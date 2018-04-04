Upgrade to a 5K LG monitor, gear up with a Bosch tool combo kit, finally file your taxes, and find the rest of today’s best deals.

TOP TECH DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can never have enough flash storage, especially when you can fit 200GB of files on a card the size of your pinkie nail, all for $62, a solid discount from its usual ~$73. This would be perfect for those massive Nintendo Switch games, or for popping into your phone, dash cam, or GoPro.



We saw this drop as low as $60 last month, and $50 during a one-Day Gold Box deal during Black Friday, but this is still a very solid price for this amount of storage.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s PowerPorts are our readers’ favorite multi-port USB chargers, and today you can get their powerful 60W, 6-port model for $22, down from its usual $28. That’s enough ports for your phone, your tablet, your Kindle, your smart watch, your Bluetooth headphones, and a Bluetooth speaker.



Anker’s SoundBuds Curves were a runner up in our recent affordable headphone poll (they were only beat out by Anker’s own SoundBuds Slims), and you can grab a pair for just $21 today, down from $28.

The SoundBuds Curve are the sportiest member of the SoundBuds family, and are designed with active users in mind. Their ear wings ensure they stay put while you exercise, and an internal hydrophobic coating means your sweat won’t fry them. Their best spec though? 12.5 hours of battery life, which is basically unheard of in the space. Even if you already have Bluetooth headphones you like, it might be worth grabbing an extra set to keep in your gym bag.



Graphic: Shep McAllister

Apple and LG teamed up to create one of the only 5K monitors on the market, and amazingly, one that can be driven by a single USB-C cable, if you have a compatible Mac. It’s tough to swallow (but honestly, not outrageously priced) at its usual $1300, but it’s a lot more tempting for $620 as a refurb.



Anker’s reader-favorite PowerLine charging cables have blossomed into an entire line of different products, and it hasn’t always been clear which one was the best:

PowerLine - The original. Rubber-wrapped, and kevlar-reinforced.

PowerLine+ - The same, but wrapped in Nylon for added durability, less tangling, and a better feel.

PowerLine II - A more durable version of the original, and backed by a lifetime warranty, but without the benefits of nylon wrapping.

That confusion can now become a thing of the past, because they’ve combined the best of all of their cables into the new PowerLine+ II, and you can save on the 6' Lightning version today for the first time ever. It’s incredibly durable, it’s wrapped in nylon, and it comes with a lifetime warranty, meaning it’s probably the last Lightning cable you’ll ever have to buy. Get it in any color you want today for $12, or about $6 less than usual, with promo code ANKER453.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

So you’ve got some big-ass computer monitors at work now, like an omnipotent hacker or a coked-out stockbroker from the movies. Congrats! But the effect isn’t truly complete until you mount those monitors to arms that let you move, articulate, and even rotate them in any direction, depending on the situation. These 4.4 star rated models from North Bayou (one monitor | two monitors) are both down to great low prices today.

Photo: Amazon

Aukey’s Slimline battery pack isn’t much thicker than your smartphone, and yet it’s packing 10,000mAh of power with two USB output ports combining to 2.4A output. It’s the perfect battery pack to have stashed in your bag. Get it for just $15 with promo code AUKEYN51.

DirecTV Now is one of the better over-the-top cable replacements out there, and with this deal, there’s very little reason not to give it a try.



For a limited time, if you prepay for three months of the service at $35 per month, you’ll get a 4K Apple TV included for free. That Apple TV costs $179 normally, so you’re basically getting a $74 discount on the box, plus three months of live TV. No brainer.

VPNs have been in the news, and whether you want to get around video geoblocks, circumvent proxy filters, or just keep prying eyes out of your browsing data while using sketchy public Wi-Fi, reader-favorite Private Internet Access has a deal to fit your needs.

Last month, they offered our readers $10 off two year memberships, but this time around, you get a few more choices, ranging from a quick taste of the service to an extended commitment with additional savings:

These deals are only for our readers, but we aren’t sure how long they’ll be available, so go ahead and sign up while you can.

TOP HOME DEALS

Graphic: Shep McAllister

Before you embark on your next home improvement project, check out this Bosch combo kit, on sale for about $60 less than usual in today’s Gold Box.



$139 gets you a compact drill/driver, a handheld reciprocating saw, a work light, and a couple of batteries to power them. These 12V tools aren’t the most powerful you can buy, but they’re small, lightweight, and strong enough for most tasks around the house, as evidenced by a 4.6 star review average from over 400 customers.

