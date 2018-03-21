20% off a ton of home goods on eBay, a discounted portable PowerBar, Timex watches, and more start off today’s best deals.

TOP TECH DEALS

Portable battery packs with USB ports are a dime-a-dozen, but your options are a lot more limited if you need a portable AC outlet. The Jackery PowerBar though is a great option at a solid price.



The PowerBar is a big battery pack, let’s get that out of the way right off the bat. It’s pretty similar in size to a tallboy beer can, albeit with flat sides, so you aren’t going to be sticking this in your pocket. But in that package, you’ll find a 20,800mAh battery pack, two USB ports (one of which features Quick Charge 3.0), a USB-C port that doubles as the input, and yes, an 85W AC outlet that can charge a laptop, power a lamp, or even run a small TV for a time. You can save $30 on yours today with promo code JPowerBar, so this is a great chance to stay on the grid even when you’re off the grid.

Photo: Amazon

Discreet, this Bluetooth speaker is not. But with 30W of power, IPX7 water resistance, and a ridiculous 30 hour battery (which can be shared with a phone via a USB port), it’s perfect for outdoor get togethers, backyard barbecues, and tailgates. Just don’t use it at the beach if there’s anyone else around, some of us are trying to relax.



Use promo code AOMAISF5 to knock $20 off the price at checkout, bringing it down to $50.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still paying a modem rental fee to your ISP, this could be the deal for you. While supplies last, if you buy a NETGEAR router for $90 on Amazon, you’ll get a $56 modem thrown in for free.



Purchased separately, the both products have $10 coupons available on their respective product pages, so you’re really only saving $36 with this deal, not $56. But that’s still a tremendous value if you need to do a full makeover of your networking setup.

Photo: Amazon

A whole lot of devices charge over USB-C these days, but there still aren’t a ton of USB-C charging products out there. The solution, at least for now, is to stock up on USB 3.0 to USB-C cables, and you can get five of them today for $14 with promo code 5PACKCOR. The kit comes with a 1.7' cable, a 7.2' cable, and a trio of 4' cables, so you’ll have the right length for any situation.

Seagate’s FireCuda is one of the most popular PS4 replacement hard drives out there, mostly thanks to its built-in 8GB of flash storage that can speed up loading times, and you can get the 2TB model for just $85 today, or roughly $10 less than usual.



Even if you don’t feel like cracking open your PS4, you could pop this into an inexpensive enclosure like this one, and use it as an external drive over USB.

Whether your current mouse is giving you chronic wrist pain, or you just want to try something different, this 4.2 star rated wireless ergonomic vertical mouse from Anker is only $16 today (with promo code ANKERMUS), or $6 less than usual. In addition to the clever design, it even comes with three adjustable DPI settings and forward/back buttons, which are pretty rare at this price level.

External Bluetooth transmitters and receivers with 3.5mm jacks have been around for years, but this model from Aukey raises the bar with support for optical (SPDIF) audio.



The little box can both receive and transmit Bluetooth signals, and includes SPDIF in and out ports to connect it to your TV or high-end audio equipment. Plus, it can even pair to two pairs of headphones simultaneously when transmitting, which would allow two people to, say, listen to the same TV over headphones to avoid waking up someone in the next room. Just be sure to use promo code AUKEYTR2 at checkout to get it for $28.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Smart plugs have become the atomic unit of smart home gear - a gateway drug to smart lighting, smart door locks, and more. If you’re curious to try them out yourself, this 2-pack from Conico is just $22 today with code H8QNUYUP. Just plug them into any outlet, and you’ll be able to control them with your smartphone or with Alexa.



Whether you need a spare card for your dash cam, your GoPro, your Switch, or anything else, Samsung’s 64GB and 128GB cards are both on sale today. I have the 128GB card in my own Switch, and it’s been great.



If you’re still paying your cable company a monthly modem rental fee, stop what you’re doing and buy your own for just $46. This model supports maximum download speeds of 680mbps, which should cover just about every cable internet plan out there. Just be sure to clip the $10 coupon to save.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Buying a couch-friendly, 10' Lightning cable is one of the best things you can do for yourself, and this reader-favorite Anker PowerLine is a steal at $9. Not only is it long, it’s also reinforced with kevlar fiber, and backed by an 18 month warranty if it were somehow to break.

Screenshot: DIRECTV Now

While you can still get a free Apple TV when you prepay for three months of DIRECTV Now, or get your first three months of the service for just $10 each, the company just brought back perhaps its best deal of all: A free Fire TV for buying just a single month of the service.



