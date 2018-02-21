Finally get yourself a Nintendo Switch, dig through a DEWALT tools Gold Box, find a refurbished MacBook, and more.

Rakuten’s running another of its popular sitewide sales today, with 10% off all orders with promo code SAVE10, or 15% off any $100+ order with code SAVE15. You can check out their promo page to scan all of the deals, but we’ve listed a few of our favorites below.



Note: You must be signed into a Rakuten account to have the option to use promo codes.

We’ve seen a handful of deals on LG’s OLED TVs for around $1500 (55") and $2200 ($65"), but if you don’t mind buying a refurb, Woot has the best prices we’ve ever seen today, by no small margin.

As you’d expect from any high-end TV these days, that gets you a 4K panel and Dolby Vision HDR, but OLED technology means the blacks will be far richer, and the colors more vibrant than any LCD-based screen you can buy. While they last, the 55" is only $1100, and the 65" is going for $1800, with free shipping for Prime members, or $5 shipping for everyone else.

Apple’s 12" MacBook is one of the thinnest and most travel-friendly laptops out there, and you can get the original 2015 model with 256GB of storage and an upgraded Core M5 processor for $800 from Amazon today, or double your SSD for $100 more, as long as you don’t mind buying a refurb.

Again, this computer is a few years old at this point, and it wasn’t exactly a powerhouse when it was originally released. But if you just need a travel-friendly Mac, and don’t need it to be particularly powerful, this is one of the best deals we’ve seen.

You all have bought a ton of Brother monochrome laser printers, and with good reason! But if you really need to be able to print in color, today’s your lucky day.



The Brother HL-3170CDW has all the features you’d expect from a Brother printer, including wireless networking (including AirPrint and Google Cloud Print), and the ability to spit out roughly 20 pages per minute, but with the added bonus of printing in color.

$169 is a little more than you’d spend on a monochrome printer, but that’s the best price Amazon’s listed since the holiday season, so it’s time to kiss that inkjet goodbye.

At 43", this TCL 4K TV is probably smaller than you’d want for your main home theater, but it could be an awesome bedroom TV, and $300 is the best price Amazon’s listed outside of a very short-lived (as in, hours) $255 sale. Even at that price, you get built-in Roku software and HDR10 support.



You can also upgrade to 49" for $30 more.

Dell’s P2715Q 4K monitor has always been one of the most affordable 27” 4K IPS display on the market, but today, it’s all the way down to $400, within $20 of the best price we’ve seen.



If you aren’t familiar, IPS displays boast superior color accuracy and viewing angles compared to the TN panels you’ll find in most inexpensive 4K monitors. I own the 24” model of this exact monitor, and I absolutely love it, just make sure your computer is powerful enough to drive it.

Whether you’re looking to start a podcast, or just want your Skype calls to sound better, the Blue Snowball is one of the most popular affordable USB microphones you can buy, and Amazon’s offering the murdered out black version for for $40 today, or about $10 less than usual.

Nebula Capsule | $296 | Amazon

Anker, as you probably know by now, makes a lot of products. But I don’t think any of them are as ambitious as the Nebula Capsule, a surprisingly good portable projector shrunk down to the size of a soda can.

At this size, the Capsule is obviously not as bright as a projector you’d permanently mount to your ceiling, and its standard definition resolution won’t dazzle, but it can run for hours on a charge, and has great audio built in, making it ideal for an impromptu outdoor movie night, or even as a replacement for your bedroom TV. I’ve played around with it, and you can see all of my thoughts here.

For a limited time, the Capsule is marked down to $296 on Amazon, which is about $50 less than usual, and the best price we’ve seen since it was up for preorder on Indiegogo.

It’s not hard to find good deals on VPN subscriptions, but our readers’ favorite service, Private Internet Access, is notable for hardly ever running sales. Just for our readers though, they’re opening back up their holiday offer of two years for $60, down from the usual $70. That’s just $2.50 per month to protect your browsing data, get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, and more.

Whether you’re already a Verizon customer, or are looking to switch, they’re currently taking $100 off a wide variety of phones when you use promo code VZWDEAL at checkout.



The catch is that you’ll have to sign on for Verizon’s device payment plan, which divides the price of the phone up into 24 monthly payments. Once you use the promo code, your $100 discount will also be split up over the same period, reducing your monthly bill by about $4 until the phone is paid off.

You can see most of the phones here, but the same code should also work on the iPhone X and iPhone SE, which aren’t included on that page, for some reason.

