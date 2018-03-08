Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re in the market for a new computer chair, Amazon has over a dozen options on sale today in the Gold Box.



A lot of these are unapologetically gaming chairs, with colorful accents and aggressive contours, but several are available in standard, office-friendly black as well. We’ve posted this Essentials by OFM gaming chair a few times in the past for around $66, and it’s been a hit with our readers, and it’s only $59 as part of this sale.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so get off your butt and make your selection.