This kit has sold for $200 since it was released last year, so today’s deal is the first we’ve ever seen.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

You can’t put it off much longer, folks. Taxes are due in less than two weeks, but if you still haven’t filed, Amazon’s rewarding your procrastination with a fantastic deal on H&R Block Deluxe + State.



$18 is an all-time low price, and you can even choose between a disc or a download. Unfortunately, this deal only applies to the Deluxe tier, so check this chart to make sure it’ll work for you before you buy.

Photo: Amazon

If you haven’t replaced your metal spring mattress with a giant block of foam that you bought on the internet, what are you even doing with your life? Amazon’s currently marking Sweetnight 10' gel memory foam mattresses to under $430. Featuring a dual-sided system (one side is a pillow top, the other is firm), a queen will run you just $329 and a king is $411.



Most of us know letting wine breath will make it taste better. This $11 aerator will speed up the process by mixing in air as your pour.

I have one of these at home and it honestly makes a noticeable difference, normally taking out the initial harsh acidic taste of some wines.



Life’s too short for vacuuming, so outsource the chore to the robots with Anker’s newest robot vacuum, the RoboVac 11c Pet Edition. Already makers of one of our readers’ favorite and best-selling robot vacuum, Anker added even more suction power and barrier strips, which tell the vacuum to avoid certain areas, like the often-wet area around a dog’s water bowl. This model also connects to Wi-Fi, and can be controlled with your phone, Alexa, or Google Home.



As a parent of two dogs and a cat, I’m constantly fighting against the pet hair tumbleweeds. I’ve tested this vacuum and have so far been amazed about how much hair it’s picked up, especially in hard-to-reach places under furniture, which this low-profile vacuum has no trouble navigating.

If you’ve been eyeing a robot vacuum, today is a great day to suck in a deal. Today’s price is $100 less than usual, and the lowest we’ve ever seen.

Photo: Nick Karvounis (Unsplash)

If you want to experience a wide swath of what Italy has to offer, Great Value Vacations’ newest package is worth a look.



Starting from $1,097 per person, you get roundtrip flights into Rome and out of Venice, a rental car, daily breakfast, and hotel or apartment rental nights in Rome, Tuscany, and just outside of Venice for eight nights (extendable up to 10). There are no tour groups or strict itineraries with this trip (other than the number of nights at each location), so you’ll have the flexibility to enjoy the week however you wish.

Prices seem to be lowest out of JFK in October, but you can price it out from basically any airport and date, subject to availability.

This great looking grinder is perfect for spices, herbs, and things that Jeff Sessions doesn’t like. Add in its easy-to-grip handle and solid review average, and it certainly seems like a steal at $7 (with code 6ELFVV3N).

Graphic: Shep McAllister

The vast majority of LED light bulbs out there put out the equivalent of a 60W incandescent. That’s fine for most rooms, but if you prefer the blinding glow of 100W bulbs, these LEDs should satisfy.



You get eight bulbs for $29 today, within a few cents of an all-time low. They put out the same amount of light as that 100W incandescent, but consume just 14.5W to do it. Just note that they’re daylight bulbs, which means they’d be great for a bathroom, office, or kitchen, but you probably wouldn’t want to use them in your bedroom or anywhere else you want to relax at the end of the day.

Image: Amazon

Amazon is here to help jump start your spring cleaning efforts. For a limited time, if you book a deep cleaning from Amazon Home Services, you’ll get $20 off at checkout. It’s as simple as that. Every deep cleaning service includes the following:



Includes deep cleaning of all rooms in your home



Bathroom vanity, tub, and toilet cleaning



Kitchen counters, floor, and range/cooktop cleaning



Washing all window interiors and countertops (walls not included)



Trash removal to your outdoor cans



Pro will provide cleaning supplies



You can also add the insides of your fridge and oven, or the insides of your kitchen cabinets for an additional fee.

After you complete your purchase, you’ll have 90 days to redeem, so you can pick whatever time works best for you.

One of the easiest home upgrades you can make is replacing that crappy shower head that came with your house or apartment. This Delta two-in-one was ranked as your absolute favorite, and is down to just $93 today, within $5 of an all-time low. I bought this exact shower head last year, and it’s been worth every penny. You (probably) shower everyday, might as well make it as enjoyable as possible.

Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Amazon

Amazon’s Dash Buttons were released on April Fool’s Day eve of 2015, and most people reasonably assumed they were a prank. And yet here we are; it’s three years later, we’re all somehow 10 years older, and the Dash Button line hasn’t just survived, it’s expanded to hundreds of new brands.



