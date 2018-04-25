The mini Instant Pot, an inexpensive foam mattress, a smart Nest security cam, and more kick off today’s best deals.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anyone with a Qi-compatible phone knows that you can never have too many wireless charging pads scattered around your house, and today on Amazon, you can save on your choice from Anker. The 10W model will charge compatible Android phones faster than the 5W model, but the cheaper one will suffice for overnight charging, and they’ll both charge iPhones at the same speed.



Photo: PIcaso Lab

Your laptop is one of the most expensive things you own, and it deserves to be treated as such. Rather than throwing it roughshod into your bag, slip it into one of PicasoLabs’ beautiful, hand-stitched leather sleeves, now back on sale just for our readers, this weekend only.



Jesus Diaz raved about these and interviewed the creator on Gizmodo a few years ago, and now you can pick your own from Amazon for 15% off with promo code KINJA015, plus $8 if you want it engraved.

There are several options available, and prices will vary depending on the size of your laptop. They’re all designed specifically for various MacBook models, but compare measurements, and you could probably find one to fit your Windows Ultrabook as well. No matter which one you choose, you’ll save 15% at checkout with that promo code.



Photo: Amazon

Anker’s breaking out all of their audio products into a new SoundCore band, and they’re celebrating the launch by releasing their first ever over-ear headphones.



The Soundcore by Anker Vortex features 40mm drivers, a 20 hour battery, and the ability to plug in an AUX cable and use them in wired mode if you forgot to charge them. They also fold up for easy transport in your bag, and of course, come with Anker’s hassle-free 18 month warranty.

For a limited time, you can save $10 on the launch price with prom code VOTX3032, bringing them down to $60.

Solar USB chargers are great for camping trips, but they can also give you peace of mind if you’re ever stuck in a situation without electricity for any extended period. Two different models from Aukey are on sale today (a 28W model and a 21W model), just be sure to note the promo codes.

Nest Cam IQ | $200 | Woot | 2-Pack also available for $340

Nest’s high-end IQ security cameras include high end optics, yes. But their real secret sauce is their ability to differentiate a person from a moving object, and a face you know from a face that shouldn’t be in your home. You can also combine them with a Nest Aware subscription to save your recordings to the cloud, set activity zones, and get intelligent alerts no matter where you are in the world.

Today only, Woot will sell you one camera for $200, or a 2-pack for $340, a $100 and $160 discount, respectively. I wouldn’t be surprised if this one sold out early.

Photo: Amazon

The original reader-favorite Yi action cam has spawned an entire product line, and the new entry level model just got its biggest discount yet.



The Yi Discovery lacks the electronic image stabilization of the more expensive Yi Lite, and can only take 8 MP stills compared to 16 MP, but they both shoot 4K/20 and 1080/60 footage, and at just $45 with promo code AN2L4WTX, the Discovery is worth checking out if you just need a rugged camera that can handle the basics.

Photo: Amazon

Wireless earbuds are a dime a dozen, but if you prefer over-ears, Ghostek’s well-reviewed soDrop 2s are also on sale today for $56 after clipping the 20% coupon, the best deal we’ve ever seen. They run for 14 hours on a charge and boast a 4.2 star review average, so if you’re a fan of their angular design, they’re definitely worth a listen.

Photo: Amazon

Even if you already have some Bluetooth headphones that you like, it’s not a bad idea to grab a spare set to keep in a gym bag or suitcase that you can use in a pinch. These Aukey Latitudes are the current Wirecutter runner-up pick for best cheap Bluetooth headphones, and include three EQ modes that you can toggle at the touch of a button.



Photo: Amazon

Unless you really need to print in color, Brother makes some of the only printers worth buying, and their small office-friendly MFCL2710DW is on sale for a consumer-level price today.



Like Brother’s home printers, this model spits out about 32 pages per minute, includes Wi-Fi connectivity, uses inexpensive and long-lasting toner, and just generally works much more reliably than any inkjet printer out there. The biggest advantage of this model over a consumer-level HL-series printer is that it includes a document feeder for the scanner, meaning it can automatically scan 50 pages in a row with no user input. You might use that feature, like, once, but you’ll probably be really glad you have it.

$120 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on this model, so list that inkjet printer of yours on Craigslist, and go lock in your order.

