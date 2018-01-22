It feels like just yesterday that buying QHD (2560x1440) displays from Korean eBay sellers or Monoprice for like $350 was an insane deal. Now you can get one from Amazon with Prime shipping for just $200. Sure, it’s not 4K, but it’s enough pixels for nearly everyone, and pretty much every computer out there will be able to drive it without issue.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Upgrade Your Monitor to QHD and IPS For Just $200
It feels like just yesterday that buying QHD (2560x1440) displays from Korean eBay sellers or Monoprice for like $350 was an insane deal. Now you can get one from Amazon with Prime shipping for just $200. Sure, it’s not 4K, but it’s enough pixels for nearly everyone, and pretty much every computer out there will be able to drive it without issue.