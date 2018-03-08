Anker’s PowerLine+ cables are nylon-braided, ultra-durable, and just feel awesome to use, and you can save on either a single Lightning cable (with a cool pouch) or two USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and remember that these deals are only available on the red cords.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Upgrade Your Charging Cables to Anker PowerLine+ For a Few Bucks Off
Anker’s PowerLine+ cables are nylon-braided, ultra-durable, and just feel awesome to use, and you can save on either a single Lightning cable (with a cool pouch) or two USB 3.0 to USB-C cables today. Just be sure to note the promo codes, and remember that these deals are only available on the red cords.