Mechanical keyboards are many things, but small is not usually one of them. This compact model from Velocifire though cuts out all the extraneous trim to give you the full mechanical experience without taking up too much space on your desk. The keys themselves are still full sized, they just go all the way to the edge of the keyboard.



As an added bonus, it’s also wireless, which is still shockingly rare for mechanical keyboards, even in 2018. Try it out for just $35 today with promo code CMNABPPK.