An SSD is one of the best upgrades you can buy for your computer (or PS4), and $230 is the best price Amazon’s listed on this 960GB drive in over a year. That’s not as cheap as it was before the worldwide NAND shortage began a couple of years ago, but otherwise, it’s a great deal.

Wi-Fi range extenders can’t work miracles, but if there’s one spot in your house with spotty coverage, they can be a much cheaper solution than buying a new router. So at $35, why not give this one a try? We’ve seen it for less a few times in the past, but that’s still a solid deal.

This plug-in surge protector from APC does exactly what you’d want it to do: Get out of the way. Its six outlets are mounted on the sides, so you can stick it behind furniture without providing extra clearance. There are also two USB ports (on the front, sadly) for your mobile devices.



Clip the $5 coupon on the page to get it for $13, an all-time low.

With its 24 hour battery life, impressive bass, and crystal clear sound quality, the Anker SoundCore has long been our readers’ favorite affordable Bluetooth speaker, and its water-resistant successor is down to $32 today, or $8 less than usual.



The SoundCore 2 still includes dual drivers and that amazing 24 hour battery; the only real differences are a slightly tweaked design and the aforementioned water resistance. That means you can take it to the pool, the beach, or even the shower without fear.

The recent release of Qi-compatible iPhones means that wireless charging pads are flying off the shelves, and you can score Anker’s 10W model for $8 off today with promo code ANKER253.

While it’ll only charge iPhones at 5W (which is fine for overnight charging), this 10W pad can fast-charge compatible Android phones as well. I bought it for myself late last year, and use it with my iPhone X every night. I love that the edges of the pad light up temporarily when you set your phone down, so I can be sure I placed it correctly even when I’m groggy and not wearing my glasses.

Giant plugs that cover up half the outlets on your power strip should be outlawed, but until that day arrives, these short extension cords will have to do. $15 gets you a pack of 10 (with code ZT9MSNYF), which should be enough for even the most advanced home theater setups.

Anker makes a smart plug now, because Anker makes everything, and today it’s discounted to just $14, $6 less than it was for Cyber Monday. Like pretty much all of these things, you can control or schedule it with both your phone and with Alexa, and its built-in energy monitoring is a great feature at this price.





If you have any home improvement projects on the horizon, Amazon’s got a deal today that’s worth a look. $138 gets you both a 20V cordless drill driver kit and a 20V circular saw, with one battery to share between them.



Separately, these tools are currently priced at $99 each, so you’re saving over $60 by bundling. It’s part of a Gold Box deal though, so this price is only available today, or until sold out.

Here are a few other (probably less exciting) DEWALT deals available as part of the same sale. Let us know what you picked up in the comments.

We’ve all had to throw away leftovers or cuts of meat and cheese that spent a little too much time in the fridge or freezer, but vacuum sealing your foods can keep them safe from freezer burn pretty much indefinitely, and dramatically extend their shelf life everywhere else.



It sounds like an expensive proposition, but today, Amazon’s selling this well-reviewed FoodSaver FM2435 starter kit for $80. Unlike lower end FoodSavers, the 2435 includes a retractable vacuum sealing hose, allowing it to vacuum seal specially designed zipper bags, in addition to the usual heat-seal bags.

Of course you can use this to store meats in the freezer for a long time, but it can also keep cheese from molding, lettuce from wilting, or cookies from going stale, just to name a few examples. Think about how much food you throw away, and you’ll get a sense of just how quickly this purchase could pay for itself.

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges), pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap, and even lets you swap out the tap handle if you get your hands on one from a local brewery. Basically, it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover. And even when it’s not holding beer, it’ll look like a prop from a steampunk movie sitting on your kitchen shelf, which might just be its best feature.



For a limited time, the 128 oz. model is down to an all-time low $144 on Amazon, down from its usual $199. That’s $55 you’ll have left over to spend on beer to put in it.

It should be no surprise Breville makes an exceptional microwave, since they make our favorite toaster ovens, espresso machine, and more. But, their appliances typically cost a pretty penny and rarely go on sale.

However, today, you can take home this Brevile Quick Touch microwave (a sibling of the best microwave, the One Touch Crisp) for the lowest price ever, and a good $40 discount from the usual.

This One Touch has a ton of reheating and defrosting features, and although it has less crisping functionality when compared to the one Shane reviewed, it still has 10 power settings, and smart pre-set buttons for softening butter, melting chocolate, and more. So if you’re in the market for a new microwave, I wouldn’t hesitate.

