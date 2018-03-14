Photo: Sávio Félix (Unsplash)

If you don’t want your vacation days to go to waste this year, Gate 1 Travel (in partnership with Travelzoo) has a great package available right now that lets you experience multiple European cities for less than you might think.



Each booking includes roundtrip air (priced from New York by default, but you can alter it to leave from basically anywhere), two nights in Amsterdam, a night in Bruges (it’s like a fairytale), and three nights in Paris, plus all transfers, English language tours, six breakfasts, and two dinners with wine.

Prices start at $1709 per person (double occupancy) depending on the week, but for a limited time, promo code TZWBENX will take $210 off for each traveler, bringing it down to $1,499. I recently patched together my own European trip for this summer, and I can tell you that’d be a pretty decent price for airfare alone on a non-budget airline, not even accounting for the hotel stays and other extras.