Photo: Anker

With its premium nylon construction and 6,000+ bend lifespan, Anker’s PowerLine+ run laps around Apple’s own Lightning cables, at a lower price point. For a limited time, you can get a pair of 6' cables for just $22. It’s one of the best things you’ll buy for yourself this year.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

What were they thinking inventing this surge protector and not calling it the Power Tower? Missed marketing opportunities aside, it comes with a whopping 18 outlets, four USB ports, and its own 6.5' retractable power cord. Plus, it rotates for optimum space-saving. Get it for $25 today with promo code LTC9MR54.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

Photo: Amazon

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that. The newest, pint-sized 3 qt. Instant Pot Mini wants a permanent home on your kitchen counter, and it’s down to $56 in today’s Amazon Gold Box, the best price of the year.



And in case you missed it yesterday, the 6 qt. and 8 qt. Instant Pot Ultras are both $20 off as well. Compared to the Duo, they have an easier-to-use UI, automatic altitude compensation, and a few extra cooking modes.

While Instant Pots are best known for cooking foods quickly, they’re also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Basically it’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own. Even if you already have one, I don’t need to tell you that these could make great Mother’s Day gifts as well, even if you already have one of your own.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Desperate times call for desperate measures. Bonsai trees have been a Japanese tradition for thousands of years, and maybe you can add a bit more zen to your life in a more natural way with this Gold Box. Choose from a 15 different kinds of trees like jade, maple, juniper, and more.



Photo: Amazon

You’re not a true internet user until you’ve bought a mattress online, sight unseen. These highly rated Linenspa 10" mattresses combine four layers of foam into one big block of comfort, and they’re marked down to just $150-$300 today, depending on the size you need.



Unlike a lot of mattress-in-a-box deals, this one doesn’t offer a 100 night free trial. You can return it within 30 days, but supposedly, you’d have to pay the return shipping yourself. That being said, they have good reviews, they’re incredibly cheap, and they’d be perfect for a guest room, even if you don’t want to take the risk for your own bed.

Photo: Amazon

It’s not the sexiest vacuum out there—you still have to plug it in, in the year 2018—but the Bissell CleanView Rewind Deluxe has terrific reviews, and includes a washable filter, a retractable cord, and edge-to-edge suction that cleans those tricky corners around your baseboards.



It typically sells for around $100-$120 on Amazon, but you can get it for an all-time low $81 in today’s Gold Box.

You’ve listed these AmazonBasics Velvet Suit Hangers as one of your all-time favorite hangers. They’re lined with velvet to keep slinky shirts from slipping and they’re cheap, really cheap today. Priced at just $18 for a 50-pack, that’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen in months. This is perfect timing as you move your spring wardrobe out of storage.

I was in the camp of people that felt like aromatherapy diffusers were glorified Glade plug-ins. And they are to some extent, but the fact you can use natural essential oils to create the scent, rather than whatever Glade uses, is a real game changer. The peppermint and eucalyptus scents can help with migraines and sinus headaches, as well help humidify the air during drier weather.

This Mynt diffuser is just $10 (with code MYNTGIFT), has a mid-sized 100ml tank and doubles as an LED light with 7 colors options. If you buy two, you’ll save a little more. Simply add both to your cart and enter promo code MYNT3173. Throw in this 8-pack of essential oils at $14 with code RUPPT5FC, and you’re all set. Plus, these make great gifts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

White noise isn’t just for adults; it can be great for infants too, and you can also save 15% right now on the new, baby-friendly LectroFan Kinder. The Kinder includes over 75 sounds (including lullabies), has a soothing, color shifting night light built-in, and can even be controlled from outside your baby’s room with a smartphone app. Just use code 15OffKinder at checkout to get it for $51, an all-time low.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

There’s always that one person in your life that has nothing on their walls. Add some awesome to someone’s life, or upgrade your own bare walls with rad prints during this 30% off sitewide at Pop Chart Lab. Check out their newest prints, like Every Emjoi Ever and Marvel Origins: A Sequential Compendium. Enter the code CHARTWEATHER at checkout to see your discount.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

At long last, Amazon has a brand new snack sample box up for order, and it’s basically free.



Spend $10 to get eight or more snack samples to munch on, and then use the included $10 credit to buy more of your favorites. The exact contents of the box will vary, but RXBARS cost about $2 each at the store, and it seems like you’ll get a nice mix of healthy options and indulgent junk food.

Smart plugs are like a gateway drug into home automation, and TP-Link’s is down to $20 on Amazon right now, a match for the best price we’ve seen. This basically lets you control any device with an on/off switch from your phone, or even with your voice via an Echo device.

The first time we posted a deal on wool dryer balls, you guys bought thousands of them. Today’s deal is from a different brand, but $8 for a half-dozen (with code 799yazer) is a fantastic deal.

Even (or perhaps, especially) in the age of laptops and tablets, many people prefer the tactile experience of jotting down notes with an actual pen and paper, and the most tactile experience of all comes from the Ghost Paper Notebook.



