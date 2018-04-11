Power up this Wednesday with discounts on Eneloop rechargeable batteries, the insanely popular Instant Pot, a waterproof Alexa speaker, and more.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Andrew Liszewski

Ultimate Ears added Alexa to one of the best Bluetooth speakers around, and you should absolutely buy it today.



The UE Blast is basically a UE Boom, but with all the voice control benefits of Alexa added in. It’s always sold for $180-$230, but today only, Amazon’s marked it all the way down to $100, in a variety of colors.

That’s the same price you’d pay for a regular Amazon Echo, but unlike Amazon’s first party speaker, you can take the Blast anywhere, including underwater. Hell, it could worth buying even if were to just live on your countertop, since it sounds way better than a standard Echo, though Gizmodo’s review notes that it’s not quite as fast at responding to your voice.

This is a Gold Box deal, but I wouldn’t be surprised if it sells out early. If you aren’t seeing the right price, be sure to check the other colors.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

It’s time to purge your life of vile microUSB cables. This Anker PowerCore 13,000mAh battery pack replaces the standard microUSB input with a USB-C port, and also includes a USB-C cable for recharging. That’s literally the only difference between this and a standard PowerCore—the USB-C port is only for recharging the battery, not charging your gadgets—but here’s hoping they make the same switch to all of their batteries soon.



Get it for $25 today with $5 off promo code ANKERPC3.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Alex Cranz (Gizmodo)

Trackball fans, bow before your new god.



The Logitech MX ERGO has most of the buttons, customization options, and advanced features of Logitech’s high-end wireless mice, plus a big-ass trackball for people with wrist issues, or anyone who just prefers to use one. But the ERGO earns its name from a unique hinge that allows you to tilt the mouse up to 20 degrees off axis, allowing for a more comfortable fit.

$85 is the best price Amazon’s ever listed on the mouse, so grab one before the price goes back up.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

We’ve seen USB battery packs that can jump start a car, and we’ve seen USB battery packs that can charge USB-C-powered devices at full speed, but this is the first we’ve found that can do both. Get it for $72 with promo code ICLEVER888.



This 20,000mAh battery pack from iClever includes USB-C Power Delivery, which can push up to 30W to your high-powered USB-C devices, sufficient to charge a 12" MacBook at full speed, or charge your Nintendo Switch in portable mode while you’re playing a game. There are also two standard USB ports for phones and other devices, including one with Quick Charge 3.0 support.

The battery’s other neat trick is a set of detachable jumper cables that can start a dead car battery. It’s rated for 800A, which should be sufficient to start basically any regular car engine, up to 8L (or 6.5L if it’s a diesel vehicle). People never think they need one of these things until they really, really need one.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

This Aukey surge protector orients its four AC outlets and two USB ports to the side, which is great for hiding behind furniture. But it’s also a night light and phone stand, which is sort of contradictory to the furniture thing, but I guess you could use it either way. Get it for $16 with promo code AUKEPX06.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Curved TVs might be a gimmick, but curved computer monitors actually make some sense, because you actually sit close enough to them for the curve to wrap around your periphery.



This 32" curved monitor from Samsung is available for $190 today as a refurb. I wish it was higher resolution than 1080p, but that’s still a solid price for a monitor of this size.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re making the switch to rechargeable batteries, the best place to start is the Eneloop Power Pack. With eight AAs, two AAAs, two C and D spacers, and a charger, it has everything you need to fit most battery-powered electronics you have in your house.



$31 isn’t an all-time low, but it’s the first discount we’ve seen this year, and about $5 less than usual.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker has a new Qi chargers out, and it’s among the first ones you can buy outside of an Apple Store that support 7.5W iPhone charging (only available on the iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus), rather than just 5W. It’s marked down to $32 right now, which is $18 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen by $7.



In addition to 7.5W iOS charging, it also supports 10W charging for compatible Samsung phones, thanks to the included Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger which supplies enough amperage to support the faster speeds.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

There are precious few battery packs out there with USB-C power delivery, and this 26,500mAh model from Aukey is one of the most affordable we’ve seen.



In addition to the two standard USB output ports, the USB-C port works as both an input and high-speed output port that can charge a 12" MacBook at full speed. It’s pretty huge, but 26,500mAh should be enough juice to power your devices for hours or days on end. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYBP2 at checkout to get it for $56.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Mpow raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. You can also connect it anything with RCA or 3.5mm outputs too, which ought to cover just about any audio device in your home. Just be sure to use promo code KELM5DWI at checkout to get it for $28.

Are Amazon’s Fire Tablets as fast and as capable as the latest iPads? Of course not. But they’re perfectly respectable media consumption devices, and all three sizes are on sale today for Prime members only, to go along with the company’s (better-than-intended) Kindle sale.



Today only, you can save $15 on the 7", $25 on the 8", or $40 on the 10" model. I think the sweet spot for this deal is the 8" model for $55. It’s only $20 more than the 7", and has a better screen, much better battery life, better speakers, and twice the built-in storage.