If you’ve been itching to get back outside and start cooking again, today’s Home Depot sale is for you. They have the popular ceramic Kamado grills, smokers, griddles, charcoal grills, and more, all up to 20% off.

My pick would be the $254 Char-Griller Akorn Kamado Kooker, which features a 447 square inch cast iron cooking surface (which is most similar to the $1200 extra large Big Green Egg), and traps heat inside a heavily-insulated stainless steel body.

This sale will only last through the end of the day, so grab what you need before the sale goes up in smoke.

Throw away a little less plastic with these reusable food-safe, airtight bags. Both the snack size and storage size are $5 today, and can be washed and reused countless times.

You may not think you need one of these portable jump starters, and at this very moment, you probably don’t. But there will come a time where you’re late for an appointment or stuck in the middle of nowhere, and waiting around for a good samaritan to come jump your battery just isn’t a viable option.



This model from iClever puts out a whopping 600A, which is far more than most similar products, and enough to start just about any car.

If you’re sick of stubbing your toes on the way to the bathroom (or fridge, not judging) at night, Anker will sell you a 6-pack of night lights for $15 right now. These include an ambient light sensor, so they’ll only come on when it’s dark enough to make them useful.

Waste King makes some of the most highly rated garbage disposals on Amazon, and this 1/2 horsepower model is down to $49 in today’s Gold Box, the best price since 2010. I’m not sure how powerful half a horse would be, but reviewers seem satisfied to the tune of a 4.3 star average.

I’ll admit, even refurbished, and even on sale, Dyson’s AM08 pedestal fan isn’t cheap. But come on, look at the thing. I want to play Quidditch with it. $160 is more than $200 cheaper than buying it new, so if it’s been on your wishlist, today’s the day to buy.

Vremi Olive Oil Dispenser | $14 | Amazon

When you cook with olive oil, you have three choices: You can pour imprecisely, you can make a measuring spoon dirty, or you can use Vremi’s $14 olive oil dispenser, which measures out a precise amount of oil before you pour it. I know which one I would choose. Needless to say, this would also make a great gift for the home cook in your life.

If you shop at Amazon with any frequency and have Amazon Prime, you should probably already have the Amazon Prime Visa card, which offers 5% back on all Amazon purchases, as well as 2% at restaurants, gas stations, and drug stores, and 1% everywhere else.



But if those perks weren’t enough to tempt you in the past, Amazon just added Whole Foods to the 5% tier too. If you happen to do a lot of your shopping there anyway, that’s one of the best cash back offers we’ve ever seen on groceries, assuming you pay off the card every month.

If, like me, you only use your Amazon card for Amazon.com purchases, and thus don’t carry it with you in your physical wallet, remember that all Whole Foods locations accept Apple Pay and Google Pay, so you can add the Amazon card to your mobile wallet and still enjoy this new perk.

With the flick of switch, this Worx machine transforms from a leaf blower to a mulcher to a vacuum. It’s not exactly the right season, but today’s price is an all-time low and about $30 less than usual, so it’s worth it to get it now and hold on to it for a couple of months.

If a vacation to Africa has been on your radar, but you weren’t sure where to start planning, this travel package includes just about everything you need for a reasonable price, including flights.



Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) will fly you from the US to Nairobi, Kenya, which will serve as your home base for a five night wildlife sightseeing tour through the country, including two nights spent in the Masai Mara National Reserve. Your tours are included, as are your hotels, and most of your meals, and even restaurant tips. You will, however, have to provide your own camera.

Prices start under $2,000 per person with promo code TZWESK, and tours are priced from New York, though you can leave from pretty much any US airport for an additional fee. Dates are available from now through November, so there’s plenty of flexibility here.

A few steps up from the George Foreman grill you had in college, this multi-purpose grill is down $21 from its usual $80 price tag.

This one functions as a grill, waffle maker, and panini press, with the classic adjustable fat-draining slope and drip tray, if you so choose. With the digital temperature control panel, you can set your cooking temperature between 325 - 450 degrees, and all the plates are removable and dishwasher safe, so it’s a great option for low-effort cooking.

There are few things more horrifying than running out of deodorant and realizing you don’t have a spare in your bathroom cabinet, but that won’t be an issue for quite awhile if you buy this 6-pack of Degree for just over $9. Be sure to clip the $2.50 coupon, and you’ll see the discount at checkout.