Rather than simply printing lines on the sheet to keep your letters straight, Ghost Paper’s lines are very slightly embossed, giving your pen an actual base from which to start each character. Shane tried one of these out earlier this year and loved it, and you can get your own notebook for $5 off today with promo code KINJA501. If you need a unique Mother’s Day gift idea, this could definitely fit the bill.

Ghost Paper also comes in stationery form now, and you can get a set for just $10. That’s half the usual price, and the discount is due to a defect on the cartons that hold the paper and envelopes, though those are in perfect condition, which is all that really matters. Just add it to your cart, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Outfit your next backyard barbecue with these discounted lawn games from Amazon. They have all the classics like giant Jenga, cornhole, a very American cornhole, and this bags and washer toss combo game, all at or very near their best prices ever. Drink in hand is required for game play.



Image: Amazon

Prevent all the stuff in your trunk from rolling around with this handy $11 organizer. It has big compartments for umbrellas, jumper cables, first aid kits, and all that stuff we’re supposed to keep in our cars. Just remember to enter code 3P4WP6G5 at checkout.

This 3-pack of best-selling Rubbermaid FreshWorks Produce Storage containers is not at its lowest price, but it is a good $5 - $7 less than usual.



For $21, you get one 6.3-cup and two larger 17.3-cup containers. These containers can keep food fresh for about 80% longer than store packaging, but, if history is any indication, this deal will spoil quickly.

Photo: Amazon

If you’re traveling abroad, you unfortunately have to throw your minimalist, front pocket wallet to the wind. But this Zero Grid RFID-protected passport wallet is just large enough to hold that oversized passport (and not a centimeter bigger), as well as cash and up to 10 credit cards. Get it for $22 today with promo code VYYAK63T.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It was a little late to the party, but spring is finally here for most of the country, and you can enjoy it to the fullest with these zero gravity outdoor lounge chairs. Get two of them in the color of your choice (except brown and grey) for just $60 with promo code BESTCHOICEGRAVITY. That should leave you with more money to spend on other patio essentials like string lights, or drinks to put in the built-in cupholders.



As you know, keeping your knives sharp keeps you safer, since you’ll have to use less pressure to slice. A whetstone (or water stone) is how the pros keep their knives in the best shape, and this one is just $9 today, the cheapest it’s been for almost 11 months So, if you’re looking to do your own knife sharpening, get this deal before it’s gone. I would recommend watching a couple of videos on how to do it, if you’ve never tried before.

Vacuuming is simultaneously the worst chore, and the chore most easily and cheaply pawned off to a robot.

While it lacks the brand recognition of a Roomba, and we can’t personally vouch for them like we can for the Eufy RoboVac 11, this ECOVACS vacuum has solid reviews, and are insanely affordable today at $159 with promo code ECOVACS1. You can even control it from your phone, which is very rare in this price range.

Photo: Breda, Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you don’t know about Dallas-based Breda, you need to. The watch brand creates minimalist, easy-to-wear styles of watches that aren’t overworked or over priced. And we’ve got an exclusive discount for you. Use the code MOM35 and grab the Agnes, Baer, and Joule for 35% off.



Note: The code works for any regular-price watch as well.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The Kryptonite Kryptolok Series 2 bike lock comes bearing a 4.1 star review average from over 2,000 customers, and is one of the most popular bike locks on the market. Amazon’s marked it down to an all-time low $24 today, so pedal on over there before they sell out.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Alternative Apparel is one of those brands that is perfect for sustainable, green-made basics. if only it were a few bucks cheaper, but it is expensive for good reason. Well, right now you can grab a bunch of organic and “clean living” styles for 30% off with the code CLEAN30. Stock up on basics while saving the planet (and some money).



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Privé Revaux turned the sunglass industry on its head last year with a wide variety of attractive frames for just $30 each, but you can get them for even less today with 20% promo code PRSPRING.



Everything they sell on Amazon is eligible, so be sure to look beyond the main page. The Men’s and Women’s sections have a lot more styles, and some frames, like the new Madelaine Collection are only available from the New Arrivals dropdown menu. The unisex Commando aviators are Privé’s most popular though, so feel free to start with those.

Privé now sells a couple of blue light-blocking computer glasses as well that you could grab with this sale. They aren’t sunglasses, and they obviously aren’t prescription, but they could be just what you need if suffer from eyestrain at work.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Now backordered, but you can still place your order at this price.

