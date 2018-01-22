AOC 25" IPS QHD Display | $200 | Amazon

It feels like just yesterday that buying QHD (2560x1440) displays from Korean eBay sellers or Monoprice for like $350 was an insane deal. Now you can get one from Amazon with Prime shipping for just $200. Sure, it’s not 4K, but it’s enough pixels for nearly everyone, and pretty much every computer out there will be able to drive it without issue.