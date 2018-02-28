Find discounts on a whole bunch of SanDisk microSD cards, pretty much everything at Levi’s, our readers’ favorite affordable headphones, and more.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

4K GoPro footage and Nintendo Switch games take up a ton of space, but you could hold plenty of both with these discounted microSD cards.



The most exciting deal of the bunch is on this gargantuan 400GB card, now down to $190. That’s an all-time low by nearly $40.

From a price-per-gigabyte perspective though, the 64GB and 200GB cards are pretty close to a match for the best deals. You can also jump from 200GB to 256GB for an extra $37, but I wouldn’t do that unless you had a very specific need for that extra 56GB, even if it is the best price since Black Friday.

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $23 today. Just use promo code 56OCQ8YT at checkout to save $5.



The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space.

Photo: Amazon

Update: The coupon is no longer available.

If the non-replaceable batteries of Tiles have scared you off of Bluetooth device finders, Nonda’s AIKO might be just what you’re looking for.



Functionally, the AIKO is pretty much just like a Tile. You can make it beep via the AIKO app if you, say, can’t find your keys at your house. And if you leave them behind at a restaurant, your phone will automatically record the tracker’s last known location when it disconnects from Bluetooth. The main difference is the battery technology: Instead of a non-replaceable battery that lasts for about a year, the AIKO can be recharged via microUSB, but only lasts for about a month.

At $17, the AIKO is already cheaper than Tile, but for a limited time, Amazon is taking an extra $1 off when you clip the on-screen coupon.

If you love inky blacks and vibrant colors—and who doesn’t?—this 2017 OLED LG TV is down to $1500 today on MassDrop, or $200 for 65", about $200 less than Amazon in both cases.



As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. It’ll still cost you, but your eyes will tell you it was worth it.

Amazon Cloud Cam | $100 | Amazon

While Amazon’s Key service got a lot of attention when it was announced late last year, you might have missed that you can purchase the associated cloud security camera separately.

With 1080p recording, night vision, a 2-way intercom, and 24 hours of free cloud clip storage (or more if you sign up for an account), its specs compare very favorably to the Nest Cam, especially at today’s $100 price point (compared to $200 for the Nest).

That’s $20 less than usual, but the deal is only available for Prime members. And if, somewhere down the road, you decide to buy a smart lock, you’ll have everything you need to use Amazon Key.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Spending $1,000-$1,100 on a refurbished computer, and a Windows computer at that, seems a little obscene, but the Dell Latitude sells for about $2,000 new around the web, so we’re talking about a 50% discount here.



This particular model includes Windows 10 Pro, 16GB of RAM, an Intel Core i7 processor, and a touchscreen that can fold back into a tablet. The $1,000 version packs in a 256GB SSD, or you can upgrade to 512GB for $100 more. Just note that this is a Gold Box deal, meaning these prices are only available today, or until sold out.

If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $49. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Photo: Amazon

The latest MacBooks did the most Apple thing ever and replaced every single port with USB-C. That’ll be great once everything runs off of USB-C, but until then, you’ll need a dongle or two to plug in your legacy devices.



All of them feature a 60W USB-C passthrough charging port, but the $33 model gives you four USB 3.0 ports and HDMI, the $34 model opts for three USB ports, HDMI, and a card reader, and the $52 model has two USB ports, HDMI, VGA, and even ethernet. Just be sure to note the proper promo codes.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

As if 6TB wasn’t enough space for nearly everyone, this external hard drive includes a couple of USB ports on the front, allowing you to plug in even more external storage devices, or just charge your phone. $115 is an all-time low price, but it probably won’t last long.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Now that Apple’s jumped aboard the Qi train, we’re seeing a lot more charging pad deals than we used to. This model from RAVPower supports 10W fast charging for compatible Android phones, and is just $11 with promo code KINJA144. At that price, you can afford to put them all over your house.

Photo: Amazon

Despite the proliferation of affordable smart outlet switches over the past couple of years, we haven’t seen many weatherproof options yet, and we’ve seen even fewer models with multiple outlets that can be controlled separately. This $25 option from iClever though has both of those features, and can be controlled with your phone, your voice assistant, or even IFTTT. Just be sure to use promo code WIFIPLUG9 at checkout to save a few bucks.

Screenshot: DIRECTV NOW

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Not that we’d endorse voiding warranties, but if you want to get inside your phone to make repairs, this compact kit from AmazonBasics has the tools you need for the job, including screwdrivers, pry bars, and suction cups, all for just $9. That’s the best price Amazon’s listed in nearly a year.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s PowerPort line of multi-port USB chargers are our readers’ favorites, and this model is one of the few that includes USB-C Power Delivery, which outputs up to 30W to power devices like the new MacBooks, or even a Nintendo Switch. Save a whopping $22 today with promo code BEST2556.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Just when you thought you had car chargers pegged, Anker went out and made the smartest one you’ve ever seen.



