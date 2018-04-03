Graphic: Shep McAllister

Several TOPGREENER products have been hits with our readers, and today, a bunch of them are on sale at the same time in Amazon’s Gold Box.



The deal includes a few USB-equipped power receptacles that you can install in your home. The best deal of the bunch though is this 4A model, which is only a few cents more than the 3.1A version.

Also on sale are a few unique light switches from TOPGREENER’s sister brand, Enerlites, that can turn any lights into smart lights. This one has several countdown timer buttons that will turn off your light and/or bathroom fan after a certain period of time, and this one includes an LCD screen and full scheduling features. Both are as cheap as we’ve ever seen, so this is a great chance to bring your home into the future.