While it doesn’t have the brand recognition of Nest’s learning Thermostat, the Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat one-ups its most popular competitor by pairing with wireless remote sensors that you can place elsewhere in your house, giving the thermostat a more accurate picture of your home’s overall temperature. Plus, it’ll work with Siri via HomeKit, and your Amazon Echo too.



Just note that this is the “Lite” version of the Ecobee3, which doesn’t detect occupancy, can’t control accessories like dehumidifiers, and doesn’t include a room sensor like the Ecobee3, but today’s $144 price for the thermostat is a solid $25 less than usual.