Similar to the Nonda Zus, the Roav by Anker SmartCharge Spectrum connects to your phone over Bluetooth while you drive. When you turn the car off and the Bluetooth connection breaks, the Roav app will mark down your parking location on a map, so you can find your way back.

Perhaps more usefully, every time you start your car, the SmartCharge will also log the health of your car battery, so you can track its charge over time from your phone, and get a replacement ready before you get stranded in your own driveway.

Those features alone (along with Quick Charge 3.0 charging) would make this worth $16, but it does have one last trick up its sleeve: A customizable accent light. The LED ring around the USB ports can display 16,000 different colors, and you can choose your favorite from the app to make it perfectly match (or stand out from) your car’s own dashboard lighting.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PSTARTEARLY, including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.



My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V6 Absolute (refurbished) for $184. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PSTARTEARLY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including Klymit, KitchenAid, Worx, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

The OXO On 9 Cup Coffee Maker is our recommendation for those who want amazing coffee paired with intuitive operation. We’ve seen it as low as $120 around the holidays, but it usually sells for $200, so today’s $160 price is a solid deal if you’re in the market.



Raising a kid is expensive enough as it is, but Amazon’s tossing parents a bone today with big savings on five different Britax car seats, starting at $116. Britax is one of the most trusted names in baby stuff, and every seat here carries a rating in excess of four stars. These deals are only available today though, so don’t throw a temper tantrum if you miss out.



Tis the season for yard work. Home Depot wants to help out with discounted Sun Joe and Snow Joe equipment.



My picks would be this hedge and grass trimming /garden tilling multi-tool, which is discounted about $30 when compared to its Amazon price. Or if you’re looking to start over, this electric tiller is $35 less than usual.

Both of these products require a power source, so pick up some extra extension cords if you need them.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

Contigo, maker of our readers’ favorite travel mug, also sells glass water bottles. These leakproof beauties are about $4 to $6 less than usual today, and they come with a silicone sleeve, so they’ll be less likely to break when you inevitably drop them.



Image: Amazon

These microfiber mitts are great for washing your car or dusting around the house, but they could also come in handy on Halloween for terrifying children as you hand out candy. They’re worth $5 either way, in my opinion.



Image: Amazon

Get your hands on this padlock for 20% less, locking in the price at just $26. This lock is designed to combat many common forms of lock picking, and is built with an anti-cut plate, so you won’t have to worry about someone getting into your stuff.



Late last year, Philips expanded its ultra-popular Wake-Up Light line with the feature-packed Somneo, and now you can get it for the best price ever on Amazon.



If you aren’t familiar with the concept of a wake-up light, the gist is that the light turns on and gradually brightens for 30 minutes prior to your alarm going off. This sunrise simulation usually won’t wake you up, but it will jog you out of deep sleep and get you ready to wake up, so you don’t feel like garbage for half the morning. I’ve owned one for years now, and I swear by it.

In addition to the cool, donut-like design, the Somneo has all the features you’d find in the previous high-end HF3520 model, but with the addition of a breathing relaxation mode that you can use when going to sleep at night, a USB charging port for your phone, a few extra wake-up sounds, and a few extra brightness settings. The biggest addition though? <Music from a heavenly choir rains down from the sky> An eight hour battery backup so a power outage won’t mess up your alarm! Finally!

If you don’t need all the new stuff, the HF3520 is also on sale for $73 after clipping the $25 coupon, within a few cents of the best price we’ve seen.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

Relax with this $5 off coupon on a bunch of organic bath bomb gift sets when you Subscribe & Save. They have some for kids (with scents like bubblegum and gummy bear), and ones made with charcoal and cocoa butter for extra moisturizing power. So, head on over and check them out, they, of course, make wonderful gifts too. Just remember, you can cancel anytime after your first order ships if you don’t want another box.



Kitchen towels, water bottles, Girl Scout cookies. These are three things you can never have too many of. Pick up this 15-pack of kitchen towels for just $11 today, which is $4 less than the usual, and just 73 cents per towel.



Dog parents rejoice! You can now bathe your dog without having to hunch over the bathtub with this Bissell Barkbath. Like a water jet and vacuum cleaner in one, this product sprays a shampoo/water mixture while sucking up dirt and excess hair in one stroke.

The hose is four feet long, meaning the actual vacuum doesn’t need to be too close to your dog if they get skittish around loud noises. It’s just $100 today on Woot, which is about $50 less than usual, and it might even pay for itself in a few months after some skipped grooming visits.