Photo: Amazon

Seemingly out of nowhere, Amazon just started offering Prime members some of the best deals we’ve ever seen on Kindle e-readers. You can save $30 on the entry-level Kindle, bringing it down to $50, but our advice would be to spend $30 more on the Paperwhite, which is sharper and includes a backlight. Whichever you choose, you won’t see the discount until checkout.

Yi makes our readers’ favorite budget action cam, and now, they’ve brought that expertise to an extremely affordable dash cam.



$28 gets you the Yi Dash Cam today (with promo code ILVGZV3N), this model doesn’t support 1080/60 recording like another Yi dash cam we’ve seen (you’re stuck with 1080/30), but it does have Wi-Fi for easy offloading of clips onto your phone.

Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual. I have this exact card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker makes smart plugs now, because Anker makes everything, and the compact model is down to an all-time low $19 today, while supplies last.



Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule the Eufy Smart Plug Mini with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring feature is a great inclusion at this price. Plus, its slim design means it won’t block the other outlet on a receptacle, so you can plug something else in (including a second smart plug).

Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



Advertisement

For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot IP-DUO60 down to $86, or $14 less than usual. While that’s not as good as deals we saw late last year, including a nice $69 one-day deal, it is the best deal Amazon’s run on it in 2018.

If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

The Timbuk2 Copilot is already one of your favorite roller carry-on bags, so why not pick one up for 30% off? Use the code TRAVEL at checkout and get 30% off, plus free shipping, not only the Copilot Luggage Roller, but also their Quest Duffel Roller as well. You’ll be set with options for how to stuff as many clothes into a carry-on as possible.

Our readers have bought thousands of OxyLED’s T-02 motion-sensing light strips over the years, but if you’ve found them to be to annoying to charge, the new T-04 is a great upgrade.



Advertisement

Like the T-02, the T-04 can attach to basically any surface via the included adhesive strips, and will automatically light up when it detects motion in the dark. The main difference is the battery: rather than charging AAAs or plugging in a microUSB cable, the T-04's battery pack is fully detachable, and plugs directly into any USB charging port. I have a couple of these set up around my apartment, and they work extremely well. Get two of them today for an all-time low $28 with promo code CODQE2IC.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Advertisement

The drill sold for as low as $99 a few times around the holiday season, but it’s more recently been priced around $145-$160.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you cook regularly, getting a quality set of pots and pans is a must. Our readers have bought thousands and thousands of All-Clad tri-ply skillets, so if you’re ready to take the jump and get a whole tri-ply set, today’s price on Amazon is the best we’ve seen all year.

The 10-piece set includes 8 inch and 10 inch fry pans, 2 quart and 3 quart sauce pans with lids, 3 quart sauté pan with lid, and 8 quart stockpot with lid. But these aren’t regular stainless pans, they’re tri-ply bonded meaning they have a layer of durable stainless steel encapsulating an aluminum core, which heats more evenly than their cheaper counterparts.

Typically priced around $700, today’s $571 price tag is great discount. If that still feels like a big chunk of change, consider that these will likely last a lifetime.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Upgrade your current pitcher to this 10-cup Brita. It’s just $26 today after you clip the $3 off coupon and, with its larger capacity, you’ll have to refill it less often. Unfortunately, it won’t stop your bad roommate from consistently leaving it empty on the kitchen counter.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

It might be counterintuitive, but the sharper the knife is, the safer it is to use, since a sharper knife requires less force to slice. This Chef’s Choice sharpener uses 100% diamond wheels to manually sharpen both serrated and non-serrated knives. Today’s price of $22 is a good ~$15 discount from the usual and an all-time low.

Photo: Abraham Osorio (Unsplash)

If Machu Picchu is on your bucket list, Gate 1 Travel’s new vacation package is worth a look.



Starting at $1,899 per person (with $250 off promo code TZWAPB), you’ll get flights into and out of Miami (other cities are available), 10 nights of first class accommodations in five different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and yes, entrance to Machu Picchu, plus a ton of other great sights in Peru and Bolivia.

Note: If the link isn’t working, try pausing your ad blocker.

If you want to take a jaunt across the pond, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) is also offering a great package deal on a trip to Ireland, with an extra $230 off per person when you use code TZWAER.

Every package includes roundtrip airfare from the US cities into and out of Dublin, seven hotel nights in four different cities, all of your transfers, a bunch of meals, guided tours, and entry fees.

By default, this package is for nine nights (two on a plane) and two people, but you can add more of both, and fly out of basically any airport, though prices will vary by location and date. Dates are available starting in late October through next April, so be sure to check the calendar to get the best deal. Just be sure to remember the promo code TZWAER to find prices as low as $1399 per person, and have a Guinness for us once you get there.

Brown Sugar Cinnamon and Strawberry are the only Pop-Tart flavors worth a damn, and you can save 35% on a 32-count box of both today. You’ll also save a little extra if you use Subscribe & Save, which you can cancel after your first order ships.



