Photo: Nick Karvounis (Unsplash)

If you want to experience a wide swath of what Italy has to offer, Great Value Vacations’ newest package is worth a look.



Starting from $1,097 per person, you get roundtrip flights into Rome and out of Venice, a rental car, daily breakfast, and hotel or apartment rental nights in Rome, Tuscany, and just outside of Venice for eight nights (extendable up to 10). There are no tour groups or strict itineraries with this trip (other than the number of nights at each location), so you’ll have the flexibility to enjoy the week however you wish.

Prices seem to be lowest out of JFK in October, but you can price it out from basically any airport and date, subject to availability.