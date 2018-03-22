Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.Upgrade Your Pots and Pans With This $80 Cuisinart SetErica OffuttToday 11:02amFiled to: Kinja DealsFiled to: Kinja DealsKinja DealsDealsAmazonHomeKitchenCuisinartCookwareEditSend to EditorsPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkCuisinart 77-10 Chef’s Classic Stainless 10-Piece Cookware Set | $80 | AmazonGraphic: Erica OffuttWithin $1 of its all-time-low price, this 10-piece Cuisinart stainless steel set will be a huge upgrade if you’re still rocking those pots and pans you bought for your first apartment.Built with aluminum sandwiched in between durable stainless steel, these pans heat up quickly and evenly and won’t be too hard to clean. This set hasn’t been this cheap since last August, so if you’re in the market, I wouldn’t hesitate.Recommended StoriesThursday's Best Deals: Logitech Gold Box, Amazon Devices, Outdoor Gear SaleThis Hilariously Good Philips OneBlade Deal Is Worth It Even If You Already Own OneGrab a Dozen Environmentally Friendly Metal Drinking Straws For $8About the authorErica OffuttErica OffuttAssociate Commerce Editor | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.comEmailPosts