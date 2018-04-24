Graphic: Erica Offutt

Kitchen appliances can take up way too much of your kitchen storage space. Consolidate your blender, food processor, and sprializer into one machine with this $95 Ninja Kitchen System.

Our readers voted a Ninja blender as their favorite blender, so you don’t have to worry about this not getting the job done. On top of the larger pitcher, it even comes with a personal smoothie cup for drinks on-the-go. The food processor work bowl can handle up to 3.5 cups of pureeing, mixing, chopping, and more. And, you’ll get three discs for the spiralizer to make spaghetti, fettuccine, and ribbon noodles out of the vegetables of your choice.

This machine normally sells for closer to $175, and today’s price is a good $50 less than the previous historic low, so grab one before they’re gone.