TOP TECH DEALS

There aren’t a whole lot of USB-C chargers out there that can output enough juice to charge a MacBook at full speed, but this iClever BoostCube can handle it, and then some.



Its single USB-C port can push out 45W of power, which is squarely between the 12" MacBook’s 29W and the 13" MacBook Pro’s 61W. That means it’ll charge the former at full speed, and should charge the latter fairly quickly considering it’s only $17 with code 45XMAI9W, compared to the $69 Apple charges for a 61W power supply.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

No matter how you prefer to mount your phone in your car, there’s probably an Anker deal for you today. Three different smartphone mounts are on sale, including one that transforms your fallow CD slot into something useful again.



Note: As of the time of this post, the magnetic vent mount has a Lightning deal running for $7. Once that’s over though, you’ll still be able to get it for $8 with promo code ANKERA713.

Photo: Amazon

Everyone should keep an inverter in their glove box for powering laptops and other electronics in the car, and this is one of the smallest and cheapest options we’ve ever seen at just $10 with code 6JVBO2HN. 120W is enough for basically any laptop charger, or even a small TV, but don’t plug in, like, a toaster oven.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

One can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 200GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $61, the best price we’ve seen outside of a one-day Gold Box deal that brought it down to $50. This would be perfect for those massive Nintendo Switch games, or for popping into your phone, dash cam, or GoPro.



While supplies last on Amazon (which probably won’t be long), $50 gets you a refurbished T-Mobile AC1900 router, which is actually just a rebranded version of the $133 ASUS RT-AC68U, which is our readers’ favorite router.



The T-Mobile version has some T-Mobile branding, and uses custom firmware that claims to be optimized for Wi-Fi calling, but under the hood, it’s just a standard (and very popular) Wi-Fi router. You can even flash the firmware and install the original ASUS version, or a third party solution, if you wanted to put in the work. Just check out the customer reviews for ideas.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The government should mandate that all TVs come with at least five HDMI ports. I see no downside to this. Until I become president though, this $8 HDMI switcher will have to do. It basically turns one port into two, switches between devices at the press of a button. Just use promo code 4J45VSWY at checkout too get the deal.

Photo: Amazon

Not only will this mesh shelf raise your monitor to a more ergonomic height, it’ll also give you some extra storage compartments to hold your pens, papers, and Funko desk toys. This $30 deal (with code 4Z8C6BWX) includes two of the shelves, so you can split it with a friend or coworker.

Anker’s reader-favorite SoundCore Bluetooth speaker spawned a whole line of products, but the original model is still great, and it’s never been cheaper than it is right now.



The SoundCore’s headlining feature is its 24 hour battery life, and in my experience, that’s a conservative estimate. It also packs in dual 6W drivers for room-filling sound, and looks pretty great to boot. It’s been mostly selling for $30 lately, but you can get it for a stocking stuffer-friendly $22 today, no code needed.

Update: Now $10 after the $1 coupon

Did I see this Kotaku post this morning and immediately try to find a deal to replicate it myself? Why yes, yes I did. Clip the $1 coupon to get it for just $9.



Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. You can save a whopping $22 today with promo code BEST2556, which brings this down to an all-time low $32.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.]

TOP HOME DEALS

Mechanics tool sets rarely dip below $.50 per piece, but today’s Amazon Gold Box offers up a 170-piece kit from Crescent for just $78. The set boasts a stellar 4.5 star review average from nearly 1,000 customers, but just note that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

If you like the idea of Philips Hue’s automation features, but don’t particularly care about exotic and colorful lighting concepts, you can pick up the Hue White starter kit for $45 today, the best price we’ve ever seen. That gets you two soft white bulbs and a Bridge that lets you control them from your phone, or with voice assistants like Siri and Alexa.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cuisinart’s 3-in-1 Griddler is one of the most versatile kitchen appliances you can own, and it can be yours today for just $57.



If you aren’t familiar with this amazing little gadget, it’s a surprisingly large indoor grill, a griddle, and a panini press, all rolled into one. I’ve owned it for over a year, and I use it on a weekly basis.

Why stop with just a griddle, grill, and panini press? Add the optional waffle iron plates to your cart, and get even more use out of your new toy.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re sick of renting carpet washers every time you spot a new stain, you can buy your own for $75 today. The Bissell SpotClean includes multiple attachments for different types of stains, and even an integrated heater so your cleaning solution doesn’t go gold.



With a few short-lived exceptions, today’s price is as low as it ever gets, so buy one before you spill your next glass of red wine.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There’s nothing fun about fun-sized Snickers bars that leave you wanting more, but a real bar packs a gut-busting 280 calories. Now though, you can compromise with these mid-sized, 100 calorie alternatives, available in a box of 24 for just $9 on Amazon. Good luck not eating them all before Easter.

