloves for less than this in the past, but these are rated for much higher temperatures, and should be more flexible as well. Use code XJZ2UX6N at checkout.



As you know, keeping your knives sharp keeps you safer, since you’ll have to use less pressure to slice. A whetstone (or water stone) is how the pros keep their knives in the best shape, and this one is just $11 today, the cheapest it’s been in over 6 months. So, if you’re looking to do your own knife sharpening, get this deal before it’s gone. I would recommend watching a couple of videos on how to do it, if you’ve never tried before.

$50 Off Any Mattress + 2 Free Pillows | Eight Sleep | Promo code PRESIDENT50

There are seemingly dozens of internet mattress companies these days, but Eight Sleep sets itself apart by piling on smart features, and you can try out any of their mattresses for $50 off, plus two free pillows, with promo code PRESIDENT50.

Advertisement

The mattresses themselves are basically what you’ve come to expect from internet mattresses these days: They’re blocks built from multiple layers of different types of foam. With Eight Sleep though, you do get to pick from three different tiers, including one with innersprings that should be more breathable. Whichever mattress you choose, you’ll probably like it just fine, and if you don’t like it, Eight Sleep offers the industry standard 100 night trial period, so you can return it for any reason.

Eight Sleep’s real magic comes from its unique mattress cover, which has smart features built in that you’ll actually want to use. It can track your restfulness, heart rate, and other sleep stats independently for each side of the bed, wake you up with a smart alarm when you’re not deep in a REM cycle, and even integrate with other smart home appliances. So you could conceivably change your thermostat temperature automatically when you get into bed, and start brewing coffee whenever you’re about to wake up.

The best feature though, without question, is dual zone temperature control. Yes, the mattress pad doubles as a smartphone-connected electric blanket to warm each side of the bed independently, which will really come in handy for the rest of winter.

Top Lifestyle Deals

Osprey makes some of the most popular hiking backpacks out there, and Amazon’s running a great deal on the Atmos today, in two different sizes.



Advertisement

$140 is within $13 of an all-time low on the small model, and within $3 for the medium, but both are the best deals Amazon’s listed this year. Every Atmos includes a special sleeve for hydration packs, a floating top lid for accomodating oversized loads, a trekking pole attachment, and a bunch of adjustable straps and harnesses for maximum comfort.

Note: The deal is only available on Graphite Grey.

I recommend taking it to Ireland!



If you can’t be bothered to schlep to the gym during the winter, you can still keep in shape at home with this cleverly designed PowerBlock dumbbell set. Each dumbbell adjusts from 3 to 24 pounds in 3-pound increments with just the flick of a selector pin, so it’s basically like a complete weight rack that could almost fit into a shoebox.



Advertisement

Today’s $100 price tag is a match for an all-time low, so you can really flex those savings muscles.

The silver medalist in our favorite electric toothbrush co-op, this Oral-B 5000 is just $55 after some stacked discounts - clip the $15 off coupon and use promo code 30OB5000VD2.



Advertisement

If the price doesn’t convince you, our readers love this toothbrush because of its superior oscillating, pulsing, and rotating brush head. It also connects via Bluetooth to an app on your phone and can show you were need to brush more, and store data for your dentist to review. This deal will probably not last long, so get while you can.

Yes, spring is still over a month away but that doesn’t mean a girl can dream of not having to put on six layers before leaving the house. If you’re also counting down the days where you can free your ankles from the confines of boots, Joe’s New Balance can get you even closer. Pick up a pair of 490v5 sneakers for just $30, shipped, with the code KINJA490.

Let’s say you’ve already upgraded to a good toothbrush; what’s the next step for cleaner teeth? Well, this 14-treatment box of Crest 3D gentle Whitestrips is a great place to start. Just be sure to clip the $5 coupon before you check out to get them for $25.

What better way to get ready for the better weather than discounted Under Armour Outlet gear? They just added a ton of styles to their Outlet, with up to 40% off, no code needed. From the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, this gear is perfect for running outside in the upcoming warmer months.

I guess “on sale” should be in quotes, because Everlane never really has a sale, but the Street Fleece they make is one of the top hoodies out there, and it’s included in their Choose What You Pay section. Grab it for as low as $42, in most sizes and colors.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking an extra 40% off their sale section with the code EXTRA40. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or waterproof boots that you’ll probably need in less than a month.

Top Media Deals

This audiobook version of The Fellowship of the Ring won’t put even a hobbit-sized hole in your wallet. For just $5, you can listen along to the first book of Frodo and the whole crew’s epic journey while your cleaning, commuting, or cooking all 6 of your daily meals.

In addition to its timely Black Panther sale, Comixology is also running a number of romance-centric comic sales for Valentine’s Day. Options range from Spider-Man/Spider-Gwen to Archie to Scott Pilgrim, plus a bunch of Indies, and more. Have any particular recommendations? Drop them in the comments.

Need something to get you through the slogs of The Longest Shortest Month? Amazon is having another Kindle sale, this time full of mystery, science fiction, and thrillers (which sounds like a bad dating profile), all for under $4. Pick up page turners that’ll keep your brain occupied while everything else outside is just... blah.

If you’re looking to expand your programming knowledge, his Humble Bundle is for you. They have books on Javascript, Scala, Erlang, and Closure, among others. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Just in time for the release of the film, Comixology just kicked off a massive Black Panther sale, with hundreds of single issues available for just $1 each, plus big discounts on collections from every era of the series, including the recent issues written by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Want to recommend a particular issue or collection? Let us know in the comments.

Top Gaming Deals

Massdrop Vast 35" Curved Gaming Monitor | $600 | Massdrop

Curved TVs are plainly pretty stupid, but curved monitors, which actually bend around your head at a very close distance? That’s something I can get onboard with.

Advertisement

Massdrop’s Vast 35" curved gaming monitor is back up for order again, and it’s just $600, if you hurry. That’s a lot to drop on a screen, but you get 3440x1440 resolution, 2ms response time, 100Hz refresh speed, and yes, that curve. For context, the ASUS ROG Strix is the same size, resolution, and curvature, has a slower response time at 4ms, and costs $200 more.

So sure, it’s a little frivolous, but comparatively speaking, it’s one of the better deals in the gaming monitor space. Plus, it’s tax season, so maybe you have some fun money to blow.

It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



Advertisement

If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

Tech

Storage

Power

Audio

Computers & Accessories



Home

Kitchen

Tools & Auto

Lifestyle

Apparel

Beauty & Grooming

Camping & Outdoors

Fitness

Media

Movies & TV

Books

Gaming

PC



PlayStation 4

Xbox One

Switch



Board Games



Toys