If you’ve got the space for it, this Gold’s Gym Olympic Bench includes a six roll leg developer, a preacher pad, and a full rack. Basically, everything you need for a good workout, except the weights. Today’s $139 price is within $10 for an all-time low, and comes with free shipping despite weighing more than 100 pounds. Sincerest apologies to your delivery driver.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

May the Fourth isn’t actually here for another week and a half, but ThinkGeek is cashing in on the impending Star Wars frenzy. They’re taking up to 80% off four pages worth of merchandise. Everything from t-shirts and socks to animatronic Porgs. There’s even a freakin’ R2-D2 french press.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Update: Cole Haan removed the $175+ threshold, so it’s now 30% off any order.

If reliability is something you crave in a pair of shoes (if it isn’t, you may need to reconsider), I bet you have Cole Haan in your closet. And if you’re looking for a new pair but don’t want to spend the normal asking price, Cole Haan is taking 30% off any order of $175+ during their Semi-Annual Event. Plus, you’ll get free shipping on everything. Finally get a pair of ZERØGRAND’s (or the newer 2.ZERØGRAND’s) or maybe a pair of sandals for whenever the weather decides to cooperate.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Alton Brown is everyone’s favorite quirky science teacher/chef/TV star. His 2016 book, EveryDayCook features recipes that Alton actually cooks himself on a regular basis, so you know they have to be good. You can download it to your Kindle for just $2 today.

Screenshot: Humble

Whether you’re actively planning a trip, or just like reading travel books for the escapism, you’ll want to check out Humble’s collaboration with Lonely Planet.



You can pay what you want for up to 20 DRM-free travel ebooks, including guides to specific locations, and books focusing on specific topics like beer tourism, or learning languages. Just note that you’ll have to pay at least $15 to get all of the books, but you can get a few of them by contributing just $1.

Screenshot: Amazon

If you’re a Prime member who’s never had a Kindle Unlimited membership before, you can get three months of the service right now for just $2. That gives you unlimited access to over a million ebooks and magazines, including thousands with Audible narration. Just note that after three months, you’ll automatically renew at the standard $10 per month, so be sure to cancel your membership if you don’t want it to continue.



Screenshot: Humble

The vast majority of Humble’s game bundles focus on PC games, but their latest collaboration with Capcom and SEGA is just for PlayStation owners.



The bundle includes a dozen titles (seven for PS4, three for PS3, and two for the Vita), including hits like Alien Isolation, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered, and Mega Man Legacy Collection. As always, you can name your own price, but you’ll need to pay at least $15 to get all of the games.

As an added bonus, Humble Monthly members (you are a Humble Monthly member, right?) who unlock the highest tier will also get $2 added to their Humble Wallets.

If you own a decent PC, but don’t have a copy of Rocket League, it’s down to just $12 today on Amazon, within $2 of the best price they’ve ever offered. Just be prepared to lose your job and forsake all of your most important relationships as you play this game for 80 straight hours without any sense of time passing.

Preorder Yao Stone | $14 | Kickstarter

If you’ve grown tired of your fidget spinners and fidget cubes, Yao Stone might be your hand’s newest obsession.

Yao Stone is basically a smooth worry stone that feels nice in the hand, and a 3x3 array of magnets embedded inside let you click or spin a magnetic disc around on the surface. You can even reverse the polarity of the disc by flipping it over, resulting in a different level of resistance.

They sent me one to try out, and while the flesh-colored plastic is a little off-putting, and I’m worried that I may eventually lose the disc, I’ve barely been able to put the thing down. Fortunately, it comes in a variety of colors.

You can preorder a Yao Stone for $14 on Kickstarter, though with just over two weeks left in the campaign, there’s a pretty good chance this one will fall short. I really do like the thing though, and if you enjoy fidget toys, you probably will too.

Graphic: Twitch

If you have Amazon Prime, congrats, you also have Twitch Prime. And if you have Twitch Prime, you get some free PC games every month, no strings attached.



Starting on May 1, you’ll get access to six new games, including Gone Home and Psychonauts, just for starters. All you have to do is connect your Prime and Twitch accounts here, then check back on May 1 to download your games. There’s also still time to download April’s games, which include Steamworld Dig 2 and Tales From the Borderlands. Just click the loot icon on the top of your Twitch homepage to find all of the freebies. Once you add them to your library, they’re yours to keep, even if you cancel your Prime membership further down the road.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Replacing a hard drive with an SSD is one of the most worthwhile upgrades you perform on a computer, and Samsung’s 860 EVO is one of the best drives out there. The 1TB model is currently marked down to an all-time low $280, and for the rest of this week, they’re also throwing in a copy of Far Cry 5 for PC. You’ll receive an email with a game download code after your drive ships.