Think of it like a first aid kit for your clothes. You’re not going to use this sewing kit everyday, or even every month. But, the day will come when a button breaks off your favorite shirt or the hem falls on your pants, and you’re going to wish you had one of these. It’s just $9 with promo code LYAJ66BW.

If you’re in the parts of the country that are being pummeled with snow and winter weather, you might be extra interested in today’s heated bedding sale on Amazon.

They’ve included heated mattress pads, bed-sized heated blankets, and heated throw blankets, all up to 50% off. My pick would be this queen-sized heated blanket, it’s a good $20 less than usual and has 10 heat settings.

The bestselling, top-rated, and audience-favorite robotic vacuum got upgraded to a new and improved model late last year, and you can suck up yours today for just $180, a whopping $70 less than usual, and an all-time low.



It has the features you guys loved about the original RoboVac 11, including a remote control, a slim body to reach under furniture, and a large dust box, but boasts upgraded suction power, so the vacuum will sense when it needs to use a little extra juice to take care of a mess. It also has slightly larger wheels to easier navigate over door jams and higher-pile carpets, plus a larger HEPA-style filter to better trap allergens and pet hair. At this price though, I wouldn’t be surprised to see it sell out.

This Dyson AM09 looks like a futuristic portal to another dimension, but really it’s a sleek fan/heater tower. The new AM09s typically sell for ~$400, but you can get this for just $240, as long as you don’t mind getting a refurbished.

You can set it to work like a thermostat, turning on and off within set temperature ranges, and select an area to focus on or spread air throughout a room. There are a couple of different colors to pick from, but don’t think on it too long, these might sell out quickly.

Cuisinart’s Multiclad Pro cookware uses the same steel and aluminum triple-ply construction of All-Clad pans, but at $188 for a complete set, you can actually afford to buy them. That’s the best price for this collection since the holiday season. If you’re still using the $10 pans you bought when you moved into your first apartment, these are going to blow you away.

Very similar to the best-selling Takeya cold brew coffee maker, this Zell carafe makes 1 quart of highly-concentrated, cold brew coffee without the acidity. It’s just $14 today, which means this thing will pay for itself very quickly if you’re used to buying cold brew at coffee shops.



Plus, when you’re not using it for coffee, you can fill the mesh insert with fruit or tea bags, so it’s useful all year.

The biggest and brighest member of OxyLED’s popular T-02 stick-anywhere light family is the T-02U Plus, which features the same footprint at the T-02 Plus, while packing in a remarkable 64 LED bulbs compared to the original’s 36. That makes it perfect for a closet or wardrobe where you get ready in the morning, but it would also work well under your kitchen cabinets. Just be sure to use promo code 3TJVKZC5 to save $8 at checkout.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Beef jerky is delicious, and relatively healthy as snacks go, but damn is it expensive. Today on Amazon though, you can save 20% on two different 1-pound bags, though you’ll pay less for Sweet & Hot than you will for Hickory Smoked. Either way though, you won’t see the discount applied until checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Save a couple bucks and a whole bunch of greens with this large Rubbermaid FreshWorks container. It can keep your produce fresh 80% longer than storing in a traditional container, and it would normally set you back $4-$6 more. Plus, it will pay for itself after you’ve stopped throwing out produce that rots before you have a chance to eat it.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need any type of activewear or sneakers in the next coming weeks now that it’s finally nice out, Reebok is giving you extra 40% off everything from their outlet shop, with the code FAMILY40. From sneakers, to running shorts, to bags to throw all your stuff into. Just use the code at checkout.

It’s not like having a belt that doesn’t fit right is a huge issue, it’s a personal problem. But it’s really, really annoying. Ratchet belts are the answer to that small, but not insignificant problem, and Amazon has a bunch from SlideBelts discounted to just $45 each, today only. Made from premium top-grain leather, you can choose from nine colors and buckle finishes.

Arguably more effective and less painful than flossing, this travel-friendly Waterpik cordless flosser cleans in between your teeth with almost no effort.

I bought one of these in January. Aside from taking up less space in the bathroom, the best part about this cordless model is that you can floss while you shower, so you won’t accidentally spray water all over your bathroom mirror. It’s $32 after the 10% off coupon, which is the best price we’ve seen in a couple of months

$48 for a year’s-supply of razor blades is a great deal, especially from Dorco. $24 for the same pack (with code AF312FDP) is downright unbelievable.

That price includes a mishmash of products, but basically, it boils down to 28 cartridges, including a mix of three, four, and six-blade models. Obviously, it depends on how often you shave, but for many of you, that should last at least a year. It would probably last me at least three.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking 15% off sitewide when you use the code SHAMROCKS at check out.

