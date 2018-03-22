Graphic: Shep McAllister

Amazon’s running another Logitech Gold Box deal today, and while this one is smaller than Gold Boxes past, everything in it is worth a look.



As you’d expect from a Logitech sale, the highlights here are the mice. Both the MX Master and MX Anywhere 2 are on sale for the best prices ever. They’re both excellent, but unless you really value portability and battery life, I’d buy the Master here.

Also of note are a pair of speaker systems on sale, including a 5.1 surround system that would be right at home hooked up to your TV, and a more affordable 2.1 system that would be great for your computer.

The rest of the deals are filled with keyboard and mouse combos (sadly not mechanical), plus a Bluetooth headset that’s great for Skype calls.