Unfortunately, this doesn’t stack with the $10 introductory offer, so you’ll have to pay $35 for that first month of service. But even if you cancel immediately, that 4K and HDR-compatible Fire TV is yours to keep. It normally costs $70 on its own, so this is essentially a 50% discount, plus you get a month of DIRECTV Now.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Yesterday’s 15% sitewide discount is over and done with, but eBay’s still running a 20% promo code for a variety of home goods sellers, most notably Dyson.

For a limited time, Dyson’s eBay outlet is taking an extra 20% off any $25 order (maximum $50 discount) with promo code PRETTYDAY including vacuums, fans, and even hair dryers. They sell a lot of new stuff on eBay, but the best deals are on the refurbs. Either way, they’re sold directly by Dyson; this isn’t a sketchy third party situation.

My favorite pick here would be the cordless Dyson V7 Animal (refurbished) for $200, perfectly maxing out the discount at $50. If you want a corded upright, the Dyson Cinetic doesn’t require a filter, and is a great option at $168.

That same PRETTYDAY code will work with a number of other (admittedly less exciting) sellers as well, including eBags, Puma, Worx, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and more, so check out the full list on this page.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Kershaw’s popular Leek knives are great general-purpose fold-out blades, and several different styles are on sale today in Amazon’s Gold Box, starting at just $24. Now, you can be that person who has a knife on them whenever a difficult box needs opening. That person is respected and admired by all.



In less than a year, Anker’s first foray into the dash cam market has spawned an entire line of products, and one of the newer models just got its best discount ever.



The Roav DashCam A1 is mostly a spec-for-spec match for the original C1, though it operates in a slightly wider temperature range, and is designed more like a traditional action cam than a purpose-built dash cam. That makes it a little less sleek on your windshield, but allows you to tilt it left and right, rather than just up and down. It’s really a matter of personal preference, but any dash cam with Wi-Fi and Anker’s level of customer service for around $40 is worth checking out, if you ask me.

One of the only downsides of cast iron pans is that they can be a nightmare to clean, but this chainmail scrubber can scrape away caked-on food without hurting your seasoning, or resorting to soap. No wonder one of them is in our bestsellers club. Today’s $7 deal (with code NYLQKZ8Q) also happens to be the best price we’ve ever seen on one of these.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you woke up this morning and thought to yourself, “I could really use a welder or a plasma cutter in my life,” I have some great news.



Four different cutters and welders from Lotos are on sale for the best prices ever in today’s Amazon Gold Box. Prices start at just $240 for a 50A metal cutter, and even the most expensive welder is just $382, including a ton of accessories. These prices are only available today though, so don’t get burned by waiting too long.

Folding clothes isn’t far below scrubbing toilets on my list of least favorite chores, but a laundry board can speed up the process considerably. All it takes is three steps and three seconds once you lay a garment on top, and your clothes will come out consistently and perfectly folded every time. Use code OHUHUABC to get it for $9, complete with some bonus clothes pins.

Photo: Great Value Vacations

This vacation package is basically your chance to recreate the movie Sideways, except in Portugal, and hopefully less melancholy.



Rates start at $1,474 per person (prices vary based on departure date and airport), and include roundtrip flights to Portugal, six hotel nights across three different cities, breakfasts, a rental car, some wine tastings, and even a river cruise. Just make sure you bring a suitcase big enough to fit a few bottles of vinho for your trip back.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

This Herschel Supply Co. duffel bag packs an impressive 4.2-star rating with almost 800 customer reviews. It has a waterproof zipper, shoe pocket, and removable strap pad, and would be perfect for a quick weekend trip. Today, this gray bag is just $54, the lowest price ever.

Anker makes smart light bulbs now, because of course they do, and you can get them at a serious discount today.



This particular bulb can’t display the full RGB spectrum like a Philips Hue lamp, or even different temperatures of white, but you can control and dim it from your phone, or with an Alexa or Google Assistant device, no hub required. And at $13 each, you can afford to put them all around your home. That’s the best price we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

If you’ve ever been to a fancy cocktail bar, you’ve probably noticed drinks served with giant spheres of ice. If you want to recreate that experience at home, it’s surprisingly cheap and easy.



This Vogek sphere mold is slightly discounted off their usual price today, and if you take pride in your drinks, they’re worth every penny. $9 gets you a mold that makes six ice sphere of molds. Just use the code VOGEK294 at checkout.

This particular model of coccyx pillow is one of Amazon’s top sellers, and it’s just $14 after you enter code XQN2N9RT. These will improve posture and ease back pain in any chair where you spend a lot of time, from the office to the car to a long flight.









TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Smartwool easily socked it to the competition when it came to finding out what your favorite everyday socks are, and with good reason: they’re kind of awesome. The downside to their awesomeness is they’re on the pricey side. But right now, you can get socks, leggings, tops, and more for up to 50%. If the year goes as well as it has been for the East Coast, you’ll need wool socks until June.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Timex makes one of your favorite affordable watch, the Weekender. And, it’s that about time you got yourself a decent timepiece that you aren’t afraid to wear every day. Timex is knocking 20% off their select styles for men and women, Weekender included, when you use the code VIP20 at checkout.

Great razors for low prices are kind of Dorco’s thing, but $10 for a handle and ten six-blade cartridges, plus free shipping? You’ll probably spend more on lunch today, and this should last you months. Just use promo code KINJA320X at checkout to get the deal.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

I’m a huge fan of Too Faced, and I feel that this is a brand everyone should try at least once. Even if you’re a Too Faced vet, this 20% off sale is perfect for you too. Basically everything (except sale items and the new collections) gets 20% taken off with the code TAKE20. Stock up on Better Than Sex mascara and Melted Matte lipstick while you can, or try out their insane glitter face mask called... Glow Job.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you want to make a long-overdue transition to a front pocket wallet, this leather money clip can hold a ton of bills and cards for under $10. Prices will vary based on the color and material you choose (there are a ton of options), but promo code KINOFF31 should take 31% off at checkout.











TOP MEDIA DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

What’s this? A Kindle ebook sale on a weekday? Choose from nearly two dozen popular titles for just $1-$3 each, including Neil Gaiman’s Neverwhere, and the official novelization of the Welcome To the Night Vale podcast. Yep, the media industry is weird right now.



Advertisement

Head over to Amazon to see the rest of the deals, and drop any recommendations in the comments.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Update: Sold out

Whether you’re just starting to get into anime, or want to expand an already extensive collection, Amazon’s discounting a bunch of great Blu-rays in today’s Gold Box.



Highlights of the sale include a Season 1-9 box set of Dragon Ball Z, Space Battleship Yamato, and a copy of Akira in a collector’s box, but you should head over to Amazon to see the complete sale.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to watch all five Mission: Impossible films in one day with this $20 Blu-ray set. I know it’s Tom Cruise and everything, but the last two especially were actually really good. The sixth movie comes out in July, so this is a good way to get caught up.

Graphic: Erica Offutt

If you’re trying to kick your expensive takeout food habit, check out this $2 Kindle cookbook. It’ll teach you how to make Thai food, with recipes for Pad Thai, spring rolls, curry, and all the classics. You’ve probably spent more than $2 just tipping the takeout delivery boy, so you might as well give this a try.

Image: Disney

Update: Now available for $10 digitally as well.

Pixar really outdid itself with Coco, and the Blu-ray is down to $19 today on Amazon, complete with a digital copy. That’s the best price we’ve seen so far on the best animated feature Oscar winner.





TOP GAMING DEALS

Update: Back in stock!

LEGO’s 7500+ piece Millennium Falcon set will give you at least a long weekend’s worth of enjoyment while you build it, plus a lifetime as the best hunk of junk on your memorabilia shelf (it’s a deep shelf, right?).

It’s been out of stock for quite some time (hence the $1,000+ going rate on eBay), but if you activate hyperdrive and set a course for Amazon, you can snag it for its $800 MSRP right now.

If you’ve been keeping a lustful eye on the HTC Vive (and if you have a computer that can actually run the thing), it’s down to an all-time low $499 now, likely due to next month’s release of the Vive Pro.



Screenshot: Humble

Humble’s back with a good old fashioned games bundle, and you can download all of the titles for as little as $15.



The Humble Jumbo Bundle 11 includes nine games and DLC packs as of now, with more set to unlock for all purchasers in about a week. Highlights include Tropico 5, Orwell, and Kingdom: New Lands, but the marquee game is Obduction, from the creators of Myst. As always, you get to pick how much you pay, and a portion of the proceeds go to charity.

The Switch Pro controller isn’t just one of the best ways to control your Nintendo Switch, it might be one of the best gamepads ever made, period. If you have a Switch and still haven’t picked one up, $59 is within $9 of the best price we’ve seen, and a solid $10 less than usual.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

It won’t be out until some indeterminate date later this year, but it’s worth remembering that Prime members can preorder Super Smash Bros. (or any other physical game) for 20% off. It’s not unheard of for preorders of popular Nintendo games to sell out prior to release, so if you know you’re going to buy it anyway, you might as well put an order in, since you won’t be charged until it ships.



Note: Discount shown at checkout.

The same discount applies to other games mentioned in today’s Nintendo Direct, including my most anticipated game of the year, Mario Tennis Aces.

The Humble Monthly clock just reset again, and April’s early access selection includes a trio of titles: Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II. You’ll also get a cache of as-yet-unannounced games next month, plus 10% off on all Humble Store purchases, all for just $12 per month. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

