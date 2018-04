Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

These Anker PowerLine+ Lightning cables are wrapped in nylon, include a pouch to keep them from tangling, and come with an 18 month warranty, all of which are improvements over Apple’s own Lightning cable, and that’s not even accounting for how much nicer they feel to use.



Oh yeah, and at $10 each, they cost half as much as what you’d pay at the Apple Store for an inferior product. Get them for $10 each with promo code ANKERA82, in the color of your choice.