Anker’s Alexa and Google Home-compatible smart bulbs have been massive hits with our readers, but the line’s been limited so far to white and tunable white bulbs, meaning color lovers had to stick to Philips Hue. That changed recently with the release of a Eufy white and color bulb, and you can stock up for $30 each today. That’s $6 less than usual, and more importantly, $20 less than the equivalent Hue bulb. Plus, you don’t need a hub to run them.



Update: Now just $45 with code CARCAMBD

Anker’s following up its incredibly popular dash cam with a new model, and you can race over to Amazon to snag one for $50, matching an all-time low.

You can read my original Roav DashCam impressions here, but the C2 model has a few differences. Notably, it operates at a wider temperature range, so if you live in an extreme climate, this is the model for you. It also upgrades the screen from 2.4" to 3", and packs in a new Sony Exmor sensor and Ambarella A12 chipset. However, unlike the original, it doesn’t include Wi-Fi, so you’ll have to plug your microSD card into a computer to export your footage.

If you hand wash a lot of dishes in the sink, Joseph Joseph’s clever washing basin helps you use less water, and its clever drain design lets water out while keeping food scraps in, so you don’t clog your plumbing. It usually sells for around $20, but you can pick it up for $16 today.



Standing desks are great for you, but adding a balance board to the mix is a low-intensity way of strengthening your core and leg muscles while you fill out spreadsheets and expense reports. This one from Gaiam is designed specifically for standing desks, and it’s never been cheaper than it is today.



Magnetic smartphone vent mounts are the sleekest and easiest way to prop up your phone in the car, and you can get two mounts from Aukey for $8 today with code AUKEY007. Even if you already have these in your own car (a pretty safe bet!), it’s worth keeping spares in your luggage for rental cars, or on your desk to use as a makeshift phone stand.

It’s February, so you probably aren’t thinking about how you’re going to keep the mosquitos at bay... but you should be.

I had been waiting to get some mosquito-free time with the Thermacell Radius since summer 2017, and unfortunately now that we finally have it, we’re still going to have to wait a few more months to test.

That said, this is still the first EPA-approved, rechargeable mosquito repeller, and if you know you’re going to be spending time in enemy territory when things get warm, this is a great time to save some money with a preorder.

Yes, Marc Jacobs makes clothing, but the brand also has a pretty stellar beauty line. I personally own mascara, eyeliner, and lipsticks from Marc Jacobs Beauty and can attest to how great they are. I also have almost a dozen of the nail lacquers and right now, they’re giving you 50% off all nail colors, including Limited Edition colors, with the code MJBNAILS.

It feels a little weird to say this, but Banana Republic has gotten real good lately. They straddle the line of business casual and trendy streetstyle and it’s kind of great. And if you’ve noticed too, it’s the best time to take advantage of it because they’re giving an extra 50% off all sale styles, no code needed. Maybe it’s time to give BR a little more respect.

At $14 for an 8-pack, these third party Sonicare DiamondClean brush heads are already way cheaper than the real ones. But when you clip the $7 coupon on the page, you can get them for less than $1 each, which is unheard of.



Dorco, the best deal in razor blades, and the only company crazy enough to make a 7-blade razor, will sell you their take on the safety razor complete with a mirror and 30 blades for $13 today with promo code KINJA221A. That’s an all-time low, and you’ll even get free shipping.

Safety razors require more skill and patience, but you will get a better shave if you use them correctly. They’re also cheaper in the long run, with replacement blades available for just a few pennies each.

Anker’s BodySense Smart Scale has been a hit since its release last year, and if it’s been on your wish list (and you’re not afraid to use it after Thanksgiving), you can pick it up for $33, one of the best prices we’ve seen.



In addition to functioning as a normal digital bathroom scale, the BodySense can measure metrics such as body fat percentage and body water, and sync all of that data over Bluetooth to your iOS or Android smartphone. You can see my impressions here, but it’s the most seamless and reliable smart scale I’ve ever personally used, and a great deal at $33.

Preorder Bryker Hyde Quick Draw Wallet | $30 | Kickstarter

Kickstarter’s a veritable design playground for wallet makers, and Bryker Hyde’s new Quick Draw wallet offers great features for minimalists, card hoarders, and self-hating, card-hoarding, wannabe minimalists like myself.

