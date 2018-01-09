Whether you need a small card for a dash cam, or a ton of space for Nintendo Switch games and 4K GoPro footage, this 128GB Samsung microSD card is down to $40 today on Amazon. We’ve seen it go as low as $37, but this deal is still $5 less than usual.
Upgrade Your Switch, Dash Cam, and More With a 128GB MicroSD Card, Just $40 Today
