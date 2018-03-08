Anker PowerLine+ 3' Lightning Cable with Pouch | $10 | Amazon | Promo code CABLE892
Anker PowerLine+ 2-Pack 6' USB 3.0 to USB-C Cables | $16 | Amazon | Promo code CABLE869
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Anker’s PowerLine+ cables are nylon-braided, ultra-durable, and just feel awesome to use, and you can save on either a single Lightning cable (with a cool pouch) or two USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and remember that these deals are only available on the red cords.