To celebrate this most improbable of birthdays, Amazon’s offering Prime members a BOGO deal on select buttons, meaning you can get two of them for $5, but they’ll both still give you a $5 credit towards your first press. Assuming you use them both once, that’s like $5 in your pocket.

What if you could apply a coat of Rain-X to your car just by pulling on your windshield wiper stalk? This bottle of washer fluid additive is just $4 today after you clip the $1 coupon, and mixes with your existing washer fluid to encourage water beading. And with a 4.3 star review average from over 450 customers, it seems to actually get the job done.

TOP LIFESTYLE DEALS

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Old Navy may not be first on your list of shopping destinations, but their more-or-less daily sales make it very appealing. Right now, they have a huge, up to 75% off section, that gets the help of an extra 30% off sitewide to bring you deals as low as $3. Jeans, sweaters, dresses, and more are marked down, and don’t forget, that extra 30% off applies to everything on their site.

If you can’t find the time to get to the gym every day, this under-desk elliptical lets you squeeze in some light exercise while you fill out your TPS reports. This typically sells for ~$100 on Amazon, and today’s $80 deal on Woot is the best price we’ve ever seen since Christmas.



Photo: Dorco

Even without discounts, Dorco offers some of the best deals in shaving, and now you can try their six-blade Dorco Pace 6 razor for just $10, complete with a handle, six cartridges, and even some shaving cream. Just use promo code KINJA43X at checkout to save $10.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

We all know and love the classic Chuck Taylor high-top, but Converse branched out (especially after being taken under the Nike umbrella) and now makes a ton of different styles. If you need a new pair, or just want to expand your Converse horizons, use the code CHUCK25 and take an extra 25% off all clearance Converse items, shoes and clothing included.



Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Joe’s New Balance is the premiere online outlet for...New Balance shoes, obviously. But they also have a ton of workout apparel as well. For the next couple days, use the code APPAREL70 at checkout and get additional discounts on all the apparel the carry.

If you just want to travel with one grooming tool that can do it all, Remington’s battery-powered PG6025 set includes all of these tools for just $15.



Full-size Trimmer



Foil Shaver



Nose, Ear and Detail Trimmer



Hair Clipper Comb with 8 Length Settings



3 Beard and Stubble Combs



Just note that the $5 coupon on the page won’t be applied until checkout.

Graphic: Jillian Lucas

It’s about time you do some cleaning out of your drawers. Get rid of those laundry-day-only undies in favor of your favorite underwear. If you missed out Monday, Aerie is now giving you 10 undies for only $30, no code needed, which is kind of insane seeing as they usually sell them for $12+

TOP MEDIA DEALS

Featuring everything from Black Panther to Darth Vader, there’s a little bit of everything in Amazon’s Marvel comic sale. All of these digital titles are just $1, so what are you waiting for? A few picks are below to get you started, but head over to Amazon to see all 278 options.

Graphic: Shep McAllister

I’m not saying that four hour lines and a hungry President Obama will materialize outside your house after you start applying the lessons you learned from the Franklin Barbecue Meat Smoking Manifesto. But I’m also not not saying that. Download the ebook for just $3 today.

TOP GAMING DEALS

Graphic: Amazon

If you haven’t yet treated your fingers (and your ears) to a mechanical keyboard, this G.Skill Ripjaws KM570 has an $18.70 clippable coupon on Amazon today, bringing it down to $77.



With full RGB backlighting, custom profiles, and Cherry MX Red key switches, you won’t be hurting for features.

The Humble Monthly clock is about to reset again, so you only have two days left to get in on April’s selection. Sign up now for $12 per month to get Deus Ex Mankind Divided, Mafia III, and God Eater II, plus whatever other games unlock on Friday. And yes, even if you cancel your membership, every game you got is yours to keep forever.

Photo: Amazon

There’s nothing fancy about this gadget stand, but it’s only $11 (with code KAO9JR4B), you can adjust its angle, and it lets you charge the Switch while you play it. What more could you want?



Humble’s getting back to basics with its 19th Indie Bundle. Seven games (so far) are included, including gems like Mini Metro, Poly Bridge, and Superhot, just for starters. You can get all of them for as little as $14, but there are lower price tiers available as well with fewer games.



Bonus: If you’re a Humble Monthly subscriber (and you should be), paying for the highest tier will also net you a $2 Humble Store credit to spend on any game you want.

