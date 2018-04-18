Timbuk2 Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Jillian Lucas

Pack your travel stuff into a new Timbuk2 bag. Today only, Amazon is marking down six different styles of Timbuk2 bags: The Classic Messenger, the small and medium Closer Case, The Blink Pack, The Transit Briefcase, and The Ramble Pack. All of them are under $120, with most in the $75 range, which means you can organize your commuting style pretty easy. Plus, they make pretty good gifts.

More Deals