Anker’s home goods brand, Eufy, just put its crazy-popular copper string lights back on sale for an all-time low $7. This set doesn’t include a remote, but if you plug it into a cheap smart plug, you’ll be able to control it with your smartphone or smart speaker.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



This Vogek sphere mold is just $9 today with promo code MD42WNUT, and if you take pride in your drinks, it’s worth every penny.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. Right now, they’re giving you a deal you won’t want to miss. Grab a pair of men’s 247 Sports, using the code KINJA247, for just $45 and free shipping. Plus, they have a ton of other footwear and apparel markdowns across the site as well.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

Your feet deserve a little TLC every once in a while, especially if your job requires you to be on them all day. This Mynt foot massager heats and delivers a deep tissue massage, all for just $40 with promo code MYNTFOOT. $40 is the lowest price we’ve seen and about $12 less than the last time we posted this product, so go ahead and grab this while it lasts.

Preorder Heroclip | Indiegogo

Heroclip, the carabiner with a hook on it, is coming out with new sizes and designs, and you can preorder yours at a significant discount through Indiegogo.

That rotating hook means you can hang your carabiner off tent poles, tree branches, or anything else, while leaving the actual carabiner free to clip onto your stuff. It’s one of those things you might not immediately see a use for, but will come in handy far more often than you’d expect. There are lots of tiers and preorder bundles available, with delivery expected in August or September.

If you don’t want to wait, you can just buy the current model (equivalent to the new Medium size) on Amazon.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Every person should have a good pair of sneakers and workout clothes in their closet that can actually function during athletic activities. If you haven’t gotten around to getting an actual pair of athletic shoes or need to layer up for your runs, New Balance is taking an extra 20% off their recently reduced styles when you use the code RECYCLE at check out.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you need anything for the outdoors, Backcountry has it on sale. Take up to 30% off over 1,700 items from “big brands,” which include Big Agnes, Helinox, Mammut, Marmot, and Patagonia. Outerwear, layering pieces, bags, and more are discounted, so maybe it’s time to think about going for a spring camping trip.

Preorder Western Rise Evolution Pants | Kickstarter

Western Rise already makes some of our favorite shirts and henleys, and their new pants don’t disappoint.



Shane has been trying the Evolution pants for awhile now, and you should read his full impressions here, but the main takeaway is that the pants’ suplex nylon material is durable, lightweight, and water resistant enough to wear on a hike, but also looks good enough to wear to work, or a nice dinner.

Western Rise is taking preorders for the pants through Kickstarter at a solid discount, and they’ve already blown through their funding goal, though just note that the pants aren’t expected to ship until December.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

The price on this 4.4-star rated scale weighs in at just $23 today, the best we’ve ever seen. Not only does it display weight, it also tell you your BMI, body fat, muscle mass, hydration, and bone density, which is very impressive for a scale at this price point.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

They don’t have the delightful 80's sound track of the movies, being comics and all, but if you like Guardians of the Galaxy, ComiXology is having a huge sale right now on digital comics. Single issues are just $1 each, and collections start at just $3, so make like a Groot, and leaf through the options.

iTunes gift card discounts are noticeably less common than they used to be, and while we do see 20% discounts from time to time, a $100 iTunes gift card for $85 is still a solid deal if you pay for apps, movies, Apple Music, or iCloud storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

1. Download the Swych app for iOS or Android.

2. Click on the PlayStation Store gift card in the gift card directory.

3. Select the $20 card.

4. Use promo code AprilGames to save $5.

5. Check out and receive your digital gift card.

You can actually do this two times per account, so that’s $40 worth of PlayStation credit for $30 that you can spend on games, DLC, and media.

Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s newest games bundle is a boon for strategy fans. You can name your own price and download the likes of Endless Space, Planetary Annihilation: Titans, Empire: Total War, Tooth and Tail, and more. As always, the games are all DRM-free, and while you can name your own price, you’ll need to pay at least $12 to unlock them all.

Rime [Switch] | $26 | Amazon

Life is stressful these days, which is why we need games like Rime now more than ever. It looks pretty as hell, and lets you casually explore a beautiful island, solve puzzles, and find secrets at the pace of your choosing. Get the Nintendo Switch version for an all-time low $26, while it lasts.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The green shell isn’t for everyone, but $4 is as cheap as we’ve ever seen a Nintendo Switch carrying case.



The red shell model is also just $6, and includes homing capabilities.

Screenshot: Humble

The clock just reset on Humble Monthly, and next month’s early access games are Kerbal Space Program, Dead Rising 4, and Ruiner. As always, Humble Monthly is only $12 per month (or less if you prepay for longer time periods), and includes a cache of PC games each month, plus 10% off in the Humble Store, and extra benefits on certain Humble Bundles. The best part? Even if you cancel your membership, every game you add to your Steam library is yours to keep.



So if you sign up now, you’ll get the three aforementioned games, plus a bunch more when the month unlocks in early May, all for $12. I have to add, landing on Mun for the first time in Kerbal Space Program is a top 3 all-time gaming moment for me.