It’s 2018, and your lighter doesn’t need fuel anymore; it just has to charge over USB. This discounted arc lighter isn’t really pocket-friendly, but its long, flexible neck makes it ideal for lighting candles, camp fires and other awkwardly-placed flammable things. Just charge the built-in battery, and you’ll be good to go for up to 1,000 uses before you have to plug it in again. Just use promo code Y8QPB32E to get it for $12 at checkout.

Screenshot: Shep McALlister (Living Social)

Have a Sam’s Club in your area, and don’t mind buying in bulk? For just $30 today on Living Social, you can get a 1-year membership (a $45 value on its own), a complimentary spouse or household membership card, and a $10 gift card. Or, for $15 more, you’ll also get a $25 VUDU credit, a rotisserie chicken, yeast rolls, 18 cookies, and a bunch of bonus coupons too. This deal is worth it for the 1-year membership alone, but the extras really make it a no-brainer.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Heading out of town and want to deter thieves, or just want to wake up to a well-lit house? This programmable light switch turns any built-in light into a smart light for $26, the best price of the year.

$30 is a great price for a battery pack with Quick Charge 3.0, USB-C, and 26,800mAh of capacity, but it’s kind of astounding for this model, which also includes an LED flashlight array on one side, and a freakin’ solar panel on the other.



Obviously, that little panel won’t recharge the battery very quickly, but it’s fine if you just need a little emergency power to make a quick phone call.

OxyLED is best known for its battery-powered light strips, but this discounted kit (with promo code 7JQNKJQ5) plugs into an AC outlet, and is designed specifically for under-cabinet installation.

Advertisement

The kit comes with three foot-long LED light bars, plus three connecting cables. You can either plug the bars into each other to create a longer strip, or use the cables to snake around corners and extend your setup. Once it’s all installed, just use the touch-sensitive power button to turn them on and adjust the brightness, and enjoy a well-lit countertop while you prepare dinner.

Photo: Amazon

You probably won’t use a pressure washer every week or even every month, but using it will make your driveway, sidewalks, patio, and more look brand new. I bought a similar one a few months ago and washed years of grime from my patio furniture in 10 minutes.

This powerful Stanley model rarely sells for under $200, and is priced for just $139 today, the lowest price we’ve seen. So no pressure, but if you have the storage space, this is a no-brainer for any homeowner.

Amazon’s newest sample box is for you to sample some of Gatorade’s non-sports drink products. As with all sample boxes, after you buy this, you get an equal credit back in your account to spend on select Gatorade products. Assuming you use the $7 credit, it’s like getting the samples for free.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

The Philips Norelco Multigroom 5000 is a platform for 16 included tools and combs to manage all of the hair on your body, including nose hair. And unlike a lot of all-in-one trimmer systems, it also mercifully includes a storage case to keep everything organized.



The system usually sells in the $45 range, but today only in Amazon’s Gold Box, you can snag it for $30, matching an all-time low. That’s only $1 more than it currently costs without the storage case.

The Clymb has everything you could need to get outdoors and do it properly, for a whole lot less than you’d think you’d need to pay. Right now, take your pick of apparel, gear, hiking accessories, and more, and grab 15% off when you use the code KinjaFifteen, today only. With brands like Prana, Burton, Merrel, New Balance, Klymit, and more, there’s something for every outdoorsman.

Advertisement

The Clymb works as a flash sale site, where you sign up for access to thousands of products for up to 70% off what you’d normally pay. Just enter the promo code when you check out and you’ll get an additional 15% off.

If nothing else, you should definitely check out their Smartwool sections for men and women, which include our readers’ favorite socks, plus more apparel.

Photo: Amazon

LifeStraws are great backpack staples for hiking, or nice gifts for the outdoorsmen in your life. And right now, they’re just $15, which is about as cheap as you’re likely to see them, with a few short-lived exceptions.

If you aren’t familiar, these allow you to sip directly from basically any source of fresh water you find in nature, and the filters will catch 99.9999% of bacteria, and 99.9% of parasites. That could come in handy during camping trips, or as you cling to life in a future post-nuclear hellscape.

Graphic: Erica Offutt (Amazon)

If you’re ready to add a treadmill to your home gym, the NordicTrack C 990 treadmill will only set you back $700 - that’s $300 off the usual $1,000 price tag, and it comes with free expert assembly (an $86 value).



