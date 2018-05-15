Refurb Yamaha ATS-1060-R Subwoofer With Dual Built-In Subwoofers | $90 | Amazon
Sub-$100 sound bars generally don’t have subwoofers, let alone two of them. But that’s exactly what you get with this refurbished Yamaha, which would be a great upgrade if you’re using the built-in speakers on any of your TVs. At $90, it’s never been cheaper.