You would technically consider this wallet a bifold, since it does fold in the middle, but since the spine of the wallet doubles as a money clip, it doesn’t have the added bulk of a cash pocket. And unlike most bifolds, this one makes full use of its outside face, with two quick draw card slots on either side of the spine. Three of those pockets block RFID signals, but one purposely lets them through, so you can use a hotel room key without taking it out of your wallet.

Inside, you’ll find two more slots for cards, a transparent ID holder, and the aforementioned money clip. The whole package is exceptionally thin when empty, probably the thinnest folding wallet I’ve ever seen, but it was still totally usable after I stuffed nine cards plus an ID in there.

The Quick Draw is already fully funded on Kickstarter with two weeks to go, and you can put a preorder in for $30, or get two of them for $50.

We sort through the noise of Kickstarter to find you preorder discounts worth taking advantage of. Someone on our team has tested a prototype (or final version) of every Kickstarter we cover.

The slump of February is upon us, and if you’ve been putting off going to the gym because the weather’s bad, time to give up. It’s getting nicer and nicer each day, and PUMA is having a massive Private Sale with major discounts on over 2,000 items. Let’s just say your wardrobe will look like it’s ready to hit the gym, even if you aren’t.

The sunny weather is coming and it’s time to grab a new pair of shades. Get ready to get out into the sunshine with a new pair of Ray-Bans during Nordstrom Rack’s sale. With some pairs discounted over 60%, you’ll be able to find some that work for you. Just hurry up, because styles are already selling out.

Patagonia’s Web Specials section is always full of amazing discounts on gear you’ll actually want to use. For their huge Winter Sale, they’re taking to 50% off those Web Specials and past season products. If you were waiting to pick up winter gear until it was discounted, now is your chance.

Nordstrom has only a couple large sales each year and today marks the beginning of their Winter Sale. Nordstrom is taking up to 40% off a boatload of styles for basically the rest of February. It’ll take time to look through all the stuff, so maybe pencil it in as a meeting at work or pretend you’re in the bathroom and avoid your family or something.

Breaking Bad is the best show ever created—don’t @ me, The Wire fans, the fifth season was a mess and you know it—and the complete series Blu-ray is down to its best price in nearly a year. Yeah, bitch!



Good thing you’ve been hoarding all those soy sauce packets and wooden chopsticks for years, because now you can start preparing your favorite Chinese takeout dishes at home with this $2 Kindle book. The meals will cost a fraction of the price, and you won’t have to be judged by the delivery boy for eating 3 portions by yourself.

Once again, Amazon is discounting a bunch of Kindle books down to $5 or less. This sale doesn’t really have a theme at all, but it does have some interesting reads, like an Agatha Christie murder mystery, Don Quixote, Most Dangerous, a book about the secret history of the Vietnam War, and a few books focused around Olympians. There are dozens of books to pick from, so I’m sure you’ll find something worth downloading.



Today on Amazon, $30 gets you nine popular Mel Brooks films on Blu-ray, including Blazing Saddles, Robin Hood: Men In Tights, and Spaceballs, plus a ton of special features. It was cheaper around the holiday shopping season, but otherwise, $30 is a really good price for this set.

If you own a Nintendo Switch, but don’t have Breath of the Wild, first of all...huh? Second of all, it’s down to $45 right now on Amazon, the best price we’ve ever seen.



If you still need a Switch, they’re about $20 off at Rakuten today, so you can stack these two deals to save about $35 total.

I currently own five Funko POP! Figures, all Star Wars, most sitting on my desk at work. They’re adorable, and highly accurate, and ThinkGeek has them on sale right now for up to 70% off. POP! Figures are the perfect desk accessories for showing off your allegiance to pop culture, whether it’s action movies or video games or Bob Ross.

I’m Commander Shep, and this is my favorite deal on Amazon.



While you can often find better per-month prices on Xbox Live Gold by buying 12 months at a time, if you’ve got commitment issues, Amazon’s discounting three-month membership cards to $15, down from their usual $25.

It’s not quite as exciting as Civilization VI and Owlboy (and eventually Life Is Strange and Tacoma) like last month, but Dark Souls III and its Ashes of Ariandel DLC are a solid start to next month’s Humble Monthly.



If you aren’t familiar, Humble Monthly is a $12/month subscription (or less if you purchase multiple months in advance) that unlocks a handful of games at the beginning of the month, plus more mystery games at the end of it. Even if you cancel, every game you’ve downloaded is yours to keep forever, making this one of the best deals in PC gaming.