It features a 7-inch touchscreen monitor, a built-in sound system that will connect to your devices, and it can even fold up for easier storage. Today’s price is the lowest we’ve seen by a hundreds of dollars, so if you’ve been eyeing one of these, today’s a good day to run towards it.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (TOMS)

TOMS is no longer just the purveyor of canvas slip-ons. They have a ton of options for basically every kind of shoe person, from sneakers, to dress shoes, to sandals, and boots. Use the code BYEWINTER at checkout and take an extra 20% off sale styles for men and women, including some more weather-appropriate styles.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Levi’s)

Levi’s is a classic American denim brand, and they make your favorite pair of men’s jeans (no surprise there). Right now, they’re giving you 30% off basically everything, including sale styles, from denim to outerwear and beyond, with the code FAM30. With prices like these, a Canadian tuxedo may even start to look appealing.

Don’t know where to start? The sale works on the reader-favorite 511 Commuters, in a variety of styles. Find them all here.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Target)

Affordable and attractive swimwear (that will actually last more than a season) seems like an oxymoron, but you really don’t need to look further than Target. What’s even better is that they’re helping you get ready for the warmer weather with a buy one, get one 50% off sale on all swimwear, flip-flops and canvas shoes. It’s never too early to think about the summer.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Keen)

This Keen sale should get you excited for warmer weather and trail hiking plans. Grab up to 20% off their Travel Collection, which is full of shoes, sandals, boots, hats, socks, and more to keep your hiking gear on point. There are also a couple water bottles (and a growler) to keep you hydrated, or at least drinking something, while you’re outside.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Nike)

When it comes to having a corner on the market, nothing really compares to Nike. And right now, take an extra 25% off their sale styles for both men and women, no code needed. Everything you could need for a good workout wardrobe is included, from apparel, to sneakers, to gear.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas (Backcountry)

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. With up to 50% off a ton of stuff during their Semi-Annual Sale, there are thousands of items on sale. But, that’s not all. Head over to this section and you’ll get an extra 20% off select cold-weather styles from Patagonia, Marmot, The North Face, and Mountain Hardwear. Outerwear, boots, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a winter camping trip.



TOP MEDIA DEALS

Image: Amazon

Grave of the Fireflies is among the best anime and best war movies ever made. Powerful and essential. Get the Blu-ray today for $11, but just remember that it doesn’t come with any tissues.











TOP GAMING DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister (eBay)

Xbox Live Gold is basically a requisite add-on for your Xbox One, but don’t get suckered into paying the full $60. While supplies last, here’s an entire year for $45.

Assassin’s Creed Origins is largely a return to form for the series, and you can pick it up for just $30 on Amazon today. At the very least, you can use it as an interactive museum of ancient Egypt.

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, Amazon’s marked them down to $64 today.

These were briefly available for $50 a couple of weeks ago, but that deal was an extreme outlier. Other than that, $64 is one of the best prices we’ve seen, even if it’s only a modest discount from its usual $70.

Civilization VI [iPad] | $30 | iTunes | Via in-app purchase

Firaxis and Aspyr squeezing the complete Civilization VI experience onto iOS is one of the great achievements of our time, and if you missed the game’s $30 launch sale, it’s back until the end of the month. The game is free to download and play for 60 turns, and the $30 unlock is via an in-app purchase.

Into the Breach + FTL | $15 | Humble

Into the Breach is out today, and if you own a Windows PC, you should rush to download it. If you buy it from the Humble Store for $15, you’ll also get a free copy of the studio’s last (also excellent) game, FTL.

And as always, if you’re a Humble Monthly member, you’ll get an extra 10% off at checkout, in addition to a host of other benefits and free games.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

Name brand gaming mice don’t need to cost more than a new release game: This Logitech G300s is only $20 today, matching the best deal we’ve ever seen.

Despite the low price, you still get nine programmable buttons, three onboard memory profiles (with different lighting colors to help you distinguish them), and a 2500 DPI sensor. Plus, it’s perfectly symmetrical, so lefties can use it too. That’s a lot of mouse for the price.

Screenshot: Humble

The newest Humble Bundle doesn’t have any video games in it; but it does have books that’ll teach you how to make them. Specifically, 15 books focused on programming and game development. As usual, they’re split among three different price tiers, and you can get them all for as little as $15.

Screenshot: Amazon

Update 2/26: This deal is back, if you missed it last week.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, it’s down to $45 right now on Amazon, the best price they’ve ever listed.

Graphic: Shep McAllister (Amazon)

I’ll never understand how, in 2017, Microsoft still ships Xbox One controllers without built-in rechargeable batteries, but at least there’s an easy fix. Get two battery packs and a charging cradle for $17 today with promo code JTJYWWXJ. You don’t have to use the cradle if you don’t want to; any microUSB cable will do the job.

Update 2/23: Humble just added a new, temporary perk. If you prepay for a year of Humble Monthly, you’ll get a bonus $20 Humble wallet credit, which you can spend on anything in the Humble Store, or on any Humble Bundle.



It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