It’s that awkward time of year where the weather ping pongs between pleasant and Hoth, but you’ll be prepared to go outside no matter the conditions with this rare REI clearance sale. From now until March 19, you’ll get an extra 25% off anything in the site’s sale section, no code needed.

There’s a lot to sort through here, but options include reader-favorite Smartwool socks, Mountain Hardwear’s Ghost Whisperer coats, and a lot more. Drop your suggestions in the comments below!

What better way to get ready for the better weather than an extra 20% off at the Under Armour Outlet? This sale is full of practically every style you can think of, from the classic Under Armour long-sleeves to training shoes to their Threadborne microthread technology, perfect for running outside in the warmer months. These are already on sale by virtue of being in the Outlet section, but promo code MARCH20 will take an extra 20% off at checkout.

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Add the newest season of Twin Peaks to your Blu-ray collection for just $39. This set includes all 18 episodes of the Showtime series that picks up 25 years after Laura Palmer’s death, plus behind-the-scenes special content. Every day, once a day, you should give yourself a present, and this $39 set would be great.

Legend of Korra was one of the best shows on TV during its time, let alone one of the best anime series, and you can own all four seasons on Blu-ray for an all-time low $24, courtesy of Amazon.



Update: This deal is back, if you weren’t seeing the $1 prices yesterday.

Including Spider Man, Wolverine, Star Wars, and Marvel more characters, there’s a little bit of everything in this Amazon sale. All of these digital titles are just $1, so what are you waiting for?

It turns out that Nick Offerman was pretty much playing himself during his years as Ron Swanson on Parks & Rec. His book, Good Clean Fun is a woodworking how-to book with a comedic side, and the Kindle version is just $2 today.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to stream all of the March Madness games at home (or at your desk) without a real cable subscription, DirecTV Now looks to be your cheapest option at the moment.



The service’s base package includes TNT, TBS, TruTV, and CBS (in select markets), which together would cover all 63 tournament games. It normally costs $35 per month, but you can get your first three months for just $10 each with promo code YESNOW3. That’ll auto-renew at the regular price after the promotional period, but you can cancel any time, including after your first month, meaning you’d only pay $10 out of pocket for full tournament access.

Alternatively, you can still prepay for three months at regular price ($105 total), and get a free 4K Apple TV, which normally costs $179 by itself. I did this myself a couple of weeks ago, and I’m really liking it.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s latest bundle features over 18 DIY instructional books and magazines from Make:. As the publication’s name might suggest, most of these focus on teaching you the skills you need to run science experiments, build model rockets, design drones, or even build a better home. As always, you can name your own price, but the titles are spread across four different price tiers.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Sony’s original PS4 Gold headset was already our readers’ favorite gaming headset, and the new model is lighter, more durable, and frankly, better looking. Like the old one though, it’ll still immerse you in 7.1 surround sound, and doesn’t need a clunky boom mic to pick up your voice either.



This debuted late last year for $100, and $85 is the best price we’ve seen to date.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you still haven’t picked up a PlayStation VR kit, I don’t think we’ve ever seen a better deal than this one. Just $300 gets you the headset, two Move controllers, the camera, Skyrim, Resident Evil BiohazardI, and Star Wars Battlefront II. The Skyrim VR bundle by itself has been an enticing deal at $350 in the past, so you’re getting a fantastic price on that, plus some bonus games for free.

Landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is probably one of my top 3 all-time personal gaming moments, and I can’t recommend it highly enough at $15, one of the best deals we’ve ever seen. Just note that you won’t see that price until you get to checkout.

Update: Back in stock from Amazon.

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for Amazon, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

This UtechSmart gaming mouse is perfect for MMO players (or even for general computing tasks), and you can pick it up from Amazon for just $29 today with promo code venus2k8. That’s still a decent chunk of change, but it gets you a 16,400 DPI sensor (!), Omron switches, adjustable weight, dynamic backlighting, and 18 (!!) programmable side buttons.

DropMix | $62 | Amazon

Update: Now down to $50!

DropMix is an NFC-enabled card game that basically turns you into a remix artist, and it’s down to $62 on Amazon right now. .

Developed by Harmonix, of Rock Band fame, DropMix seems perhaps a little too ambitious—most people don’t have great rhythm, after all—but the game is executed shockingly well. There are multiple game modes, the base set includes 60 song cards from popular artists (though you can purchase expansions, naturally), and it’s beginner-friendly enough for anyone to play.

We saw the game drop briefly to $50 at the beginning of the year, but this is the best price we’ve seen since.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: The 20% discount is working on Smash now, if you weren’t able to get the deal earlier.

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

